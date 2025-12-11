Welcome to Hear In Hanover, your all-access pass to everything happening in Hanover County. We’re joined by Animal Protection Officer Martin, who gives her firsthand account of the now-international sensation: the Black Friday Bandit — better known as Trashed Panda. From the moment the call came in to the unlikely scene inside the Ashland ABC Store, Officer Martin walks us through what really happened that day, how the team cared for the raccoon and what it’s been like watching the story take off around the world. She also shares how the community's enthusiasm has turned into real support for the animals at our shelter — including what proceeds from the Trashed Panda merchandise can help fund. Want to join in on the fun and support a great cause? Grab your own Trashed Panda gear at www.bonfire.com/trashed-panda. Tune in for behind-the-scenes details, a whole lot of laughs and a heartwarming reminder of how even the most unexpected stories can bring out the best in our community.