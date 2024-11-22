Grounded: a Podcast by the Oregon Department of Energy

Bonus E43: A Tour of Oregon with Sarah Moehrke

On Episode 43 of Grounded, host Bryan Hockaday catches up with Sarah Moehrke, ODOE’s Community Navigator. In her role, Sarah is often on the road and meeting with Oregonians all across the state. Enjoy a bonus episode, where Sarah takes listeners on a vividly narrated tour, starting on the stunning shores of the Oregon coast, going through the mid-Willamette Valley, and heading across to the spectacular vistas in eastern Oregon. Learn more: 2024/7/31/grounded-podcast-episode-43-road-trip-across-oregon Grounded theme music by Oregon artist, Jana Cushman.