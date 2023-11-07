Powered by RND
FDA Office of Minority Health and Health Equity
The FDA Office of Minority Health and Health Equity Forum podcast series is a platform for experts to come together and have meaningful conversations around hea...
  • What You Need to Know about FDA’s Recommendations for Evaluating Donor Eligibility Using Individual Risk-Based Questions
    12:07
  • Improving the Quality of Life for People with Sickle Cell Disease
    For Sickle Cell Awareness Month, Dr. Christine Lee speaks with CAPT David Wong about his ongoing work at HHS to address sickle cell disease.
    27:26
  • Toward Improving Race and Ethnicity Data in Health Care
    We speak with Susan Winckler and Carla Rodriguez of the Reagan-Udall Foundation for the FDA about the Real-World Accelerator to Improve the Standard of collection and curation of race and ethnicity data in healthcare (RAISE).
    12:33
  • Engaging Native Hawaiian Communities in Clinical Trials
    For Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Dr. Christine Lee speaks with Dr. Todd Seto and Dr. Deborah Taira about their research with the Hawaii Health Equity Research and Outreach Network, also known as Hawaii HERON.
    23:23
  • Understanding Perceptions of Clinical Trials in American Indian Communities
    For Native American Heritage Month, RDML Araojo speaks with Stephine “Steph” Poston and Dr. Myra Parker on their research concerning perceptions of clinical trials in American Indian communities in the Northern Plains.
    19:09

The FDA Office of Minority Health and Health Equity Forum podcast series is a platform for experts to come together and have meaningful conversations around health topics that impact the lives and well-being of diverse communities. The series will also help to raise awareness about health issues and disparities impacting the health of diverse populations including minority consumers/patients and spark conversations of your own.
