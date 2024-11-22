Grounded: a Podcast by the Oregon Department of Energy

Powered by RND
Grounded is a podcast by the Oregon Department of Energy. Here on Grounded, we're talking energy – from renewable energy and the history of nuclear power… to ut...
  • Episode 46: A New Chapter in Oregon's Energy Story
    Earlier this month, ODOE was excited to release the 2024 Biennial Energy Report that tells Oregon’s energy story. The report shows how the state’s energy system has evolved over time to include new technologies, address changes in the availability of different generation resources, and to meet state energy goals. Learn more: https://energyinfo.oregon.gov/blog/2024/11/22/a-new-chapter-in-oregons-energy-story Grounded theme music by Oregon artist, Jana Cushman
    --------  
    26:50
  • Episode 45: Magic School Buses
    Class is back in session, and nearly 550,000 students in Oregon make the trip to and from school every school day. On this episode of Grounded, we tag along and venture into the magic world of clean-running and electric school buses. Learn more: https://energyinfo.oregon.gov/blog/2024/10/10/grounded-podcast-episode-45-magic-school-buses Theme music by Oregon artist, Jana Cushman
    --------  
    22:34
  • Episode 44 - Harvesting Solar: The Science of Agrivoltaics
    Grounded host Bryan Hockaday meets OSU Assistant Professor Chad Higgins and takes listeners on a tour of a solar research farm outside of Wilsonville. On the farm, they’re fine tuning the practice of agrivoltaics and experimenting with what crops respond best to integrated solar electricity production. Learn more: https://energyinfo.oregon.gov/blog/2024/9/4/grounded-podcast-episode-44-harvesting-solar-the-science-of-agrivoltaics Theme music by Oregon artist, Jana Cushman
    --------  
    24:12
  • Episode 43: Road Trip Across Oregon
    On Episode 43 of Grounded, host Bryan Hockaday catches up with Sarah Moehrke, ODOE’s Community Navigator. In her role, Sarah is often on the road and meeting with Oregonians all across the state. In just over this past year, Sarah has logged nearly 15,000 miles as she connects cities and counties with resources to help with community-scale sustainable improvement projects. Learn more: 2024/7/31/grounded-podcast-episode-43-road-trip-across-oregon Grounded theme music by Oregon artist, Jana Cushman.
    --------  
    22:00
  • Bonus E43: A Tour of Oregon with Sarah Moehrke
    On Episode 43 of Grounded, host Bryan Hockaday catches up with Sarah Moehrke, ODOE’s Community Navigator. In her role, Sarah is often on the road and meeting with Oregonians all across the state. Enjoy a bonus episode, where Sarah takes listeners on a vividly narrated tour, starting on the stunning shores of the Oregon coast, going through the mid-Willamette Valley, and heading across to the spectacular vistas in eastern Oregon. Learn more: 2024/7/31/grounded-podcast-episode-43-road-trip-across-oregon Grounded theme music by Oregon artist, Jana Cushman.
    --------  
    6:19

About Grounded: a Podcast by the Oregon Department of Energy

Grounded is a podcast by the Oregon Department of Energy. Here on Grounded, we're talking energy – from renewable energy and the history of nuclear power… to utilities, businesses, nonprofits, schools, and Oregon families going green and making a difference.
