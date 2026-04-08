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How Good with Hannah Eve

Hannah Eve
EducationSelf-Improvement
How Good with Hannah Eve
Latest episode

9 episodes

  • How Good with Hannah Eve

    QUICK SOLO Q&A: How to Stop Repeating the Same Mistakes in Love and Life

    04/08/2026 | 14 mins.
    This is a quick hit episode. Just me, answering your questions directly.
    We get into what I would tell my 23-year-old self, why you don’t need to skip steps, and the mindset shift that actually changed my life. I also talk about heartbreak, why there isn’t one “lightbulb moment” that fixes everything, and what actually helps you move through it in a way that changes you.
    If you feel like you’re in a hard season or like something didn’t work out the way you thought it would, this is the reframe.
    Inside this episode:
    Why nothing in your life is a mistake

    The problem with trying to skip steps

    Imperfect consistency vs waiting to be ready

    Why there is no single moment that fixes everything

    What actually helps you move through heartbreak

    The questions you should be asking yourself after a relationship ends

    How to use pain as a catalyst instead of staying stuck

    Can’t wait to hear your thoughts! 
    Xx
    Hannah 
    If you want your question answered in the next one, you can leave me a voicemail HERE :) 
    Find me on Instagram HERE
    Do my FREE Highest Timeline Meditation HERE
    Want more? Join me LIVE in May for How Good: Love on Your Highest Timeline. A 21-day experience to shift your patterns, expand your capacity for love, and become the version of you who actually holds the relationship she desires! 3 LIVE sessions starting May 6th, secure your spot here: https://how-good.mykajabi.com/offers/omvdMhGS/checkout 

    01:05 Solo Q&A Setup
    01:23 Advice to My Younger Self
    03:35 Imperfect Consistency Wins
    04:27 Getting Over an Ex
    05:18 Spiritual Awakening Breakthrough
    08:33 New Environment New Self
    10:01 Lessons From Heartbreak
    11:45 Never Waste a Crisis
    12:16 Journal Prompts to Heal
    13:29 Be the Dream Partner
  • How Good with Hannah Eve

    Your Chart Is Not Your Ceiling - How to Actually Use Astrology and Numerology Without Letting It Box You In with Kaitlyn Kaerhart

    04/01/2026 | 43 mins.
    This episode is for the woman who's either completely cynical about astrology and numerology or the woman who's been using it but letting it run her life instead of empowering it.
    I sat down with my friend Kaitlyn Kaerhart - numerologist, astrologer, and bestselling author of You Are Cosmic Code. She first studied numerology under an Indian mystic, then spent years training with shamans and healers across traditions - astrology, tarot, sound healing, reiki, breathwork, hypnotherapy. She's worked with Chanel and Chateau Marmont, been featured on Goop and MINDBODY Green, and has one of the most practical, no-bullshit approaches to mystical tools that I've ever come across.
    Here's the thing, I’m a natural born cynic. And Kaitlyn was too. So this is not a woo woo conversation. This is two women who had to be dragged into believing any of this, breaking down how to actually use astrology and numerology as tools to understand yourself, anticipate what's coming, and get ahead of it. We go through my chart live, we talk about my Saturn return (which is apparently one of the hardest placements you can have… great), and we get into why knowing your chart should make you feel more powerful, not more trapped.
    We also talk about something that I think is massively under-discussed: you can rise above your chart. Your soul chose these lessons, but by the end of your life, you shouldn't even be recognizable by them. That's the whole point.
    Inside this episode:
    What your life path number is, how to calculate it, and why AI is getting it wrong

    Mercury retrograde, what it actually is and how to use it instead of fear it

    Saturn return explained: what it means, when it peaks, and how to proactively get ahead of it

    Why your brain confuses chemistry with chaos (and how your chart reveals the difference)

    The fifth house vs. the seventh house - who you fall in love with vs. who you can build a life with

    Astrology as a weather forecast: how knowing what's coming makes hard seasons feel less personal

    Why your chart is not your ceiling - and how doing the inner work lets you rise above anything anyone tells you

    If you've been using astrology and numerology to box yourself in instead of break yourself open... this conversation is your permission slip to use these tools differently.
    Can't wait to hear your thoughts.
    xx
    Hannah
    Find Hannah on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/itshannaheve/ 
    Do Hannah's free dream life meditation here: https://www.showmehowgood.com/meditate 
    Find Kaitlyn on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kaerhart/ 
    Get Kaitlyn's book You Are Cosmic Code Available on Amazon 
    Kaitlyn's weekly astrology + numerology newsletter: https://www.kaerhart.com/ 
    01:01 Meet Kaitlyn Kaerhart and how she found her way into this work
    02:43 Why spirituality has exploded and what people are really searching for
    06:30 Astrology as a tool for awareness, not identity
    10:08 Rising above your chart instead of being defined by it
    11:09 Astrology as a tool for forecasting and emotional cycles
    14:20 Why you shouldn’t blindly trust AI-generated charts
    15:58 Mercury retrograde explained in a real, grounded way
    17:26 Life path numbers and what they actually mean
    19:24 Compatibility, dating charts, and soulmate myths
    23:36 What you actually need in a relationship
    25:00 Marriage versus romance houses and what your chart says about partnership
    26:40 Chemistry versus compatibility
    28:06 Saturn return and the timing that changes everything
    30:36 The eighth house and the lessons that transform you
    34:02 Kabbalah, spirituality, and experiencing real miracles
    37:04 Everything is on loan and what that really means
    39:00 Creating from simplicity and finding real purpose
    42:58 Kaitlyn’s final advice and where to find her
  • How Good with Hannah Eve

