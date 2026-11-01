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41 episodes
- We’re bringing back 2020 internet drama from the dead this week. Molly and Paige break down their ongoing feud with Bryce Hall (pound cake), the Ethan Klein cheating scandal, and a spoiler-filled review of Nathan Fielder’s You Can See Everything. As always, FLOP UR WINGS 💞
Flop your wings
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Spotify / tearcandy
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This week, Molly and Paige are talking all things Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, Kylie Jenner’s fantasy bra, Miley Cyrus’ controversial Hollywood Bowl performances, and the latest Dancing with the Stars drama. Plus, Kendall Jenner isn’t a lesbian (?), Cardi B’s Tiny Desk’concert, Charli XCX, Geese, aura battles, and Tesla’s ridiculous flying car. As always, the girls have opinions on absolutely everything. From celebrity gossip to the American healthcare system, the girls have a LOT to say this week
Flop your wings
Come say hi on our Patreon!!: https://www.patreon.com/cw/Flopcastworkingtitle
Follow flopcast:
Instagram / flopcastworkingtitle
TikTok / flopcastworkingtitle
Follow Paige:
YouTube / paigecamerlin
Instagram / paigecamerlin
TikTok / somedumbbih
Follow Molly:
Instagram / grogufan420
TikTok / tswiftfan420
Follow Aaron (Amish):
Instagram / amishhaaron
Spotify / tearcandy
To watch the podcast on YouTube: https://bit.ly/flopcastyoutube
Listen and watch anywhere: https://bit.ly/flopcast
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- This week on Flopcast, Paige and Molly are battling THE SICKNESS but still have plenty to say. The girls discuss Shane Gillis’ controversial SNL monologue, the Girls reboot, James Charles’ Painted store opening, the Kardashians’ bizarre AI intro, and Jennifer Lawrence’s beef with Kourtney Kardashian. Plus, Megan Fox’s latest career move, Tinashe’s new music, Alix Earle’s reading habits, and the chaos of trying to keep up with the internet. And of course, Paige has a new man… but you’ll have to head to Patreon for that tea.
Flop your wings
Come say hi on our Patreon!!: https://www.patreon.com/cw/Flopcastworkingtitle
Follow flopcast:
Instagram / flopcastworkingtitle
TikTok / flopcastworkingtitle
Follow Paige:
YouTube / paigecamerlin
Instagram / paigecamerlin
TikTok / somedumbbih
Follow Molly:
Instagram / grogufan420
TikTok / tswiftfan420
Follow Aaron (Amish):
Instagram / amishhaaron
Spotify / tearcandy
To watch the podcast on YouTube: https://bit.ly/flopcastyoutube
Listen and watch anywhere: https://bit.ly/flopcast
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- This week on Flopcast, Paige and Molly are back with more personal tragedies and celebrity drama. Paige recounts how she nearly deleted her entire YouTube career, while Molly shares her terrifying road trip through the sticks of California. The two get into their personal encounters with Lisa Rinna and Sarah Jessica Parker, the Oliver Mills drama, LA’s performative male epidemic, and our new appreciation for millennial optimism. Also discussed: Gypsy Rose Blanchard, Fontaines D.C., and why big pharma doesn’t want you to know about spray tans.
Flop your wings
Go to https://www.ro.co/Flopcast to see if your insurance covers GLP-1s—for free.
Come say hi on our Patreon!!: https://www.patreon.com/cw/Flopcastworkingtitle
Follow flopcast:
Instagram / flopcastworkingtitle
TikTok / flopcastworkingtitle
Follow Paige:
YouTube / paigecamerlin
Instagram / paigecamerlin
TikTok / somedumbbih
Follow Molly:
Instagram / grogufan420
TikTok / tswiftfan420
Follow Aaron (Amish):
Instagram / amishhaaron
Spotify / tearcandy
To watch the podcast on YouTube: https://bit.ly/flopcastyoutube
Listen and watch anywhere: https://bit.ly/flopcast
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- This week on Flopcast, we cover everything from landlord horror stories to the VMAS, the viral Last Ditch lesbian bar, terrible LA DJ sets, the horrors of Futch, and why no men know how to change a tire anymore.
TW: We cover the recent Cornell SA allegations and the culture that allows violence against women to be dismissed.
Resources for survivors and ways to get support are linked below ❤️
https://sass-lane.org/
https://www.thehotline.org/
https://www.sakitta.org/survivors/
https://endrapeoncampus.org/survivor-resources/
https://takebackthenight.org/
Come say hi on our Patreon!!: https://www.patreon.com/cw/Flopcastworkingtitle
Follow flopcast:
Instagram / flopcastworkingtitle
TikTok / flopcastworkingtitle
Follow Paige:
YouTube / paigecamerlin
Instagram / paigecamerlin
TikTok / somedumbbih
Follow Molly:
Instagram / grogufan420
TikTok / tswiftfan420
Follow Aaron (Amish):
Instagram / amishhaaron
Spotify / tearcandy
To watch the podcast on YouTube: https://bit.ly/flopcastyoutube
Listen and watch anywhere: https://bit.ly/flopcast
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About flopcast (working title)
The two flops Molly and Paige discuss pop culture, personal lives, and the flops of the week For advertising opportunities please email PodcastPartnerships@Studio71us.com We want to make the podcast even better, help us learn how we can: https://bit.ly/2EcYbu4 Privacy Policy: https://www.studio71.com/terms-and-conditions-use/#Privacy%20PolicyPodcast website
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