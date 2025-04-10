What Attacks You In The Most Remote Place On Earth?

Point Nemo is the most remote place on Earth, the coordinates where – most of the time – the nearest humans are those occasionally whizzing overhead on the International Space Station. They sail by at a lofty 408 kilometers (253 miles) above the water’s surface, but recently a father-son explorer duo went splashing through the waters of Point Nemo. Chris Brown is on a mission to become the first person to tick off traversing all of the “Poles Of Inaccessibility”, and on his latest adventure, he brought along his son, Mika. It would take them 2,688 kilometers (1,670 miles) from the nearest land – a journey that brought with it enormous swells, incredible sea sickness, and a surprise attack from an animal just as they reached the finish line. So, what was it?