    A Therapist's Playbook on Regulating Your Nervous System, Why You're Attracted to Unavailable Men, and What Actually Changes Your Life with Aliza Shapiro

    03/18/2026 | 56 mins.
    Hands down THE most vulnerable I've ever been on the internet. Buckle up!!!
    In this episode I sat down with one of my closest friends, Aliza Shapiro. She’s a licensed psychotherapist, the founder of Therapy in the City, and one of the sharpest clinical minds I’ve ever been around. Aliza trained in DBT with psychiatrist Dr. Charles Swenson, studied CBT under a Harvard psychologist, completed Wharton’s leadership program, and has built a following of more than 300K people who trust her to tell them the truth about their own minds.
    This one is for the woman who has been doing the work. The journals, the meditations, the affirmations. And still feels like something is off. Or the woman who keeps choosing the same pattern, the same unavailable person, the same version of chaos, and deep down she knows it. She just doesn’t know how to stop.
    What makes this conversation different is that Aliza hasn’t only seen my story from the outside. She has been on the clinical side of everything I’ve lived through -- the eating disorder, the depression, the years of DBT, the toxic relationships, the complete rebuilding. This is the therapist and the patient sitting in the same room, and I’ve never gone this deep publicly before. I gave her full permission to go there, and she did.
    We talk about why you cannot manifest your way out of an unregulated nervous system. Why your brain will literally choose what’s familiar, even if it’s destroying you, over something healthy that it has never experienced. Why doing spiritual work without emotional work keeps people stuck. And what actually has to shift at the root before anything you’re calling in can land.
    Inside this episode we talk about:
    Why we keep choosing unavailable partners and the nervous system patterns behind it

    What nervous system regulation actually means

    The difference between chemistry and chaos in relationship

    How I stopped needing to control the outcome and what shifted in my love life

    Repetition compulsion and why the brain chooses what’s familiar even when it hurts you

    The four DBT modules that changed my life and how to start using them

    Why manifestation doesn’t work without psychological work, and why therapy alone isn’t enough

    The dialectical dilemma most people have never heard of: unrelenting crisis and inhibited grieving

    How to find a good therapist and know when one isn’t the right fit

    Three simple ways to start regulating your nervous system today

    If you’ve been living in extremes where everything feels incredible or everything feels like it’s falling apart, this conversation will meet you in the middle.
    Can’t wait to hear your thoughts! 
    xx
    Hannah 
    Find Hannah on Instagram here: https://www.instagram.com/itshannaheve/ Find Aliza on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/alizashapirotherapy/
    Aliza’s Practice, Therapy in the City: https://www.therapyinthecity.org/

    01:40 Meet Aliza Shapiro and the work she does
    03:05 Why DBT became such a big part of my life
    05:24 High highs, low lows, and living in emotional extremes
    06:32 What DBT actually is and why it works
    09:41 Learning how to actually spot your patterns
    12:11 Letting go of control and the need to know how it ends
    19:14 Choosing differently when you’re triggered
    25:10 Dark moments and learning to stay with the feeling
    29:00 Why therapy actually helps when it’s done well
    31:17 The four DBT modules that changed my life
    35:34 Neediness versus secure love
    37:59 Understanding your nervous system
    39:28 Overstimulation and the fight or flight response
    42:23 Practical ways to regulate your nervous system
    46:04 Where therapy and spiritual work need to meet
    49:51 How to find DBT support and resources
    53:07 Tools, apps, and final thoughts
  • How Good with Hannah Eve

    Amanda Frances: Real Housewives, Haters, a $40M Empire, and the Life changing Thought She Had in a Hospital Bathroom

    03/05/2026 | 53 mins.
    What happens when you've built a $40M business, lost a child, landed on a Bravo show, and still had to find your way back to yourself?
    In this episode, I sit down with Amanda Frances-- money teacher, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member, mom of four, and one of the most genuinely unfiltered women I've met-- to talk about what it actually takes to hold belief when everything that built it gets shaken.
    Amanda shares what it was like to watch her faith in manifestation collapse after losing her son Zion at five days old, how 300 strangers gave her her spark back, and why trolls on a Bravo fan forum ended up being part of her deepest healing.

