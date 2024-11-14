Raj Patel on Fossil Fuels, Food, and Columbus’s Wicked Legacy
What are the hidden costs of our current food system and its deep reliance on fossil fuels, a system that burdens citizens with financial, health and environmental consequences? With Raj Patel, research professor at the University Texas at Austin and IPES-Food panel member, we cover this and Christopher Columbus's wicked legacy, middle-class environmentalism, and what a food system free of fossil fuels could look like. We thought this extended interview with Raj Patel was so compelling we wanted to share it in its entirety.For more info and resources, please visit our episode webpage.GuestsRaj Patel, IPES-FoodProduced by Matthew Kessler, Anna Paskal and Nicole Pita. Edited by Matthew Kessler. Audio engineering by Adam Titmuss. Cover art by The Ethical Agency. Music by Blue dot sessions.Fuel to Fork is powered by TABLE, IPES-Food and the Global Alliance for the Future of Food.
--------
32:57
4. Farm machinery, precision agriculture, big data
Fossil fuels are woven into nearly every aspect of modern agriculture - from powering farm machinery to creating plastics and supporting data-driven tech like precision agriculture. But what would it take to reduce or even eliminate their use on farms? We dive into both replacement technologies and transformative food production methods like agroecology, exploring the obstacles and limitations of scaling different solutions. Visit the episode webpage for more resources.This series is powered by TABLE, IPES-Food and Global Alliance for the Future of Food.GuestsDarrin Qualman, National Farmers Union CanadaPat Mooney, IPES FoodJennifer Clapp, IPES FoodSwati Renduchintala, CIFOR-ICRAFProduced by Matthew Kessler, Anna Paskal and Nicole Pita. Edited by Matthew Kessler. Audio engineering by Adam Titmuss. Cover art by Cover art by The Ethical Agency. Music by Blue dot sessions.
--------
40:01
3. Do we need fossil agrochemicals to feed the world?
Since 2020, over 120 million tonnes of nitrogen fertilizer have been produced annually—a number set to rise by 50% by 2050. It’s easy to assume this is non-negotiable, that without it, we’d face a food crisis. But do we really need all this fossil-based input? As it turns out, there are many ways we can reverse this trend - from curbing overuse and adopting alternative technologies to rethinking our diets and transforming farming practices. We explore a range of options to ease our dependency on fossil fueled agrochemicals. Register for our webinar: Fossil Fuels and Food Systems: A Policy Discussion for COP29Visit the episode webpage for more resources.This series is powered by TABLE, IPES-Food and Global Alliance for the Future of Food.GuestsLisa Tostado, CIELJoanna Larson, Prairie Gates FarmChristine Delivanis, SytemIQGeorgina Catacora-Vargas, IPES FoodMamadou Goïta, IPES Swati Renduchintala, CIFOR-ICRAFJennifer Clapp, IPES FoodProduced by Matthew Kessler, Anna Paskal and Nicole Pita. Edited by Matthew Kessler. Audio engineering by Adam Titmuss. Cover art by The Ethical Agency. Music by Blue dot sessions.
--------
48:28
2. The rise of fossil fuels in our food
How did fossil fuels become so embedded in our food systems? We trace this journey from the industrial extraction of guano, through the game-changing Haber-Bosch process, to today’s globalized food system. Along the way, we uncover the hidden impacts on biodiversity, farmworkers, and our oceans—revealing the true cost of this reliance on fossil fuels. In Fuel to Fork, a new podcast series powered by TABLE, IPES-Food and the Global Alliance for the Future of Food, we expose and explore the fossil fuels in our food, speaking to farmers, chefs, food industry experts, scientists and campaigners. Each episode delves deep into a different step of the food supply chain. GuestsJennifer Clapp, IPES-FoodDarrin Qualman, National Farmers Union CanadaPat Mooney, IPES-Food and Etc GroupNavina Khanna, HEAL AllianceRashid Sumaila, University of British ColumbiaProduced by Matthew Kessler, Anna Paskal and Nicole Pita. Edited by Matthew Kessler. Audio engineering by Adam Titmuss. Cover art by Cover art by The Ethical Agency. Music by Blue dot sessions.
--------
43:45
1. There's fossil fuels in our food?!
“For many of us, how fossil fuels are integrated across the food chain is highly invisible.” When we bite into a juicy apple, barrels of crude oil and natural gas cylinders might not spring to mind. But fossil fuels are the hidden ingredient behind all of our food. For every calorie that ends up on our plates, around 10 calories of fossil fuels are used. From the diesel powering the tractors to the fertilizer in the field and plastic packaging, fossil fuels are the lifeblood of the food industry. In Fuel to Fork, a new podcast series powered by TABLE, IPES-Food and the Global Alliance for the Future of Food, we expose and explore the fossil fuels in our food, speaking to farmers, chefs, food industry experts, scientists and campaigners. Each episode delves deep into a different step of the food supply chain. GuestsAnna Lappé, Global Alliance for the Future of FoodRaj Patel, IPES-FoodErrol Schweizer, IPES-FoodNnimmo Bassey, Health of Mother Earth FoundationChristine Delivanis, SystemIQProduced by Matthew Kessler, Anna Paskal and Nicole Pita. Edited by Matthew Kessler. Audio engineering by Adam Titmuss. Cover art by The Ethical Agency. Music by Blue dot sessions.
From October-December 2024, Fuel to Fork is taking over Feed: a food systems podcast. Fossil fuels are the lifeblood of our food system. This 7-episode series exposes their hidden role in the food we eat– revealing how food accounts for 15% of global fossil fuel use. If we want to tackle climate change, we can't leave food off the plate.Fuel to Fork is a collaboration between TABLE, IPES-Food, and the Global Alliance for the Future of Food.Feed, a project of TABLE, is in conversation with diverse experts who are trying to transform the food system. TABLE is a collaboration between the University of Oxford, the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU), Wageningen University in the Netherlands, National Autonomous University of Mexico and University of the Andes in Colombia. This podcast is operated by SLU. For more info, visit https://tabledebates.org/podcast/