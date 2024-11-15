Ep. 10: How to Approach the House as a Modern Institution

Over the last several years, the House has been undergoing an internal modernization golden age, led by Members and staff who have been inspired by the idea that an institution that works better internally operates more effectively and better serves the public. These improvements also translate into a more optimized onboarding process and resources for incoming freshmen and their staff. For this episode, Aubrey Wilson and Taylor J. Swift spoke with the champions of the House modernization movement to discuss some of the biggest changes that have recently come to fruition.Guests:Rep. Stephanie Bice [R, OK]Rep. Derek Kilmer [D, WA]Rep. Bryan Steil [R, WI]Rep. Maxwell Frost [D, FL]Yuri Beckelman, Chief of Staff for Rep. Maxwell Frost [D, FL]Dr. Casey Burgat, director of the Legislative Affairs program at the Graduate School of Political Management at George Washington UniversityAdditional resources, including those mentioned in the episode, can be found popvox.org/gavel-in/ep-10