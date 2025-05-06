Powered by RND
高效磨耳朵 | 最好的英语听力资源
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 989
  • 考级英语听力材料（专四）40 演讲
    2018年英语专业四级听力 演讲The Linguistic Gift of Babies婴儿的语言天赋Good morning, everyone. In today's lecture, I'm going to talk about something you can't see. That is, what's going on in the little brain of a baby.大家早上好。在今天的课上，我要讲一些你们看不到的东西。也就是：婴儿的大脑里是如何运转的。For example, how babies learn a language.例如，婴儿如何学习一门语言。It is always a question people show great interest in.这是一个大家很感兴趣的问题。Babies and children are geniuses until they turn seven, and then there's a systematic decline.婴儿和七岁之前的儿童都是天才，七岁后就会出现系统性的衰退。Work in my lab is focused on the first critical period in development, and that is the period in which babies try to master which sounds are used in their language.我的实验室里工作的重点就是发育的第一个关键时期，在这个关键时期，婴儿试图掌握在他们的语言中用到的音。We think, by studying how the sounds are learned, we'll have a model for the rest of language, and perhaps for critical periods that may exist in childhood for social, emotional and cognitive development.我们认为，通过研究声音是如何习得的，我们将建立一个适用于语言其他方面的模型，也可能适用于儿童时期可能存在的社交、情感和认知发展关键时期的模型。So we've been studying the babies by conducting an experiment.所以我们一直在通过实验来研究这些婴儿。During our experiment, the baby, usually a six-monther, sits on a parent's lap, and wetrain them to turn their heads when a sound changes—like from"ah" to "ee".在我们的实验中，婴儿，通常是6个月大的婴儿，坐在父母的膝盖上，我们训练他们当音变化的时候转过头去，比如从“啊”变成“咿”的时候。If they do so at the appropriate time, the black box lights up and a panda bear pounds a drum. What have we learned?如果他们在正确的时候这样做，黑盒子就会亮起来，熊猫就会敲鼓。我们学到了什么？Well,babies all over the world are what I like to describe as "citizens of the world".全世界的婴儿就是我所说的“世界公民”。They can discriminate all the sounds of all languages no matter what country we'retesting and what language we're using, and that's remarkable because you know,I can't do that.他们可以区分所有语言的所有音，不管我们测试的是哪个国家，用的是什么语言，这很了不起，因为你知道，我做不到。We're culture-bound listeners.我们的听力受到了文化限制。We can discriminate the sounds of our own language, but not those of foreign languages.我们能分辨出自己语言的音，却分辨不出外语的音。So the question arises: When do those citizens of the world turn into the language-bound listeners that we are?所以问题就来了：这些世界公民什么时候会变成我们这样只能听懂某一种语言的人？And the answer: before their first birthdays.答案是：在他们一周岁之前。What you see here is performance on that head-turn task for babies tested in Tokyo and the United States, here in Seattle, as they listened to the "ra"and "la"- sounds important to English, but not to Japanese.这里是东京和美国西雅图参加测试的婴儿在转头实验中的表现，此时他们听到了“ra”和“la”，这是英语中很重要的发音，日语中却不重要。So at six to eight months, the babies are totally equivalent.所以在6到8个月大的时候，婴儿们的表现是完全一样的。Two months later, something, something incredible occurs.两个月后，一些不可思议的事情发生了。The babies in the United States are getting a lot better while babies in Japan are getting a lot worse.美国的婴儿表现越来越好，而日本的婴儿表现越来越差。So the question is: What's happening during this critical two-month period?问题是，在这两个月的关键时期发生了什么？We know this is the critical period for sound development, but what's going on up there?我们知道这是辩声能力发展的关键时期，但是究竟发生了什么？May bethere are two things going on.也许发生了两件事。