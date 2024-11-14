1. There's fossil fuels in our food?!

“For many of us, how fossil fuels are integrated across the food chain is highly invisible.” When we bite into a juicy apple, barrels of crude oil and natural gas cylinders might not spring to mind. But fossil fuels are the hidden ingredient behind all of our food. For every calorie that ends up on our plates, around 10 calories of fossil fuels are used. From the diesel powering the tractors to the fertilizer in the field and plastic packaging, fossil fuels are the lifeblood of the food industry. In Fuel to Fork, a new podcast series powered by TABLE, IPES-Food and the Global Alliance for the Future of Food, we expose and explore the fossil fuels in our food, speaking to farmers, chefs, food industry experts, scientists and campaigners. Each episode delves deep into a different step of the food supply chain. GuestsAnna Lappé, Global Alliance for the Future of FoodRaj Patel, IPES-FoodErrol Schweizer, IPES-FoodNnimmo Bassey, Health of Mother Earth FoundationChristine Delivanis, SystemIQProduced by Matthew Kessler, Anna Paskal and Nicole Pita. Edited by Matthew Kessler. Audio engineering by Adam Titmuss. Cover art by The Ethical Agency. Music by Blue dot sessions.