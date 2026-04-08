This episode is for the woman who's either completely cynical about astrology and numerology or the woman who's been using it but letting it run her life instead of empowering it.
I sat down with my friend Kaitlyn Kaerhart - numerologist, astrologer, and bestselling author of You Are Cosmic Code. She first studied numerology under an Indian mystic, then spent years training with shamans and healers across traditions - astrology, tarot, sound healing, reiki, breathwork, hypnotherapy. She's worked with Chanel and Chateau Marmont, been featured on Goop and MINDBODY Green, and has one of the most practical, no-bullshit approaches to mystical tools that I've ever come across.
Here's the thing, I’m a natural born cynic. And Kaitlyn was too. So this is not a woo woo conversation. This is two women who had to be dragged into believing any of this, breaking down how to actually use astrology and numerology as tools to understand yourself, anticipate what's coming, and get ahead of it. We go through my chart live, we talk about my Saturn return (which is apparently one of the hardest placements you can have… great), and we get into why knowing your chart should make you feel more powerful, not more trapped.
We also talk about something that I think is massively under-discussed: you can rise above your chart. Your soul chose these lessons, but by the end of your life, you shouldn't even be recognizable by them. That's the whole point.
Inside this episode:
What your life path number is, how to calculate it, and why AI is getting it wrong
Mercury retrograde, what it actually is and how to use it instead of fear it
Saturn return explained: what it means, when it peaks, and how to proactively get ahead of it
Why your brain confuses chemistry with chaos (and how your chart reveals the difference)
The fifth house vs. the seventh house - who you fall in love with vs. who you can build a life with
Astrology as a weather forecast: how knowing what's coming makes hard seasons feel less personal
Why your chart is not your ceiling - and how doing the inner work lets you rise above anything anyone tells you
If you've been using astrology and numerology to box yourself in instead of break yourself open... this conversation is your permission slip to use these tools differently.
Can't wait to hear your thoughts.
xx
Hannah
Find Hannah on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/itshannaheve/
Do Hannah's free dream life meditation here: https://www.showmehowgood.com/meditate
Find Kaitlyn on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kaerhart/
Get Kaitlyn's book You Are Cosmic Code Available on Amazon
Kaitlyn's weekly astrology + numerology newsletter: https://www.kaerhart.com/
01:01 Meet Kaitlyn Kaerhart and how she found her way into this work
02:43 Why spirituality has exploded and what people are really searching for
06:30 Astrology as a tool for awareness, not identity
10:08 Rising above your chart instead of being defined by it
11:09 Astrology as a tool for forecasting and emotional cycles
14:20 Why you shouldn’t blindly trust AI-generated charts
15:58 Mercury retrograde explained in a real, grounded way
17:26 Life path numbers and what they actually mean
19:24 Compatibility, dating charts, and soulmate myths
23:36 What you actually need in a relationship
25:00 Marriage versus romance houses and what your chart says about partnership
26:40 Chemistry versus compatibility
28:06 Saturn return and the timing that changes everything
30:36 The eighth house and the lessons that transform you
34:02 Kabbalah, spirituality, and experiencing real miracles
37:04 Everything is on loan and what that really means
39:00 Creating from simplicity and finding real purpose
42:58 Kaitlyn’s final advice and where to find her