The first is that the babies are listening intently to us, and they're taking statistics as they listen to us talk—they're taking statistics.首先，婴儿们全神贯注地听我们说话，他们一边听我们说话一边做统计——他们在做统计。That is to say, the two babies listen to their own mother speaking motherese—the universal language we use when we talk to kids.也就是说，两个婴儿听他们自己的母亲说妈妈语——我们和孩子说话时使用的通用语。During the production of speech, when babies listen, what they're doing is taking statistics, that is, sound distribution on the language that they hear.在产生语言的过程中，当婴儿听的时候，他们所做的就是做统计，也就是说，他们听到的语言的声音分布。And those sound distributions grow and babies absorb more.这些声音分布不断完善，婴儿就吸收更多。And what we've learned is that babies are sensitive to the statistics, and the statistics of Japanese and English are very, very different.我们发现，婴儿对统计数据很敏感，而且日语和英语的统计数据非常非常不同。I mean, the sound distribution of both languages is different.我的意思是，两种语言的声音分布是不同的。So babies absorb the statistics of the language and it changes their brains;所以婴儿会吸收语言的统计数据，这会改变他们的大脑；it changes them from the citizens of the world to the culture-bound listeners that we are because we as adults are no longer absorbing those statistics.这使他们从世界公民变成了我们这些受到文化限制只能听懂某一种语言的人，因为我们成年后就不再吸收这些数据。In this case, of course, we're arguing that the learning of language material may slowdown when our distribution stabilizes.当然，在这种情况下，我们认为声音分布趋于稳定时，语言的学习可能会减慢。OK.Today, we just talked about a recent project on babies' language development.好的。今天，我们刚刚讨论了最近的一个关于婴儿语言能力发展的项目。In our next lecture, we will concentrate on bilingual people, how bilinguals keep two sets of statistics in mind at once.在下一讲中，我们将集中讨论双语者，双语者如何同时记住两组数据。
    4:17
  • 英文名著分集阅读 詹姆斯·库珀《最后的莫希干人》 part2
    The Last of the Mohicans by James Fenimore Cooper词汇提示1.scout 侦察员2.canoe 独木舟3.paddle 划船原文Chapter II: Lost In The ForestA few miles west of Fort Edward, three men were sitting near a river.Two of the men were Indians.The other man was a white man.Chingachgook and his son, Uncas, were Mohicans.The white man was a scout called Hawk-eye.Hawk-eye had a long hunting-gun.The three men were talking.'My tribe is the oldest Indian tribe,' Chingachgook said. 'The blood of the Mohican chiefs is in me. Many summer ago, my tribe came here to the land of the Delawares.''Where are the Mohicans now?' asked Hawk-eye.'Where are the flowers of those summers?' said Chingachgook. 'Gone. All dead. After my death, Uncas will be the last of the Mohicans.'Suddenly,they heard a noise.Theyturned quickly.Hawk-eyelifted his gun.'Who is it?' he said.Duncan Heyward rode out of the forest. Cora and Alice followed him.'I am an English officer,' Duncan said. 'We have come from Fort Edward. How far is it to Fort William Henry?'Hawk-eye laughed. 'Fort William Henry?'You are going the wrong way,' he said. 'You are near Glenn's Falls.''The wrong way!' said Duncan. 'Then we are lost. But our Indian guide–' 'You have an Indian guide but you are lost in the forest?' said Hawk-eye. 