Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
287 episodes
- For many Disney fans, choosing a trip to Walt Disney World or Disneyland often comes down to proximity—travelers on the east coast default to Walt Disney World, and west-coasters often select Disneyland—but there are numerous advantages to vacationing at the resort farther from your home. Removing the distance factor from our travel plans, we compare what it's like to vacation at Walt Disney World and Disneyland, staying on property in each case, and how traveling with young kids changes the experience. We also discuss our favorite attractions, food, and memories from our most recent trip to the Disneyland Resort.
Get ad-free episodes, bonus episodes, in-depth news analysis, and premium content at patreon.com/imaginationskyway.
To plan a trip, be sure to work with KMV Travel.
View virtual room tours of Aulani: https://disneyvacationclub.disney.go.com/destinations/list/us-hawaii/aulani-hawaii/points-rooms
Read Matt's Imagineering column in WDW Magazine.
Imagination Skyway is a Disney Parks and Imagineering podcast. Episodes explore attraction design, recap Disney news, and dive into the stories behind the magic, including interviews with Disney Imagineers, Disney Legends, and other Disney creators. Not affiliated with or endorsed by The Walt Disney Company. Disney is a trademark of The Walt Disney Company.
Tag me and join the conversation below.
Instagram: www.instagram.com/imaginationskyway
Facebook: www.facebook.com/imaginationskyway
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@imaginationskyway
Email: matthew.krul@imaginationskyway.com
How to Support the Show
Share the podcast with your friends
Rate and review on Apple Podcasts or Spotify
Join our Patreon Group - https://www.patreon.com/imaginationskyway
Enjoy the show!
- Disney's Grand Californian Hotel and Spa is the flagship hotel of the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California. Opening in 2001, Grand Californian is the closest hotel to a Disney theme park, just steps away from Disney California Adventure Park and Downtown Disney District, or a brief walk to Disneyland Park. Inspired by the craftsmanship of California architecture and the natural beauty of the golden state, the Grand Californian Hotel offers spacious accommodations, luxurious amenities, fine dining, and more, with the quickest access you can get to both Disneyland Resort theme parks. In this episode, I'm joined by Philander Butler to discuss everything you need to know about this hotel, including the reasons you might want to stay here (despite competitive prices you can get at other hotels) and ways to make the most of your visit.
Get ad-free episodes, bonus episodes, in-depth news analysis, and premium content at patreon.com/imaginationskyway.
To plan a trip, be sure to work with KMV Travel.
View virtual room tours of Aulani: https://disneyvacationclub.disney.go.com/destinations/list/us-hawaii/aulani-hawaii/points-rooms
Read Matt's Imagineering column in WDW Magazine.
Imagination Skyway is a Disney Parks and Imagineering podcast. Episodes explore attraction design, recap Disney news, and dive into the stories behind the magic, including interviews with Disney Imagineers, Disney Legends, and other Disney creators. Not affiliated with or endorsed by The Walt Disney Company. Disney is a trademark of The Walt Disney Company.
Tag me and join the conversation below.
Instagram: www.instagram.com/imaginationskyway
Facebook: www.facebook.com/imaginationskyway
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@imaginationskyway
Email: matthew.krul@imaginationskyway.com
How to Support the Show
Share the podcast with your friends
Rate and review on Apple Podcasts or Spotify
Join our Patreon Group - https://www.patreon.com/imaginationskyway
Enjoy the show!
- D23 The Ultimate Disney Fan Event 2026 is happening in Anaheim, California—just next door to the Disneyland Resort—on August 14, 15, and 16. The schedule for this D23 Expo was just announced. In this episode, I'll highlight the panels and events you won't want to miss, and I'll share my predictions for the Disney Experiences Showcase, which will include announcements for the Disney Parks from Walt Disney Imagineering. You can learn more at D23.com.
Get ad-free episodes, bonus episodes, in-depth news analysis, and premium content at patreon.com/imaginationskyway.
To plan a trip, be sure to work with KMV Travel.
Read Matt's Imagineering column in WDW Magazine.
Imagination Skyway is a Disney Parks and Imagineering podcast. Episodes explore attraction design, recap Disney news, and dive into the stories behind the magic, including interviews with Disney Imagineers, Disney Legends, and other Disney creators. Not affiliated with or endorsed by The Walt Disney Company. Disney is a trademark of The Walt Disney Company.
Tag me and join the conversation below.
Instagram: www.instagram.com/imaginationskyway
Facebook: www.facebook.com/imaginationskyway
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@imaginationskyway
Email: matthew.krul@imaginationskyway.com
How to Support the Show
Share the podcast with your friends
Rate and review on Apple Podcasts or Spotify
Join our Patreon Group - https://www.patreon.com/imaginationskyway
Enjoy the show!
- In this listener question-and-answer episode, we discuss our thoughts about the latest changes to Walt Disney World bus transportation and removal of the Grand Floridian ginger bread house, new resort hotels, annual pass breakeven points, how Disney transitions guests between lands, what we would want to take Roy Disney to see, and more listener questions.
