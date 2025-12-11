Hear In Hanover: Episode 15 — Trashed Panda
12/11/2025 | 16 mins.
Welcome to Hear In Hanover, your all-access pass to everything happening in Hanover County. We’re joined by Animal Protection Officer Martin, who gives her firsthand account of the now-international sensation: the Black Friday Bandit — better known as Trashed Panda. From the moment the call came in to the unlikely scene inside the Ashland ABC Store, Officer Martin walks us through what really happened that day, how the team cared for the raccoon and what it’s been like watching the story take off around the world. She also shares how the community's enthusiasm has turned into real support for the animals at our shelter — including what proceeds from the Trashed Panda merchandise can help fund. Want to join in on the fun and support a great cause? Grab your own Trashed Panda gear at www.bonfire.com/trashed-panda. Tune in for behind-the-scenes details, a whole lot of laughs and a heartwarming reminder of how even the most unexpected stories can bring out the best in our community.
Hear In Hanover — Episode 14: State of the County 2025
11/21/2025 | 29 mins.
Welcome to Hear In Hanover, your all-access pass to everything happening in Hanover County. In this episode, County Administrator John A. Budesky recaps this year’s State of the County address — highlighting the major investments shaping Hanover’s future. From parks and public safety to education and enhancements that support our community, he breaks down how these improvements will enhance daily life for residents across the County. He also unpacks one of our biggest recent achievements: Hanover’s new quad-AAA bond rating. What does it mean? In short — serious savings for taxpayers. Tune in to hear how this top-tier designation strengthens our financial footing, reduces borrowing costs and positions Hanover for continued success.
Hear In Hanover — Episode 13: Behind the Ballot
10/01/2025 | 16 mins.
Welcome to Hear In Hanover, your all-access pass to everything happening in Hanover County. In this episode of Hear in Hanover, Director of Elections Teresa F. Smithson pulls back the curtain on how her team makes sure every election is safe, secure and accurate. From testing ballot scanners to tracking every step of the chain of custody, she explains the behind-the-scenes work and teamwork it takes to safeguard the integrity of your vote.
Hear In Hanover — Episode 12: Water
6/05/2025 | 19 mins.
Welcome to Hear In Hanover, your all-access pass to everything happening in Hanover County. In episode 12, we’re diving into a topic that’s been on a lot of residents’ minds since January — our water system. Why do we rely on the City of Richmond? Why doesn’t Hanover have its own water source? County Administrator John A. Budesky and Director of Public Utilities Matt Longshore join us to answer your questions, explain how our regional water partnership works and share what’s being done to ensure safe, reliable water for Hanover’s future.
Hear In Hanover — Episode 11: Inside Hanover Museum of History & Culture
5/06/2025 | 11 mins.
Welcome to Hear In Hanover, your all-access pass to everything happening in Hanover County. Step inside the Hanover Museum of History & Culture for episode 11. We’re giving you a behind-the-scenes look at the museum’s newest exhibitions and introducing you to our new Museum Manager. Discover how the Historic Clerk’s Office has transformed into a space where the stories of our past come to life in meaningful, modern ways. You’ll hear about Tapestry of Resilience: A Journey Through the Brown Grove Experience, a powerful exhibit highlighting the legacy and landmark designation of a historically African American community in Hanover. Then, we take a turn into the spirited history of Prohibition in Teetotalers & Moonshiners: Prohibition in Virginia, Distilled, an eye-opening look at Virginia’s relationship with alcohol. Whether you're a history buff, lifelong Hanoverian, new to the area or just passing through, you're sure to learn something about the County's remarkable past.
Hear In Hanover