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I'd Hit That
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I'd Hit That
I'd Hit That
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Latest episode
21 episodes
Fred Eltringham
03/18/2026
|
1h 21 mins.
Episode 184, Originally aired October, 2023
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Zach Danziger
03/16/2026
|
1h 24 mins.
Episode 40, Originally aired June, 2013
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Matt Chamberlain
03/15/2026
|
1h 24 mins.
Episode 59, Originally aired October, 2013
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Stan Lynch
03/12/2026
|
1h 25 mins.
Episode 170, Originally aired May, 2022
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Stan Lynch
03/11/2026
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1h 25 mins.
Episode 170, Originally aired May, 2022
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About I'd Hit That
A Podcast for Drummers - Since 2012
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Music Interviews
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