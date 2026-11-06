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Dr Karl Podcast

triplej
Science
Dr Karl Podcast
Latest episode

482 episodes

  • Dr Karl Podcast

    Shower thoughts, electric shocks and ladybirds

    11/05/2026 | 40 mins.
    Why do we have some of our best ideas in the shower? Do towels dry better in a machine or in the sun? And how do fizzy drinks...get fizzy?
    Dr Karl answers these questions and more on triple j Mornings with Lucy Smith. Got a question for Dr Karl - submit it here https://ab.co/askKarl
  • Dr Karl Podcast

    BONUS EP: We're giving away a Dr Karl shirt!

    11/03/2026 | 1 mins.
    Would you like a one-of-a-kind piece of Dr Karl memorabilia in your wardrobe?! This November, one lucky listener who asks their question live on Science with Dr Karl will win a bespoke Dr Karl shirt, loved and worn by the man himself (it's clean, we promise!).
  • Dr Karl Podcast

    Night sweats, time travel and dog poo

    10/29/2026 | 41 mins.
    Why do farts follow you? When riding a bike, how do you gain speed without pedalling? And why do we experience itchiness?
    Dr Karl answers these questions and more on triple j Mornings with Lucy Smith. Got a question for Dr Karl - submit it here https://ab.co/askKarl
  • Dr Karl Podcast

    Bruising, cockatoo schedules and roasted potatoes

    10/22/2026 | 41 mins.
    How do bandages affect bruising? Can bunions return after surgery? And why does a sauna feel hotter when you chuck water on the coals?
    Dr Karl answers these questions and more on triple j Mornings with Lucy Smith. Got a question for Dr Karl - submit it here https://ab.co/askKarl
  • Dr Karl Podcast

    Coral bleaching, bioluminescence and intelligent fish

    10/15/2026 | 40 mins.
    Do fish have feelings? Does Shark Tale stack up scientifically? And how can you get involved in marine science?
    Dr Karl answers these questions and more on triple j Mornings with Lucy Smith. Got a question for Dr Karl - submit it here https://ab.co/askKarl
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About Dr Karl Podcast
Join Dr Karl Kruszelnicki, Lucy Smith and their scientific guests, with a bunch of curious triple j listeners for a weekly injection of science, myth-bashing and answers!
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