Thanks to Carly Caramanna for joining me on this episode! Make sure to pre-order her new book: The Unofficial Disney Parks Retro Cookbook.
Get ad-free episodes, bonus episodes, in-depth news analysis, and premium content at patreon.com/imaginationskyway.
To plan a trip, be sure to work with KMV Travel.
Read Matt's Imagineering column in WDW Magazine.
Imagination Skyway is a Disney Parks and Imagineering podcast. Episodes explore attraction design, recap Disney news, and dive into the stories behind the magic, including interviews with Disney Imagineers, Disney Legends, and other Disney creators. Not affiliated with or endorsed by The Walt Disney Company. Disney is a trademark of The Walt Disney Company.
Tag me and join the conversation below.
Instagram: www.instagram.com/imaginationskyway
Facebook: www.facebook.com/imaginationskyway
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@imaginationskyway
Email: matthew.krul@imaginationskyway.com
How to Support the Show
Share the podcast with your friends
Rate and review on Apple Podcasts or Spotify
Join our Patreon Group - https://www.patreon.com/imaginationskyway
Enjoy the show!
- The United States of America turns 250 this July 4, 2026. In many ways, Disney embodies, reflects, and propels American culture, and Walt Disney himself was a patriotic American who volunteered in World War II, admired Abraham Lincoln, and created stories based on American lore. Today, many Disney Parks experiences celebrate various aspects of American history, geography, and psychology. For this special two-part episode, we share our favorite patriotic experiences at Disneyland and Walt Disney World, including many that might surprise you.
Special thanks to Philander Butler for joining me on this episode.
Get ad-free episodes, bonus episodes, in-depth news analysis, and premium content at patreon.com/imaginationskyway.
To plan a trip, be sure to work with KMV Travel.
Read Matt's Imagineering column in WDW Magazine.
Imagination Skyway is a Disney Parks and Imagineering podcast. Episodes explore attraction design, recap Disney news, and dive into the stories behind the magic, including interviews with Disney Imagineers, Disney Legends, and other Disney creators. Not affiliated with or endorsed by The Walt Disney Company. Disney is a trademark of The Walt Disney Company.
Tag me and join the conversation below.
Instagram: www.instagram.com/imaginationskyway
Facebook: www.facebook.com/imaginationskyway
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@imaginationskyway
Email: matthew.krul@imaginationskyway.com
How to Support the Show
Share the podcast with your friends
Rate and review on Apple Podcasts or Spotify
Join our Patreon Group - https://www.patreon.com/imaginationskyway
Enjoy the show!
More History podcasts
- The Rest Is HistoryHistory
- Dan Carlin's Hardcore HistoryHistory
- Dan Snow's History HitHistory
- ThroughlineDocumentary, History, Society & Culture
- Fall of Civilizations PodcastHistory
- American ScandalDocumentary, History, Society & Culture
- The AncientsHistory
- History That Doesn't SuckEducation, History, Society & Culture
- The Team HouseDocumentary, Government, History, Society & Culture
- American History TellersEducation for Kids, History, Kids & Family, Society & Culture
Trending History podcasts
- The Strange and Unusual PodcastHistory, Society & Culture, True Crime
- Ask Haviv AnythingHistory
- Who Killed JFK?History, Society & Culture, True Crime
- The Days of NoahHistory
- The History of the Twentieth CenturyHistory
- Useless Information PodcastComedy, History, Society & Culture
- Cocaine & Rhinestones: The History of Country MusicHistory
- Easy Money: The Charles Ponzi StoryDocumentary, History, Society & Culture, True Crime
- Past Present FutureHistory, News, Philosophy, Politics, Society & Culture
- پادکست رخFiction, History
- Rachel Maddow Presents: Burn OrderGovernment, History, News
- 歴史を面白く学ぶコテンラジオ （COTEN RADIO）History
- The WW2 PodcastHistory, Society & Culture
- Breaking HistoryHistory
- How to Take Over the WorldEducation, History, Self-Improvement
- Trashy DivorcesComedy, History
- HistoryExtra podcastHistory
- The History of ChinaHistory
- D-Day: The Tide TurnsHistory
- Irish History PodcastHistory
- The History PodcastHistory
- Cold War Conversations - "vivid & compelling" The NY TimesDocumentary, History, Society & Culture
- Echoes of HistoryHistory, Leisure, Society & Culture, Video Games
- Decoding The UnknownHistory
- The Big DigHistory
- Tudors Dynasty & BeyondHistory
- The History of Egypt PodcastHistory, Society & Culture
About Imagination Skyway
Imagination Skyway is a Disney Parks and Imagineering podcast. Episodes explore attraction design, recap Disney news, and dive into the stories behind the magic, including interviews with Disney Imagineers, Disney Legends, and other Disney creators. Not affiliated with or endorsed by The Walt Disney Company. Disney is a trademark of The Walt Disney Company.Podcast website
Listen to Imagination Skyway, The Rest Is History and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Imagination Skyway
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.