Introducing: Evergreen — a contained psychological sci-fi thriller coming 5/25

Question reality through different dimensions and worlds with immersive tales of science-fiction and mystery with QCODE’s Hidden Signal, a new podcast anthology series. In the first installment, EVERGREEN, Hannah (Lana Condor) finds herself trapped inside her boss Fin Gorale’s (Alan Cumming) subterranean biosphere named Evergreen, alongside seven of the world’s greatest minds. When Fin informs the group that an asteroid has destroyed the surface of the Earth, they find themselves – forced survivors – tasked with rebuilding society. As our characters vie for control of Evergreen, alliances form and fracture as heroes turn into villains. But when Hannah discovers that Evergreen is malfunctioning, can she convince the group to work together to fix Fin’s creation before the utopia that was meant to save them…kills them? ~~~ Created by Chloe Stearns and John Wynn (Last Known Position), Evergreen is a 9-episode psychological sci-fi thriller rooted in ego, deceit and the power of choice. ~~~ All 9 episodes will be available for free, but QCODE+ subscribers get early, uninterrupted access to new episodes. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus. ~~~ From QCODE, makers of fantastic audio fiction. Visit QCODEMedia.com to learn more. And, check out some of our other shows including: Last Known Position with Gina Rodriguez, From Now with Richard Madden and Brian Cox, The Left Right Game with Tessa Thompson, Borrasca with Cole Sprouse, Blackout with Rami Malek, and many more.