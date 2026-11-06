Ending Human Trafficking Locally and Globally

Many children are exploited and forced to work on cocoa plantations in countries in Africa and South America. Join us for a conversation with Equal Exchange and Fairtrade America to learn more about how you can join the Fair Trade movement and end labor trafficking. After listening, do some research on Fair Trade products at equalexchange.coop.

Learn about how the demand for commercial sex, as well as cheap goods and labor, is connected to human trafficking. Most importantly, you’ll learn how you can reduce demand for human trafficking in your own daily life. Go to slaveryfootprint.org to learn about your connection to child trafficking.

Human trafficking is often referred to as a “gender issue”. For example, the ILO estimates that over half of human trafficking victims are women and girls. The male perspective cannot be excluded from the conversation. In this podcast we will hear from men about: how they take action against the issue; the challenges they face; and how we can further engage men.

UNICEF is one of the oldest children’s organizations, which has spearheaded the movement of children helping children. While Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF is the most iconic example of this, there are many things that children and young people can do to promote children’s rights. In this episode, we hear perspectives from students and professors on how students can get involved to end trafficking during End Trafficking month and year round.

How do we create a more inclusive society? 93 million children are estimated to be living with a moderate to a severe disability. Unfortunately, because of social and physical barriers we impose on society, there are children who we fail to uplift. For Land Mind Awareness Day, we have invited two guests Cara Yar Khan, former Child Protection Specialist at UNICEF and Lucy Meyer, UNICEF Spokesperson for Children with Disabilities and Olympics Gold medalist and national spokesperson for special Olympics and UNICEF USA partnership to speak not only on UNICEF's land mine awareness programs, but also UNICEF's broader approach to creating an inclusive society. Together we propose we a number of ways to take action.

About Ending Human Trafficking Locally and Globally

About Ending Human Trafficking Locally and Globally

About Ending Human Trafficking Locally and Globally