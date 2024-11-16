Powered by RND
Pirate Wires
tech, politics, culture
  Trump Is Causing Everyone To Lose Their Minds, Liberals Leaving X, Democrat Aftermath, DOGE
    EPISODE #77: Welcome back to the pod! After Trump's Election, we thought things we're kinda, normal? But the crazy discourse kicked up this week. Eerything from the 4B movement, to liberals on threads, to celebrities leaving X. Should Elon be concerned about what X is becoming? Pirate Idol returns! We have two semifinalists ready to compete for the next round. And finally, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is here. What should we expect from Elon & Vivek. Featuring Mike Solana, Brandon Gorrell, Riley Nork
    1:16:25
  Total Victory: Trump's Landslide Win (ft. Bridget Phetasy) Dems In Shambles, Vibe Shift In America
    EPISODE #76:bWe're back! We got your election reaction episode this week. Bridget Phetasy joins us to break down everything. Trump completes the flawless victory, the media melts down, the Dems are a mess, and what will we see in the next 4 years of a Trump Presidency. Featuring Mike Solana, Brandon Gorrell, Riley Nork, Bridget Phetasy

TIMESTAMPS: 0:00 - Welcome Back To The Pod! 1:15 - Election Episode! Trump's Landslide Victory 26:20 - The Prediction Markets Beat Traditional Polling - Sponsored By Polymarket 33:38 - Media Meltdown - Blames Racism, Latinos, and Black Men 44:50 - The Left Is In Disarray 1:06:00 - The Next 4 Years - What Do We Expect From The Trump Presidency?
    1:21:19
  How To Save San Francisco | Mayoral Candidate Mark Farrell
    San Francisco should be the greatest city in the world, and that's the goal. One where crime is illegal, NGO grifters are removed, public transportation is solvent, and the budget is balanced. Things, in other words, should just be normal. Pirate Wires recently endorsed Mark Farrell to become the next mayor of San Francisco. In this interview, Mark joins us to give his vision for the future of San Francisco and why he will bring the city back to it's glory. With the election only a few days away, the path forward is clear (for people who aren't insane.) Featuring Mike Solana, Kartik Sathappan, Mark Farrell

TIMESTAMPS: 0:00 - Welcome Mark Farrell To Pirate Wires! 2:00 - Vibe Shift On Crime 5:30 - Police Budgets 9:00 - Corruption In Government Agencies 12:30 - Homelessness 15:40 - Open Air Drug Markets 19:30 - Housing Crises 23:30 - Mark's KPIs 25:30 - Prop D 28:15 - What Can The Mayor Actually Do? 33:30 - Tech Industry 37:00  - Rank Choice Voting 40:55 - What Does SF Look Like In 4 Years?
    42:37
  The Podcast Election, Why Markets Predict Trump Victory, Trump Goes To McDonald's, Daniel Penny Trial
    EPISODE #75: This week, we take a look at how podcasts are shaping this years election. Our guest this week, John Coogan, called this out months ago when predicting election season. But has it actually been a net positive for the candidates? Polymarket has been heavily favoring a Trump victory. However, there's something here that everyone is missing. Trump visits McDonald's in an Americana scene out of a Normal Rockwell painting. Liberal women cope and seethe after men no longer protect them in major cities (see: Daniel Penny). And we tell you why cyclists are the worst people Featuring Mike Solana, Brandon Gorrell, Riley Nork, John Coogan

TIMESTAMPS: 0:00 - Welcome Back To The Pod!
    1:15:21
  Kamala Struggles on Fox, Elon & SpaceX Landing Rockets, Migrant Crime, Columbus Day & Pirate Idol
    EPISODE #74: As the polls continue to shift towards a Trump victory, the Kamala campaign decided to take more chances in the media. Unfortunately, Kamala's interview with Fox News did not go as well as she had hoped. We take a look at the remaining weeks of the campaign and what the betting markets are telling us. Will Trump or Kamala go on the Joe Rogan podcast? Elon & SpaceX continue to inspire the country by completing once impossible missions, while California tries to remove them for political reasons. The FBI changes crime data and Venezuelan migrants are causing an uptick in crime in cities. Finally, The last quarterfinal of Pirate Idol. Columbus Day? Or Indigenous Peoples Day? Our political parties are now celebrating different holidays on the same day. Featuring Mike Solana, Brandon Gorrell, Riley Nork, Matt Marlinski

TIMESTAMPS: 0:00 - Welcome Back To The Pod! 1:30 - Trump Is Rising In The Polls & Betting Markets 3:00 - Kamala Harris' Interview With Bret Baier Did Not Go Well.. - Is It Over For Her? 19:50 - Chances That Trump Or Kamala Go On Joe Rogan Podcast - Sponsored By Polymarket 28:20 - Elon & SpaceX Lands A New Rocket - The State Of California Reject SpaceX Launches 38:30 - FBI Changes Violent Crime Data - Venezuelan  Migrant Gangs Committing Crimes In Our Cities 46:00 - PIRATE IDOL - Debating Columbus Day vs. Indigenous Peoples Day 1:15:00 - Thanks For Watching - Like & Subscribe
    1:15:53