    Inside this episode:
    Real housewives, reddit threads, and the scam artist narrative
    How to rebuild belief in manifestation when life is challenging
    The difference between feeling your emotions and being consumed by them
    How Amanda structures her entire business around who she actually is (not who she thinks she should be)
    Blended family, stepmotherhood, and why going all in is the only move
    The relationship story no one knew, and what genuine surrender actually looked like
    This one is RICH. Amanda doesn't perform, she just tells the truth, and that's rare.

    Find Hannah on Instagram here: https://www.instagram.com/itshannaheve/ 
    Listen To Hannah's Free Dream Life Meditation here:
    https://www.showmehowgood.com/meditate
    Find Amanda on Instagram here: https://www.instagram.com/xoamandafrances/ 
    Find Amanda’s Book (Rich as F*ck) here: https://a.co/d/066izbnS 
    Find Amanda’s Course here: https://amandafrances.com/ 

    xxHannah

    03:12 Why The Principles Come Before The Money
    04:38 What Trolls Are Actually Doing For You (Kabbalah Taught Her This)
    09:35 Real Housewives, Reddit Threads, And The Scam Artist Narrative
    12:42 $40M In Digital Courses And Why That Number Matters
    13:48 Losing Zion And The Faith That Broke
    20:53 Every Tool In The Toolbox (And When None Of It Works)
    22:58 A Devastating Twin Pregnancy And A Thought She Couldn't Shake
    24:35 How The Housewives Triggered The Healing She Actually Needed
    26:48 The Core Shame Magnet & How To Remove It
    28:38 ADHD, Procrastination, And Tricking Yourself Into Genius
    32:20 Confidence Isn't Kept Promises, It's Liking Who You Are
    35:07 The Systems That Make Doing Everything Actually Possible
    37:31 On Having Help Without The Guilt
    39:41 How To Be A Stepmom Who Goes All The Way In
    48:59 Her Actual Framework For Manifesting More Money
    51:17 What She's Loving Right Now + Where To Find Her
  • How Good with Hannah Eve

    I Left the 0.1% Life, Moved to a Farm in Italy with 3 Suitcases, and Finally Felt Free (With Shayna Terese Taylor)

    02/25/2026 | 1h 9 mins.
    What happens when you have the lifestyle everyone thinks they want… and you still feel unsettled?
    In this episode, I sit down with Shayna to talk about the shift so many women are feeling right now with the year of the Fire Horse, and why the Fire Horse era is for women ready to do the work and come home to themselves.
    Shayna shares the moment she realized that vacationing on yachts and living the 0.1% lifestyle didn’t equal peace. She goes into why she left an eight-year a-list relationship, sold her house in two weeks, and moved to Italy with three suitcases... & what finally sitting in silence revealed about her nervous system.
    We talk about leaving the year of the snake behind, the new fire horse energy, and what this new paradigm actually requires of us.
    Inside this episode:
    Why silence exposes dysregulation

    How trauma is stored in the body

    The overcorrection of the girlboss era and how we're reclaiming softness

    Creating sacred space in your home (and your life)

    A 6-minute ritual that immediately shifts your nervous system

    Why joy is spirituality

    If you’ve been achieving, pushing, proving… and still feel unsettled, this conversation will land.

    Can't wait to hear your thoughts!
    xx
    Hannah

    Find Hannah on Instagram here: https://www.instagram.com/itshannaheve/
    Do Hannah's free dream life meditation here: https://www.showmehowgood.com/meditate

    Find Shayna on Instagram here: https://www.instagram.com/shaynateresetaylor/?hl=en
    Become a She Who Returns Member with Shayna here: https://shewho-returns.com/

    Timestamps:
    00:00 The Fire Horse Energy We’re All Feeling

    03:57 The “New Earth” Everyone Keeps Talking About

    07:07 Nervous System Regulation Is the New Power

    08:35 How Trauma Lives in the Body & Coming Home to Yourself

    12:37 AI, Overstimulation & Why We’re Craving Simplicity

    14:33 The Girlboss Overcorrection & Reclaiming Home

    15:46 Walking Away From the 0.1% Lifestyle

    20:38 Italy, Slowness & What Peace Actually Feels Like

    26:34 How Shayna Coaches Women (Astrology + Human Design)

    32:28 The 6-Minute Practice That Actually Works

    34:48 Spirituality Is Joy (Not Another To-Do List)

    37:56 Don’t Get Lost in Wellness Trends

    40:51 The Limiting Beliefs Running Your Life

    42:46 Learning How to Receive

    45:29 Healing Patterns

    48:44 Dating, Magnetism & Needy Energy

    51:07 Timing & Divine Alignment

    55:58 Stop Chasing Love

    01:04:37 Returning to Source

    01:05:43 The Limitless Era We’re Stepping Into

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About How Good with Hannah Eve

How Good is for the woman who knows there’s more, and is ready to become the version of herself who can receive it. Hosted by Hannah Eve, this show explores self-worth, manifestation, love, ambition, and alignment through the lens of psychology, neuroscience, spirituality, and a decade of deep inner work. Through raw solo episodes and intimate conversations, How Good pulls back the curtain on expanding your capacity, the tools that actually work, and the inner shifts that create an extraordinary life.
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