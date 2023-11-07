Eye On Washington with Jessica Klement

IIn closing out the first year of Eye of Washington, host Jessica Klement welcomes back John Hatton, staff vice president of Policy and Programs at the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association. Klement and Hatton discuss the latest congressional action on the Government Pension Offset (GPO) and Windfall Elimination Provision (WEP), two laws that have punished federal workers in retirement if they had Social Security-covered work in addition to their CSRS government work. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Federal benefits expert Tammy Flanagan joins host Jessica Klement on this week's Eye on Washington to talk about all things open season, which starts on November 9. The duo discussed big changes for 2025, including the largest average premium increase in years. Flanagan also provided practical tips for evaluating plans, the difference between HSAs and FSAs, and the perennial question of whether to take Medicare Part B when you turn 65. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

With so much information to cover, federal benefits expert Tammy Flanagan joined host Jessica Klement for a bonus federal benefits open season conversation, this time focusing largely on the new Postal Service Health Benefits Program. With new Medicare Part B and D requirements, postal employees and retirees are wise to spend time reviewing their options before choosing a 2025 plan. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

In the first Eye on Washington since President Donald Trump’s reelection, host Jessica Klement welcoms back Jenny Mattingley, vice president of Government Affairs at the Partnership for Public Service. In the wake of the proposed Department of Government Efficiency from the new administration, there is unease among the federal workforce regarding job classification and security. Mattingly breaks down the process any administration and Congress must follow when it comes job reclassification and who’s at risk should the Trump administration enact its proposed Schedule F classification from its first term. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

On this final episode of 2024, Eye on Washington host Jessica Klement talks with Kim Weaver, the director of external affairs at the Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board, the federal agency that administers the Thrift Savings Plan. In Weaver’s final interview before retirement from the federal government, the two take a look back at her 12 years with the TSP and the advances the largest retirement fund in the world made over the last decade. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

About Eye On Washington with Jessica Klement

While the day-to-day work of federal employees is determined by their agencies, key decisions on federal pay, return to office policies, budgets, retirement and health benefits – and more – are made at government-wide levels by OPM, OMB, and/or politically-motivated legislators and administrations. With multiple actors and complex policies, it’s often difficult for even the savviest of federal employees and retirees to make heads from tails. Join longtime federal community advocate Jessica Klement and her guests as they cut through the noise and provide you with the information you need to understand how emerging policies will affect you – or not – and make informed decisions about your future.