'That is very strange. Is he a Delaware?''He is called Magua. He is a Huron', said Duncan.'But he lives with the Mohawks, and he is a guide for the Huron!' said Hawk-eye quickly.'You can trust a Mohican or a Delaware. But you cannot trust a Huron! Your guide will lead you to his friends. They will kill you. Let me see him.'Magua was standing behind Cora's horse.Hawk-eye looked at him.Then he went and spoke to Chingachgook and Uncas.Magua moved quickly. He ran into the forest.Hawk-eye,Chingachgook and Uncas ran after him.But Magua escaped.'What can I do?' thought Duncan. 'We are lost.'He turned to Hawk-eye.'Will you take us to Fort William Henry?' he asked. 'We will give you money.'Hawk-eye looked at Cora and Alice.'We will take you,' he told Duncan.'Money is not important. We will not leave you and the two young women here. Magua and his Huron friends will find you. Come now – quickly!'Duncan and Hawk-eye spoke to Cora and Alice.The sisters got off their horses.The Mohicans took the animals away.'They will hide the horses until the morning,' said Hawk-eye.He pulled a canoe from the tall grass at the side of the river.'Get into the canoe,' he said. 'We will go to a cave and we will stay there tonight.'Duncan,Cora and Alice got into the canoe.Hawk-eye pushed the canoe to the middle of the river.Then he got into the canoe.He started to paddle along the river.Soon they heard the sound of a great waterfall in front of them –Glenn's Falls. A few minutes later, they saw the waterfall.Hawk-eye paddled the canoe close to the great waterfall.Alice was afraid. She closed her eyes.Hawk-eye stop the canoe by a large flat rock, Cora, Alice and Duncan got out of the canoe.'Wait on the flat rock, rock I said to them. I will bring the Mohicans.'A few minutes later, Hawk-eye came back with Chingachgook and Uncas.The scout led everybody to a cave behind the waterfall.The cave was deep and narrow and dark.Hawk-eye immediately made a fire.Alice looked at the tall young Mohican, Uncas.'A strong man is guarding us,' she said quietly to her sister. 'We will be safe tonight.'翻译第二章：迷失在森林里在爱德华堡以西几英里的地方，有三个人坐在一条河边。其中两个人是印第安人。另一个人是白人。钦加古和他的儿子乌卡斯都是莫希干人。那个白人是一个名叫鹰眼的侦察兵。鹰眼有一支长长的猎枪。三个人在谈话。“我的部落是最古老的印第安部落，”钦加古说。我身上流着莫希干酋长的血。很多年前的夏天，我的部落来到了特拉华的土地上。”“莫希干人现在在哪儿？”鹰眼问。“那些夏天的花在哪里？”钦加古说。“一去不复返了。都死了。我死后，乌卡斯将是最后一个莫希干人。”突然，他们听到一个声音。他们迅速转过身来。鹰眼举起枪。“是谁？”他说。邓肯·海沃德骑马走出森林。科拉和爱丽丝跟着他。“我是英国军官，”邓肯说。“我们是从爱德华堡来的。到威廉·亨利堡有多远？”鹰眼笑了。“威廉·亨利堡？”“你走错路了，”他说。“你在格伦瀑布附近。”“走错了！”邓肯说。“那么我们就迷路了。但是我们的印第安向导——”“你有一个印第安向导，但你在森林里迷路了？”鹰眼说。“这太奇怪了。他是特拉华人吗？”“他叫马瓜。他是休伦人。”邓肯说。“但他和莫霍克人住在一起，他是休伦人的向导！”鹰眼赶紧说。“你可以信任莫希干人或特拉华州人。但你不能相信休伦人！你的向导会带你去找他的朋友。他们会杀了你的。让我看看他。”马瓜站在科拉的马后面。鹰眼看着他。然后他去找钦加古和乌卡斯谈话。马瓜行动迅速。他跑进了森林。鹰眼、钦加古和乌卡斯跟在他后面。但马瓜逃脱了。“我能怎么办呢？”邓肯想。“我们迷路了。”他转向鹰眼。“你能带我们去威廉·亨利堡吗？”他问。“我们会给你钱的。”鹰眼看着科拉和爱丽丝。“我们带你去，”他对邓肯说。“钱不重要。我们不会把你和那两个年轻女人留在这里。马瓜和他的休伦朋友会找到你的。来吧——快点！”邓肯和鹰眼对科拉和爱丽丝说。姐妹们下了马。莫希干人把动物带走了。“他们会把马藏起来直到明天早上。”鹰眼说。他从河边高高的草丛中拉出一只独木舟。“上独木舟去，”他说。“我们去一个山洞，今晚就在那儿过夜。”邓肯、科拉和爱丽丝上了独木舟。鹰眼把独木舟推到河中央。然后他上了独木舟。他开始沿河划桨。不久，他们听到前面有一个大瀑布的声音——格伦瀑布。几分钟后，他们看到了瀑布。鹰眼划着独木舟靠近大瀑布。爱丽丝很害怕。她闭上了眼睛。鹰眼把独木舟停在一块平坦的大石头旁，科拉、爱丽丝和邓肯下了独木舟。我对他们说，你们站在平坦的磐石上。我会把莫希干人带来。”几分钟后，鹰眼带着钦加古和恩卡斯回来了。侦察员带领大家来到瀑布后面的一个山洞。山洞又深又窄又黑。鹰眼立刻生起了火。爱丽丝看着高大的年轻莫希干人乌卡斯。“一个强壮的男人在保护我们，”她平静地对姐姐说。“今晚我们就安全了。”
    5:23
  • 句子反复磨耳朵（对话续）401-410
