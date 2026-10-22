Get Familiar with Clinton Sparks

Clinton Sparks is a voice of reason in an unreasonable world — which, of course, instantly makes him the most unreasonable person in the room.

On his unfiltered and culturally influential podcast, Clinton delivers tentpole moments that collide insight with irreverence. He sits down with brilliant minds, iconic celebrities, and delightfully offbeat contrarians to unpack culture, disrupt norms, and say the quiet part out loud. Think the sarcastic bluntness of Larry David, the unrelenting drive of Gary Vee, and the zany unpredictability of Jimmy Fallon — all channeled through a host who’s as fearless as he is funny.