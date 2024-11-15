Ep. 10: How to Approach the House as a Modern Institution
Over the last several years, the House has been undergoing an internal modernization golden age, led by Members and staff who have been inspired by the idea that an institution that works better internally operates more effectively and better serves the public. These improvements also translate into a more optimized onboarding process and resources for incoming freshmen and their staff. For this episode, Aubrey Wilson and Taylor J. Swift spoke with the champions of the House modernization movement to discuss some of the biggest changes that have recently come to fruition.Guests:Rep. Stephanie Bice [R, OK]Rep. Derek Kilmer [D, WA]Rep. Bryan Steil [R, WI]Rep. Maxwell Frost [D, FL]Yuri Beckelman, Chief of Staff for Rep. Maxwell Frost [D, FL]Dr. Casey Burgat, director of the Legislative Affairs program at the Graduate School of Political Management at George Washington UniversityAdditional resources, including those mentioned in the episode, can be found popvox.org/gavel-in/ep-10
--------
53:00
Ep. 9: I Wish I Knew Then What I Know Now
Across their conversations with current and former Members of Congress, Aubrey Wilson and Taylor J. Swift asked them, “What do you wish you knew during your freshman term that you know now?” Their answers don’t disappoint! From adjusting to a steep learning curve and the realization that holding a seat in the House is anything but a nine-to-five job, to how to set boundaries and prioritize self-care, this episode is a catch-all of advice from experienced Members to their new peers. Guests:Rep. Bryan Steil [R, WI]Rep. Stephanie Bice [R, OK]Rep. Kat Cammack [R, FL]Rep. Maxwell Frost [D, FL]Former Rep. Rodney Davis [R, IL]Former Rep. Ed Perlmutter [D, CO]Former Rep. Brian Baird [D, WA]Additional resources, including those mentioned in the episode, can be found popvox.org/gavel-in/ep-9
--------
1:08:01
Ep. 8: Building Relationships and Rapport Within the Chamber
Congress is known to be a relationship business, but it also has a reputation for being a hub of debate and partisan turmoil. In this episode, Aubrey Wilson and Taylor J. Swift dig into how new Members and staff can overcome partisan challenges by seeking the advice of seasoned current and former Representatives and staff. Guests:Rep. Derek Kilmer [D, WA]Former Rep. Rodney Davis [R, IL]Former Rep. Ed Perlmutter [D, CO]Former Rep. Brian Baird [D, WA]Bradford Fitch, former President and CEO of the Congressional Management FoundationAdditional resources, including those mentioned in the episode, can be found popvox.org/gavel-in/ep-8
--------
1:07:19
Ep. 7: Reaching Your Constituents and Translating Your Impact to the District
In this episode, Aubrey Wilson and Taylor J. Swift welcome onto the podcast a bipartisan mix of current Members of Congress and former Chiefs of Staff who share their advice on how to make your work in Washington more accessible and relevant to the folks back home in your district, including creative email campaigns, real-time FaceTiming with constituents, music festivals, and more.Guests:Rep. Kat Cammack [R, FL]Rep. Maxwell Frost [D, FL]Rep. Bryan Steil [R, WI]Betsy Wright Hawkings, Manager of Congressional Outreach at the Levin Center and former Chief of Staff for multiple Members including Former Rep. Christopher Shays [R, CT]Bradford Fitch, former President and CEO of the Congressional Management FoundationAdditional resources, including those mentioned in the episode, can be found popvox.org/gavel-in/ep-7
--------
1:01:42
Ep. 6: How to Work With and Oversee Federal Agencies
Oversight of the Executive branch is a cornerstone responsibility of Congress and essential to the checks and balances of America’s federal government. In this episode, Aubrey Wilson and Taylor J. Swift speak with experienced Congressional staff and scholars about the House’s oversight powers, strategies for effective interactions between the branches, and recent changes to Congressional authorities due to the overturning of the Chevron doctrine. Guests:Dr. Kevin Kosar, Senior Fellow at the American Enterprise InstituteNicole Tisdale, former Director for the White House National Security Council and the House Committee on Homeland Security, and POPVOX Foundation Senior FellowBetsy Wright Hawkings, Manager of Congressional Outreach at the Levin Center and former Chief of Staff for multiple Members including former Rep. Christopher Shays [R, CT]Dr. Maya Kornberg, Senior Researcher and Policy Portfolio Manager at the Brennan Center for JusticeKeenan Austin Reed, Principal and incoming CEO at the Alpine Group and former Chief of StaffAdditional resources, including those mentioned in the episode, can be found popvox.org/gavel-in/ep-6
Gavel In is a limited-run explainer podcast series designed especially to mentor new Members Elect of the incoming 119th Congress, their staff, and families, to help them successfully set up their new office, team, and Washington home base with ease.