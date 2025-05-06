考级英语听力材料（专四）39 对话

2017年英语专业四级听力 对话2Conversation Two对话2Question 6 to 10 are based on Conversation Two.请根据对话2回答第6题到第10题。Well,for years people have been trying to keep up with the joneses. But instead of competing with your neighbors, how about actually trying to get along with them. Joining us with some simple tips on how to deal with those like able and not so likable neighbors is Betty Wong. She is the executive editor of Family Circle Magazine. Good morning, Betty.赶超邻居似乎是人们长久以来的愿望。不过，且不说和邻居竞争，如何真正搞好邻里关系呢?今天贝蒂·王来到我们节目，与我们分享如何与那些可爱还有不太可爱的邻居们相处。贝蒂·王是《家庭圈》杂志的主编。早上好，贝蒂。Good morning, Allen.早上好，艾伦。Well,in an ideal world, I guess we would all get along with our neighbors, wouldn't we?理想情况下，我觉得我们都应该跟邻居和睦相处，对吧？Right,right, we hope so.对啊，我们希望如此。But how do we establish a good relationship? When you move into a neighborhood,right, should you to reach out to the neighbors or should they be reaching out to you?那么我们怎样跟邻居建立良好的关系呢？搬进新社区，是应该你先去拜访邻居呢，还是邻居先来欢迎你?I think it can work either way, I mean, certainly, if they don't reach out to you, don't assume that they are being rude or unfriendly. They just might beholding back because they think you're too busy. So if they don't make that first step, you know, after a few days go ahead and introduce yourself.我觉得都可以。我是说，如果他们没来拜访你，不要觉得他们没礼貌、不友好。他们可能只是在犹豫，觉得你太忙了。所以，如果他们没有迈出第一步，过几天，你可以采取行动，去介绍你自己。Yeah,neighbors can be really helpful. But, of course they can also be annoying. For example,neighbors who make a lot of noise.对，邻居可能会非常乐于助人。不过，邻居也可能会特别烦人。比如那种制造噪音的邻居。Well,loud music is one of those top complaints, and I think you know for most reasons. People, they probably aren't even aware that they are causing problems for the neighbor. And I think if you bring it up to your neighbors' attention,they will be more than happy to fix it. You could say something like, you know,I'm kind of, I am really a light sleeper or I suffered from headache. Can you help me out by, you know, turning down the music during the evening hours or the early morning or come up with a compromise that works for both of you.嗯，嘈杂的音乐备受指责，我觉得你应该知道。人们可能察觉不到自己骚扰了邻居。我觉得如果你去找邻居说一下这个问题，他们会乐于改正的。你可以说，“呃，我，我睡觉比较轻”或者“我有点头疼”。“你可不可以帮帮忙，呃，晚上和清早音乐关小点”或者跟邻居商量一个折中的方案。Don't just call the police, right, which a lot of people do?所以不要动不动就叫警察对吗？好多人都这样做。Of course, no.当然不要。Right,then, what about a nosy neighbor.好的，那么，爱管闲事的邻居呢？Right,I think a lot of time we made mistake nosy behavior for being, you know, nosy or poky when they are just being kind of trying to be friendly. Or maybe that person's lonely, it's, you kind of have to see what the motive is there. And oftentimes if you are a little evasive or, you just don't answer their question they often take the hint and back off.嗯，我觉得很多时候我们都误会了。我们觉得是邻居多管闲事，可能他们只是表示友好的关心。也可能有些人太孤独了。你要看看他们多管闲事是因为什么。而且，如果你表现出逃避，或者，就不回答他们的问题，通常他们就懂了，也就不再问了。And the neighbor that comes to visit and won't go away?那么那种来了就不走的邻居呢？Well,I think you know that. There might be somebody who is just really lonely and wants a friend.嗯，我觉得你知道的。有人只是觉得孤独想交个朋友。You know oftentimes I think the rule is, a five or ten minute visit is fine. Because you know the way you are not imposing on that person's schedule or that person's plan. But you know you don't have to be best friends with her neighbor at all. You can just be polite and say hello in the morning and that makes everybody's relationship so much better.我觉得通常到邻居家做客5到10分钟就好。因为这样的话才不会打乱别人的计划。不过不一定非要和邻居做最好的朋友。礼貌相待，早上见面打声招呼，这就足够拉近关系了。Well,that's important, Betty Wong, thanks so much for the tips we appreciate from Family Circle Magazine. And for more on this topic and others, head to the early show website, CBS news.com.嗯，这很重要。感谢《家庭圈》杂志的贝蒂·王跟我们分享的小建议。想了解更多这个话题内容，请到CBS news.com收看早间节目。Questions 6 to 10 are based on Conversation Two.请根据对话2回答第6题到第10题。Question 6 What should we do if our neighbors didn't reach out?第6题 如果邻居不来拜访我们，我们应该怎么办?Question 7 Which is the best way to handle a noisy neighbor?第7题 对待吵闹的邻居，最好的方法是什么？Question 8 What should we do if we have a nosy neighbor?第8题 如果邻居爱管闲事，我们应该怎么办?Question 9 How long do we expect our neighbors to stay?第9题 去邻居家做客多长时间合适？Question 10 Where can we get more information on this topic?第10题 关于这个话题的更多信息，我们可以从哪里获得?