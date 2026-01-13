Wolf Moon Podcast
1/13/2026 | 20 mins.
The moon tonight is a waning crescent, but that silver sliver is still in the month of the Wolf Moon. It was the last super moon of the season, we won’t see another till fall. And even thought the sky is dark, we’re still gaining more than 2 minutes of sunlight each day. It’s the perfect time to listen to a podcast and enjoy the snow. Want to follow up on articles, papers, and videos? The written newsletter has a million links and references. Please visit https://rebeccamcmackin.substack.com/p/grow-like-wild-wolf-moon. xoxox,Rebecca McMackin Get full access to Grow Like Wild! at rebeccamcmackin.substack.com/subscribe
Grow Like Wild: Cold Moon Podcast!
12/11/2025 | 24 mins.
December’s Cold Supermoon will only be a half moon this evening, but it will still trace its highest arc across the night sky - higher than all other moons of the year. It’s the perfect time to listen to this month’s Grow Like Wild podcast, featuring hard evidence of the benefits of ecological gardens, the latest horticultural drama, and a gift guide for all your favorite gardeners. Want to follow up on articles, papers, and videos? There’s a written newsletter that comes out on the full moon with a million links and references. Please visit https://rebeccamcmackin.substack.com/p/grow-like-wild-cold-moon.xoxox,Rebecca McMackin Get full access to Grow Like Wild! at rebeccamcmackin.substack.com/subscribe
Grow Like Wild: Beaver Moon Podcast!
11/12/2025 | 22 mins.
The full Beaver Super Moon is now a waning gibbous, but the Grow Like Wild Beaver Moon Podcast is just hitting the airwaves.Please enjoy this short but action packed edition featuring new takes on leaving leaves, hidden flowers, and (you know it) databases for plant nerds. Want to follow up on articles, papers, and videos? There’s a written newsletter that comes out on the full moon with a million links and references. Please visit the Grow Like Wild newsletter here.xoxox,Rebecca McMackin Get full access to Grow Like Wild! at rebeccamcmackin.substack.com/subscribe
Grow Like Wild! Harvest Moon PODCAST
10/09/2025 | 27 mins.
It’s the Harvest Moon episode of the Grow Like Wild podcast! It’s extra spooky, featuring evil greenhouses, glowing spiderwebs, and the single most bizarre pollination strategy I have ever heard of in my life. Of course there is also much discussion of leaving leaves. Want to follow up on articles, papers, and videos? There’s a written newsletter that comes out on the full moon with a million links and references. Please visit the Grow Like Wild newsletter here. And please share! I’m a podcast newb. But I have big plans if it takes off and I think you would enjoy them. xoxox,Rebecca McMackin Get full access to Grow Like Wild! at rebeccamcmackin.substack.com/subscribe
Grow Like Wild! Corn Moon *PODCAST*
9/11/2025 | 20 mins.
Welcome to the second ever episode of the Grow Like Wild Podcast!!!! Get excited for anti-lawn propaganda, the health benefits of house plants, and much corniness. Want to follow up on articles, papers, and videos? There’s a written newsletter that comes out on the full moon with a million links and references. Please visit the Grow Like Wild newsletter. Get full access to Grow Like Wild! at rebeccamcmackin.substack.com/subscribe
Grow Like Wild!