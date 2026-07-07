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Every Album Ever with Mike Mansour

Michael Mansour
MusicMusic Commentary
Every Album Ever with Mike Mansour
Latest episode

345 episodes

  • Every Album Ever with Mike Mansour

    The Most Underrated Metal Band of All Time | Nothingface by Voivod

    07/07/2026 | 18 mins.
    This week we're discussing Nothingface, the fifth album by prog, experimental metal band Voivod. Nothingface was Voivod's major label debut and marked a departure from thrash metal to more avant garde metal, leading to it becoming one of their most beloved albums.
     
    Intro 00:00
    How They Formed 1:42
    Their Influences 3:23
    The Voivod Concept 5:04
    The Band's Early Years 6:46
    Nothingface Review 8:47
    Post-Nothingface 14:20
    Piggy's Death - Now 15:13
    Outro 16:16
     
    ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    My Top 77 Album Recommendations:
    https://every-album-ever.kit.com/0ee90183d0
     
    Join the Patreon, it rules:
    https://www.patreon.com/everyalbumever
     
    Mike's music:
    Pander Monkey on Bandcamp, Spotify, Apple,
     
    Mike on Instagram @pandermonkey
    Tom on Instagram @tomosmansounds
     
    Tom Osman's stuff:
    Music on Spotify, Apple, Website
    Podcast on Spotify, YouTube
  • Every Album Ever with Mike Mansour

    The Overlooked Masters of Noise Rock | Ep. 254: Laughing Hyenas

    06/30/2026 | 38 mins.
    I listened to every album by Laughing Hyenas. Formed in Ann Arbor, Michigan by John Brannon (of hardcore punk band Negative Approach) and Larissa Strickland (of L-Seven) in 1984, Laughing Hyenas were a noise rock band who fused elements of garage rock, punk, blues, and Birthday Party insanity. Their struggles with heroin led to chaos as the years went on, including Brannon vomiting on Drew Barrymore right before a show. 
    Intro 00:00
    Laughing Hyenas Origins 1:23
    Merry Go Round EP 7:32
    You Can't Pray a Lie 11:53
    Life of Crime 18:04
    Crawl EP 23:00
    Hard Times 26:05
    Breakup/Puking on Drew Barrymore 31:33
    Aftermath 34:26
    Outro 36:25
    ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    My Top 77 Album Recommendations:
    https://every-album-ever.kit.com/0ee90183d0
     
    Join the Patreon, it rules:
    https://www.patreon.com/everyalbumever
     
    Mike's music:
    Pander Monkey on Bandcamp, Spotify, Apple,
     
    Mike on Instagram @pandermonkey
    Tom on Instagram @tomosmansounds
     
    Tom Osman's stuff:
    Music on Spotify, Apple, Website
    Podcast on Spotify, YouTube
     
     
    ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     
    Mike's Picks:
    You Can't Pray a Lie (1989) -- Best Album, Personal Favorite
    Hard Times (1995) -- Worst Album, Least Favorite
     
    Albums discussed this episode...
    Merry Go Round EP (1987) 
    You Can't Pray a Lie (1989)
    Life of Crime (1990)
    Crawl EP 1992)
    Hard Times (1995)
  • Every Album Ever with Mike Mansour

    Butthole Surfers Are BACK and Paul Leary Explains How

    06/23/2026 | 1h 37 mins.
    We interviewed Paul Leary, guitarist and founding member of the Butthole Surfers, and he walked us through each of their albums, one-by-one. Made up of core members Paul Leary, Gibby Haynes, and King Coffey, the Butthole Surfers are one of the most beloved and extraordinarily weird bands in history. But after some major-label drama in the early 00s, they are finally releasing the original version of their final album as it was intended by the band (After the Astronaut, out June 26).
     
