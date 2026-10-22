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Get Familiar with Clinton Sparks

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Get Familiar with Clinton Sparks
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3 episodes

  • Get Familiar with Clinton Sparks

    Fat Joe - Greatest Michael Jackson Stories

    10/22/2026 | 39 mins.
    Hip Hop legend Fat Joe talks about his skin regimen, why he became a host, his fathering of an autistic son, and why he never feels rich enough to stop working.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Get Familiar with Clinton Sparks

    Shaq’s Strangest Business Pitch: They wanted my sweat for...

    10/15/2026 | 29 mins.
    Shaq was asked to run on a treadmill so a company could collect his sweat for a new cologne. Yeah, that’s real. Hear about that and much more on GET FAMILIAR with Clinton Sparks.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Get Familiar with Clinton Sparks

    Introducing: Get Familiar with Clinton Sparks

    10/07/2026 | 1 mins.
    Clinton Sparks sees himself as the voice of reason in a room of unreasonable people, which instantly makes him the most unreasonable person in the room. For good reason.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About Get Familiar with Clinton Sparks
Clinton Sparks is a voice of reason in an unreasonable world — which, of course, instantly makes him the most unreasonable person in the room. On his unfiltered and culturally influential podcast, Clinton delivers tentpole moments that collide insight with irreverence. He sits down with brilliant minds, iconic celebrities, and delightfully offbeat contrarians to unpack culture, disrupt norms, and say the quiet part out loud. Think the sarcastic bluntness of Larry David, the unrelenting drive of Gary Vee, and the zany unpredictability of Jimmy Fallon — all channeled through a host who’s as fearless as he is funny.
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