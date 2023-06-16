From the Heart with Rachel Brathen

Rachel Brathen is a bestselling author, podcast host, and serial entrepreneur who inspires millions every day. Now – Rachel offers an even more intimate look in...
My Freebirth: Meeting Little Sun
Just in case you didn’t know… Rachel had a baby! In this episode, she speaks with you at two weeks postpartum to tell you the entire story of free birthing Little Sun. From when she first realized she was in labor, to the mantra she used throughout, who was present, and how everything unfolded - you will hear it all.
Rachel intimately shares her favorite moment with Lea, Ringo’s role in the birth, how she dealt with the nuchal cord, and what she did with the placenta afterward. She bravely shares the epiphanies she had through the process and how she feels about her choices now that Little Sun has finally made it earth side. It’s a beautifully heart warming episode that will remind you of the power of unconditional love, women, and God.
7/7/2023
2:01:57
Ask Rachel: Social Media, Body Image, and a Cover Shoot Filled with Shame
Welcome back to another segment of Ask Rachel. You’re listening to this episode right now because Rachel is currently on leave after giving birth! Today the topic of discussion is social media and how it affects our body image. Rachel shares some very personal stories: one about a magazine cover shoot she did postpartum that made her feel so much shame, and another about a hard moment when she felt self conscious on her wedding day.
We look back at pictures of ourselves so often and are amazed at how beautiful we were. But we should be amazed now. You are beautiful as you are, right now, and your body is nothing short of a miracle. Tune in for a deep and insightful episode that will help you see it.
6/30/2023
55:53
Ask Rachel: Envisioning the Dream While Remaining Open To Anything
Welcome to Ask Rachel, where you call in with your questions and Rachel answers from the heart. You’re listening to this episode right now because Rachel is currently on leave after giving birth!
Speaking of birth, in this episode, Rachel answers a beautiful question from a listener about how she envisions her dream birth. Don’t get your hopes up - it’s not the birth story just yet! Rachel shares the Spotify playlist she’s creating for the experience, and more intimate details, such as where she wants to be, what time of day she imagines, who she wants present, the position she wants to be in, the meal she wants to eat after, and more.
Of course, we can never truly plan a birth - it will always happen the way it’s meant to happen. But we can manifest our wishes to the universe while still remaining completely open to anything that may come our way. This story is Rachel’s dream birth. Tune in to hear it.
Do you have a question for Rachel? Call her and leave a message at +1 (720) 443 1771. Share your name, where you’re from, and whatever question is on your mind.
6/23/2023
1:02:22
The Final(?!) Pregnancy Update
You’ve probably guessed it already, but Rachel is still pregnant. Maybe today’s episode is the last update of this journey - this could be the week.
Rachel is now close to 42 weeks and she shares how she’s feeling spiritually and emotionally. She goes into detail about the signs of labor (although she’s felt nothing yet!), the connection she has to baby, a little update on the farm, and a bit about the medical system and her fears if she goes past 42 weeks. It’s a journey of ups and downs, but if it’s felt long to you - imagine how Rachel feels!
Tune in to hear some guesses from Lea and Dennis, and the last bit of info you’ll (hopefully) receive before Rachel has her baby in her arms.
6/16/2023
55:23
Still No Baby!
Welcome to another episode of From the Heart where, yes, Rachel is still pregnant. She shares how she has felt the past week being “over due” and her overall mood, daily activities and sleeping pattern (even a funny story about Ringo that involves poop!). This has been a beautiful time for her family where they are all living on the cusp of very big change. Dennis has been showing up for Rachel in some major ways, and Rachel shares a couple stories about Lea that will warm your heart.
Overall, parenting is one big trip! But somehow, each step of the journey prepares us for the next. Ultimately, our role as parents is to get out of the way so our children can become the version of themselves they were always meant to be. Today’s episode will help you reaffirm this notion. And now there is nothing left to do except wait for this baby!
Rachel Brathen is a bestselling author, podcast host, and serial entrepreneur who inspires millions every day. Now – Rachel offers an even more intimate look into her life and the inspiring journey. Weekly episodes of storytelling and talks from Rachel (sometimes alongside special guests!) dive into topics such as love, trust, finding balance, overcoming adversity and well-being. The light you are seeking is within your own heart. Join Rachel as she helps you uncover it, from her heart to yours.