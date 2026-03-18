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I'd Hit That
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I'd Hit That

I'd Hit That
MusicMusic Interviews
I'd Hit That
Latest episode

21 episodes

  • I'd Hit That

    Fred Eltringham

    03/18/2026 | 1h 21 mins.
    Episode 184, Originally aired October, 2023
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  • I'd Hit That

    Zach Danziger

    03/16/2026 | 1h 24 mins.
    Episode 40, Originally aired June, 2013
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  • I'd Hit That

    Matt Chamberlain

    03/15/2026 | 1h 24 mins.
    Episode 59, Originally aired October, 2013
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  • I'd Hit That

    Stan Lynch

    03/12/2026 | 1h 25 mins.
    Episode 170, Originally aired May, 2022
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  • I'd Hit That

    Stan Lynch

    03/11/2026 | 1h 25 mins.
    Episode 170, Originally aired May, 2022
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About I'd Hit That

A Podcast for Drummers - Since 2012
Podcast website
MusicMusic Interviews

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