Every Album Ever with Mike Mansour

We interviewed Paul Leary, guitarist and founding member of the Butthole Surfers, and he walked us through each of their albums, one-by-one. Made up of core members Paul Leary, Gibby Haynes, and King Coffey, the Butthole Surfers are one of the most beloved and extraordinarily weird bands in history. But after some major-label drama in the early 00s, they are finally releasing the original version of their final album as it was intended by the band (After the Astronaut, out June 26).



Intro 00:00

The Band's Early Days 1:36

Butthole Surfers EP 4:48

Psychic... Powerless... Another Man's Sac 15:22

Matador Records Revisionist History 16:43

Lineup Changes 19:10

Rembrandt Pussyhorse 27:00

Their Insane Live Shows 28:23

Locust Abortion Technician 33:50

Getting Screwed by Alternative Tentacles 36:21

Recording Locust 37:39

Hairway to Steven 42:21

Jeff Pinkus, Butthole Bassists 45:36

Kathleen the Nude Dancer 49:11

The Worst Vans of All Time 51:42

piouhgd 53:07

Being on the Larry Sanders Show 55:41

Independent Worm Saloon/Screwed by Touch and Go 57:09

Major Label Changes 58:30

Major Label Buttholes 1:05:46

Electriclarryland and "Pepper" 1:08:53

Weird Revolution 1:16:23

After the Astronaut 1:19:47

Paul's Production Career 1:22

How Paul Keeps Busy 1:27:56

The Butthole Surfers Documentary 1:29:34

Rob Reiner's Final Day Was Watching Butthole Surfers 1:32:27

Closing Thoughts, Outro 1:34:22



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