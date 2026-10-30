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837 episodes
The Art of Disagreeing Well: Julia Minson PhD on Conversational Receptiveness & the Psychology of Conflict10/29/2026 | 39 mins.We live in a moment when disagreement has become a spectator sport — louder, faster, and more polarized than ever. But what if the goal was never to win the argument, just to be heard, and to actually hear back?
In this episode, we sit down with Julia Minson, PhD, associate professor of public policy at Harvard Kennedy School and one of the leading researchers on the psychology of conflict and disagreement. Julia is best known for coining and studying “conversational receptiveness” — the measurable, learnable set of language cues that signal genuine openness to an opposing point of view, even amid deep disagreement.
We explore why our brains are wired to avoid engaging with people who see the world differently, why “winning” an argument rarely changes anyone’s mind, and what the research actually shows about the words and phrases that make people feel heard rather than dismissed. Julia walks us through her studies on political polarization, workplace conflict, and closed-door negotiations, and offers practical, research-backed tools for having harder conversations — with family, colleagues, and the people we’re most tempted to write off.
If you’ve ever walked away from a hard conversation wishing you’d handled it differently, this episode gives you the psychology — and the language — to do it better next time.
Faith, Justice & Well-Being: How Religious Communities Fight for Racial Equality10/22/2026 | 42 mins.The growing alignment between conservative politics and traditional religion has alienated younger Democrats and Independents, leading many to abandon faith-based activism. This retreat begs the question: can religious leaders still mobilize to address racial inequality, or have structural forces like gerrymandering permanently entrenched these divisions?
To better understand the relationship between well-being and community activism, Harvesting Happiness host Lisa Cypers Kamen speaks with author, sociologist, and Princeton professor emeritus Robert Wuthnow, PhD.
In this religion and social justice podcast, Robert explores why faith-based activism and the pursuit of racial justice and racial equality have fallen out of favor in the democratic mission, and whether religious institutions are obliged to address civic ideals and politics.
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- The burgeoning neuroscience of meditation validates soul-centered psychology by revealing tangible, measurable changes in brain structure and stress regulation. Clinical investigations into mind-body medicine for anxiety demonstrate how integrative psychiatry successfully merges conventional treatments with holistic care to alleviate psychological distress and cognitive impairment.
To better understand the medical connection between spirituality and mental health, Positive Psychology Podcast Host Lisa Cypers Kamen speaks with Dr. Helen Lavretsky, a Professor of Psychiatry, Geriatric Psychiatrist, and Author.
In her book, “Living from the Soul: The Neuroscience of Spiritual Awakening”, Helen argues that yoga, chanting, meditation, and breathing techniques heal trauma. Long dismissed as alternative or marginal practices, these modalities now have solid clinical research backing them and demonstrating tangible medical results.
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WANT MORE SOUND IDEAS FOR DEEPER THINKING? Check out More Mental Fitness by Harvesting Happiness bonus content available exclusively on https://harvestinghappiness.substack.com/ and https://medium.com/@HarvestingHappiness.
- Democracy is imperfect because ‘we the people’ are imperfect. Yet through collaborative bargaining, compromise, and a willingness to govern ourselves, we can spark democratic renewal and press forward in our pursuit of happiness. Because our politics and personal well-being are deeply intertwined, healing our civic foundations and institutions can help us build a future free of authoritarian rule.
To better understand the connection between politics and personal well-being, Positive Psychology Podcast Host Lisa Cypers Kamen speaks with author and academic historian Brook Manville, PhD.
Brook discusses the foundations of democracy and the Civic Bargain. He describes the active participation required by all Americans to spark a civic renewal that will strengthen our democracy and more accurately reflect the intentions of the Founding Fathers.or economic and psychological safety nets from the state to employers.
Like what you're hearing?
WANT MORE SOUND IDEAS FOR DEEPER THINKING? Check out More Mental Fitness by Harvesting Happiness bonus content available exclusively on https://harvestinghappiness.substack.com/ and https://medium.com/@HarvestingHappiness.
- Younger generations carry the burden of economic instability, often finding the milestones of homeownership and secure retirement slipping further out of reach than they were for their grandparents. As traditional social safety nets fray, many people are left navigating a profound sense of anxiety and social disconnection. This raises the question: Why do financial elites continue to achieve overwhelming success at the ballot box? How does the media manipulate voters to support outcomes that ultimately undermine their own well-being and psychological safety?
To better understand the connection between well-being and political anxiety, Positive Psychology Podcast Host Lisa Cypers Kamen speaks with Lorenza Antonucci, PhD, one of Europe's leading voices on the human cost of insecurity.
The discussion centers around her book, Insecurity Politics: How Unstable Lives Lead to Populist Support. In it, Lorenza addresses a troubling shift in global politics: abandoning the idea of meeting public needs, leaving individuals vulnerable and driving support for populism. She highlights the foundational, empathetic, collective solutions that shift responsibility for economic and psychological safety nets from the state to employers.
Like what you're hearing?
WANT MORE SOUND IDEAS FOR DEEPER THINKING? Check out More Mental Fitness by Harvesting Happiness bonus content available exclusively on https://harvestinghappiness.substack.com/ and https://medium.com/@HarvestingHappiness.
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About Harvesting Happiness
Harvesting Happiness with Lisa Cypers Kamen broadcasts consciously prepared brain food from the beaches of Malibu, California and on-location. HHTR promotes happiness, well-being and global human flourishing with a diverse and proactive collection of the greatest thought leaders and change agents who are devoting their lives to creating a better world in which to live. Each episode focuses on personal-growth, human-interest, self-improvement, healthy lifestyle and positive psycho-social education.Podcast website
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