    401.Good grief!天哪！What? What is wrong with it?怎么了?出什么事了?402.What would happen?接下来会怎样?I don't think anything bad will happen.我不觉得会有坏事情发生。403.Stick to it!忍耐！This is getting very boring.真是越来越无聊了。404.Anything else?你还需要什么吗？No, I think this should do it!不需要了，这就够了！405.How is everything at home?家里怎么样？All is good.一切都好。406.Don't run risks.不要冒风险。No,we won't, we will play it safe.不，我们不会的，我们会谨慎的。407.Drink it down.喝吧。I really do not like medicine.我真不喜欢吃药。408.Taking a little time off?请假？Yes,I need a break.是的，我需要休息一下。409.Would you please open the window?请打开窗子好吗？Sure,I will!当然可以，我这就打开。410.Keep in touch with me.保持联系哦。I will call you when I get there.我到那儿之后会给你打电话。
    3:51
  • 单词造句磨耳朵 首字母G day104（1031-1040)
    听前提示一、每期提供10个单词，每个单词都会有2-3个例句，方便理解记忆。二、每个单词和句子都会重复5遍，其中第2遍为慢速，有助于识别。三、本材料的整体难度较低，可以用来听力磨耳朵和单词查漏补缺。Day1041031.Genuinelyadv.真诚地；的确He genuinely cares about me.他真的很在乎我。I was genuinely concerned about you.我真的很担心你。1032.Geographyn.地理（学）I like geography and history.我喜欢地理和历史。I have been teaching geography for 5 years.我教地理已有5年了。1033.Getv.获得，得到；使得；成为；到达Let's get the ball rolling.让我们开始吧。They don't get along together.他们合不来。What is the best way to get rid of stress immediately?立即摆脱压力的最佳方法是什么？1034.Giantn.巨人 a.巨大的He's a giant compared to you.和你比起来，他就是个巨人。The company has become a giant in the toy industry.该公司已成为玩具行业的巨头。1035.Giftn.礼品，赠品；天赋，才能Our baby is a gift from heaven.我们的宝宝是来自天堂的礼物。I'm looking for a gift for my wife.我在找一份礼物送给我妻子。She expected him to buy her an expensive gift.她希望他能给她买一件昂贵的礼物。1036.Girln.少女，姑娘，女孩；女职员What a cute girl!多么可爱的女孩！She used to be a very shy girl.她曾经是个很害羞的女孩。She's a smart and independent girl.她是个聪明又独立的女孩。1037.Girlfriendn.女朋友；女伴What's your girlfriend's name?你女朋友叫什么名字？I met my girlfriend three years ago.我三年前见过我的女朋友。I lied to my girlfriend about my age.关于我的年龄，我对女朋友撒了谎。1038.Givev.给，授予；供给；让步；捐赠I'll give you a fair price.我会给你一个合理的价格。She advised me to give up smoking.她劝我戒烟。Please give my regards to your parents.请向你的父母致以问候。1039.Glada.高兴的，快活的；乐意的，情愿的I'm glad to be here today.我很高兴今天来到这里。I'm glad you realize that.我很高兴你意识到这一点。I'm glad we're all in agreement about that.我很高兴我们都同意这一点。1040.Glassn.玻璃；玻璃杯；镜子；眼镜There is a crack in the glass.玻璃有裂缝。A glass of mineral water, please.请来一杯矿泉水。Dissolve the tablet in a glass of water.将片剂溶解在一杯水中。
    15:05
  • 考级英语听力材料（专四）39 对话
    2017年英语专业四级听力 对话2Conversation Two对话2Question 6 to 10 are based on Conversation Two.请根据对话2回答第6题到第10题。Well,for years people have been trying to keep up with the joneses. But instead of competing with your neighbors, how about actually trying to get along with them. Joining us with some simple tips on how to deal with those like able and not so likable neighbors is Betty Wong. She is the executive editor of Family Circle Magazine. Good morning, Betty.赶超邻居似乎是人们长久以来的愿望。不过，且不说和邻居竞争，如何真正搞好邻里关系呢?今天贝蒂·王来到我们节目，与我们分享如何与那些可爱还有不太可爱的邻居们相处。贝蒂·王是《家庭圈》杂志的主编。早上好，贝蒂。Good morning, Allen.早上好，艾伦。Well,in an ideal world, I guess we would all get along with our neighbors, wouldn't we?理想情况下，我觉得我们都应该跟邻居和睦相处，对吧？Right,right, we hope so.对啊，我们希望如此。But how do we establish a good relationship? When you move into a neighborhood,right, should you to reach out to the neighbors or should they be reaching out to you?那么我们怎样跟邻居建立良好的关系呢？搬进新社区，是应该你先去拜访邻居呢，还是邻居先来欢迎你?I think it can work either way, I mean, certainly, if they don't reach out to you, don't assume that they are being rude or unfriendly. They just might beholding back because they think you're too busy. So if they don't make that first step, you know, after a few days go ahead and introduce yourself.