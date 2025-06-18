Powered by RND
Podcasts: How to Get Clients: Tips for Coaches and Entrepreneurs
How to Get Clients: Tips for Coaches and Entrepreneurs
Amanda Walker

Amanda Walker
Business
How to Get Clients: Tips for Coaches and Entrepreneurs
  Episode 1: {Start Here}
    With this limited series podcast you will learn how to find your ideal coaching clients consistently so that you can grow a six figure income stream as an online coach, consultant, or service provider.
    12:42
  Episode 2: Understand the current coaching landscape
    With this limited series podcast you will learn how to find your ideal coaching clients consistently so that you can grow a six figure income stream as an online coach, consultant, or service provider. Resources: - Download the companion workbook: www.amanda-walker.com/workbook - Sign up for a FREE Profit Potential Discover Call with Amanda: Client Attraction Profit Potential Discovery Call - Use the code "LSP200" and save $200 on the Small Bite Offer. Check out The Small Bite Offer Here.
About How to Get Clients: Tips for Coaches and Entrepreneurs

Tired of the relentless pressure to sell high-ticket coaching, feeling "salesy" with little trust built? This limited series podcast is for you if you are a coach or service provider and want to learn how to find your ideal coaching clients consistently. This podcast will serve as a 21 episode audio course for online entrepreneurship and all things client acquisition. This show will provide podcasting tips for questions like: -How to get coaching clients without being salesy? -How to generate warm leads for my coaching business? -What types of online marketing strategies will work for growing my coaching business? -How do I get clear on the "niche" I serve and who my ideal client really is? -How do I generate warm leads without relying on social media? -How do I price my coaching offers? -How do I build a business of sustainable client acquisition? -How do I move prospects from free content to paid coaching? -Effective ways to market my coaching business without a huge budget?
BusinessEducationEntrepreneurshipTutorials

