Kamala Struggles on Fox, Elon & SpaceX Landing Rockets, Migrant Crime, Columbus Day & Pirate Idol

EPISODE #74: As the polls continue to shift towards a Trump victory, the Kamala campaign decided to take more chances in the media. Unfortunately, Kamala's interview with Fox News did not go as well as she had hoped. We take a look at the remaining weeks of the campaign and what the betting markets are telling us. Will Trump or Kamala go on the Joe Rogan podcast? Elon & SpaceX continue to inspire the country by completing once impossible missions, while California tries to remove them for political reasons. The FBI changes crime data and Venezuelan migrants are causing an uptick in crime in cities. Finally, The last quarterfinal of Pirate Idol. Columbus Day? Or Indigenous Peoples Day? Our political parties are now celebrating different holidays on the same day. Featuring Mike Solana, Brandon Gorrell, Riley Nork, Matt Marlinski

TIMESTAMPS:
0:00 - Welcome Back To The Pod!
1:30 - Trump Is Rising In The Polls & Betting Markets
3:00 - Kamala Harris' Interview With Bret Baier Did Not Go Well.. - Is It Over For Her?
19:50 - Chances That Trump Or Kamala Go On Joe Rogan Podcast
28:20 - Elon & SpaceX Lands A New Rocket - The State Of California Reject SpaceX Launches
38:30 - FBI Changes Violent Crime Data - Venezuelan Migrant Gangs Committing Crimes In Our Cities
46:00 - PIRATE IDOL - Debating Columbus Day vs. Indigenous Peoples Day
1:15:00 - Thanks For Watching - Like & Subscribe