Disney's Grand Californian Hotel and Spa is the flagship hotel of the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California. Opening in 2001, Grand Californian is the closest hotel to a Disney theme park, just steps away from Disney California Adventure Park and Downtown Disney District, or a brief walk to Disneyland Park. Inspired by the craftsmanship of California architecture and the natural beauty of the golden state, the Grand Californian Hotel offers spacious accommodations, luxurious amenities, fine dining, and more, with the quickest access you can get to both Disneyland Resort theme parks. In this episode, I'm joined by Philander Butler to discuss everything you need to know about this hotel, including the reasons you might want to stay here (despite competitive prices you can get at other hotels) and ways to make the most of your visit.



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To plan a trip, be sure to work with KMV Travel.



View virtual room tours of Aulani: https://disneyvacationclub.disney.go.com/destinations/list/us-hawaii/aulani-hawaii/points-rooms



Read Matt's Imagineering column in WDW Magazine.



Imagination Skyway is a Disney Parks and Imagineering podcast. Episodes explore attraction design, recap Disney news, and dive into the stories behind the magic, including interviews with Disney Imagineers, Disney Legends, and other Disney creators. Not affiliated with or endorsed by The Walt Disney Company. Disney is a trademark of The Walt Disney Company.





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