我觉得都可以。我是说，如果他们没来拜访你，不要觉得他们没礼貌、不友好。他们可能只是在犹豫，觉得你太忙了。所以，如果他们没有迈出第一步，过几天，你可以采取行动，去介绍你自己。Yeah,neighbors can be really helpful. But, of course they can also be annoying. For example,neighbors who make a lot of noise.对，邻居可能会非常乐于助人。不过，邻居也可能会特别烦人。比如那种制造噪音的邻居。Well,loud music is one of those top complaints, and I think you know for most reasons. People, they probably aren't even aware that they are causing problems for the neighbor. And I think if you bring it up to your neighbors' attention,they will be more than happy to fix it. You could say something like, you know,I'm kind of, I am really a light sleeper or I suffered from headache. Can you help me out by, you know, turning down the music during the evening hours or the early morning or come up with a compromise that works for both of you.嗯，嘈杂的音乐备受指责，我觉得你应该知道。人们可能察觉不到自己骚扰了邻居。我觉得如果你去找邻居说一下这个问题，他们会乐于改正的。你可以说，“呃，我，我睡觉比较轻”或者“我有点头疼”。“你可不可以帮帮忙，呃，晚上和清早音乐关小点”或者跟邻居商量一个折中的方案。Don't just call the police, right, which a lot of people do?所以不要动不动就叫警察对吗？好多人都这样做。Of course, no.当然不要。Right,then, what about a nosy neighbor.好的，那么，爱管闲事的邻居呢？Right,I think a lot of time we made mistake nosy behavior for being, you know, nosy or poky when they are just being kind of trying to be friendly. Or maybe that person's lonely, it's, you kind of have to see what the motive is there. And oftentimes if you are a little evasive or, you just don't answer their question they often take the hint and back off.嗯，我觉得很多时候我们都误会了。我们觉得是邻居多管闲事，可能他们只是表示友好的关心。也可能有些人太孤独了。你要看看他们多管闲事是因为什么。而且，如果你表现出逃避，或者，就不回答他们的问题，通常他们就懂了，也就不再问了。And the neighbor that comes to visit and won't go away?那么那种来了就不走的邻居呢？Well,I think you know that. There might be somebody who is just really lonely and wants a friend.嗯，我觉得你知道的。有人只是觉得孤独想交个朋友。You know oftentimes I think the rule is, a five or ten minute visit is fine. Because you know the way you are not imposing on that person's schedule or that person's plan. But you know you don't have to be best friends with her neighbor at all. You can just be polite and say hello in the morning and that makes everybody's relationship so much better.我觉得通常到邻居家做客5到10分钟就好。因为这样的话才不会打乱别人的计划。不过不一定非要和邻居做最好的朋友。礼貌相待，早上见面打声招呼，这就足够拉近关系了。Well,that's important, Betty Wong, thanks so much for the tips we appreciate from Family Circle Magazine. And for more on this topic and others, head to the early show website, CBS news.com.嗯，这很重要。感谢《家庭圈》杂志的贝蒂·王跟我们分享的小建议。想了解更多这个话题内容，请到CBS news.com收看早间节目。Questions 6 to 10 are based on Conversation Two.请根据对话2回答第6题到第10题。Question 6 What should we do if our neighbors didn't reach out?第6题 如果邻居不来拜访我们，我们应该怎么办?Question 7 Which is the best way to handle a noisy neighbor?第7题 对待吵闹的邻居，最好的方法是什么？Question 8 What should we do if we have a nosy neighbor?第8题 如果邻居爱管闲事，我们应该怎么办?Question 9 How long do we expect our neighbors to stay?第9题 去邻居家做客多长时间合适？Question 10 Where can we get more information on this topic?第10题 关于这个话题的更多信息，我们可以从哪里获得?
    4:07

About 高效磨耳朵 | 最好的英语听力资源

感谢大家的喜爱和支持！相信通过坚持不懈的练习，每个人都已经有了进步。高效磨耳朵，每周一三五七的7:00更新一期，下面是调整后的内容分类。周一：单词造句磨耳朵 周三：句子反复磨耳朵 周五：英文名著分级阅读 周日：考级英语听力材料
