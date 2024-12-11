S2 E2: Ona Spreenberg: The Multifaceted Relationship between Tech and Foreign Policy

Ona Spreenberg is currently a John S. McCain Strategic Defense Fellow at the Department of Defense, and has obtained a wide variety of experience in technology policy and regional studies. She spurs an interesting conversation on the many ways the government and technology interact, and the power of bringing diverse voices into the spotlight. The views and opinions of participants on this podcast do not state of reflect those of the United States Government. Podcast participants views and opinions do not reflect those of the podcast participant's employers.