    Intro 00:00
    The Band's Early Days 1:36
    Butthole Surfers EP 4:48
    Psychic... Powerless... Another Man's Sac  15:22
    Matador Records Revisionist History 16:43
    Lineup Changes 19:10
    Rembrandt Pussyhorse 27:00
    Their Insane Live Shows 28:23
    Locust Abortion Technician 33:50
    Getting Screwed by Alternative Tentacles 36:21
    Recording Locust 37:39
    Hairway to Steven 42:21
    Jeff Pinkus, Butthole Bassists 45:36
    Kathleen the Nude Dancer 49:11
    The Worst Vans of All Time 51:42
    piouhgd 53:07
    Being on the Larry Sanders Show 55:41
    Independent Worm Saloon/Screwed by Touch and Go 57:09
    Major Label Changes 58:30
    Major Label Buttholes 1:05:46
    Electriclarryland and "Pepper" 1:08:53
    Weird Revolution 1:16:23
    After the Astronaut 1:19:47
    Paul's Production Career 1:22
    How Paul Keeps Busy 1:27:56
    The Butthole Surfers Documentary 1:29:34
    Rob Reiner's Final Day Was Watching Butthole Surfers 1:32:27
    Closing Thoughts, Outro 1:34:22
     
    ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    My Top 77 Album Recommendations:
    https://every-album-ever.kit.com/0ee90183d0
     
    Join the Patreon, it rules:
    https://www.patreon.com/everyalbumever
     
    Mike's music:
    Pander Monkey on Bandcamp, Spotify, Apple,
     
    Mike on Instagram @pandermonkey
    Tom on Instagram @tomosmansounds
     
    Tom Osman's stuff:
    Music on Spotify, Apple, Website
    Podcast on Spotify, YouTube
     
     
    ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • Every Album Ever with Mike Mansour

    Before Grunge There Was…Blues Punk? | feedtime Review

    06/16/2026 | 15 mins.
    I listened to the self-titled debut album by feedtime. Originally formed in 1979, feedtime was a noise rock band from Sydney, Australia who is credited with helping to create grunge music. Kurt Cobain, as well as Mark Arm and Steve Turner of Mudhoney have each cited feedtime as being influences to their sound.
     
    Intro 00:00
    feedtime Review 1:31
     
    ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    My Top 77 Album Recommendations:
    https://every-album-ever.kit.com/0ee90183d0
     
    Join the Patreon, it rules:
    https://www.patreon.com/everyalbumever
     
    Mike's music:
    Pander Monkey on Bandcamp, Spotify, Apple,
     
    Mike on Instagram @pandermonkey
    Tom on Instagram @tomosmansounds
     
    Tom Osman's stuff:
    Music on Spotify, Apple, Website
    Podcast on Spotify, YouTube
     
     
    ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • Every Album Ever with Mike Mansour

    Breaking Down Every Album by the Greatest Mathcore Band | Ep. 253: Botch

    06/09/2026 | 36 mins.
    I listened to every album by mathcore band Botch. Made up of musicians who would go on to form Minus the Bear, Russian Circles, and Sumac, Botch was a brutal and excitingly technical band. A must listen for fans of Dillinger Escape Plan, Coalesce, or just rad heavy music in general.
     
    Intro 00:00
    How They Formed 3:26
    Unifying Themes Redux 5:25
    Matt Bayles 12:39
    American Nervoso 14:43
    We Are the Romans 22:56
    An Anthology of Dead Ends EP 28:36
    The Reunion 34:15
    Outro 35:30
     
    ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    My Top 77 Album Recommendations:
    https://every-album-ever.kit.com/0ee90183d0
     
    Join the Patreon, it rules:
    https://www.patreon.com/everyalbumever
     
    Mike's music:
    Pander Monkey on Bandcamp, Spotify, Apple,
     
    Mike on Instagram @pandermonkey
    Tom on Instagram @tomosmansounds
     
    Tom Osman's stuff:
    Music on Spotify, Apple, Website
    Podcast on Spotify, YouTube
     
    ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     
    Mike's Picks:
    We Are the Romans (1999) -- Best Album, Personal Favorite
    Unifying Themes Redux (2002) -- Worst Album, Least Favorite
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About Every Album Ever with Mike Mansour
Failing musician and music-lover Michael Mansour dissects a different album every week and an entire discography once a month. ALL their albums…even the ones they wish you forgot. On those episodes, Mike picks that artist's best and worst albums, in addition to his personal favorites and least favorites. He's also sometimes joined by musician and music journalist Tom Osman, his brother Robert, and even members of the bands themselves. Come get down with the sickness with us every Tuesday at noon PT.
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