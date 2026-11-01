This week on Flopcast, Paige and Molly are back with more personal tragedies and celebrity drama. Paige recounts how she nearly deleted her entire YouTube career, while Molly shares her terrifying road trip through the sticks of California. The two get into their personal encounters with Lisa Rinna and Sarah Jessica Parker, the Oliver Mills drama, LA’s performative male epidemic, and our new appreciation for millennial optimism. Also discussed: Gypsy Rose Blanchard, Fontaines D.C., and why big pharma doesn’t want you to know about spray tans.



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