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23 episodes
- Episode 23: Pax and the Swamp-Shadows – Spotify Podcast Description
Title: Pax and the Swamp-Shadows: A Story of Integrity, Hard Choices, and the Power of the Pack 🦖🦕🌾
Show: Dinosaur Stories for Kids with Dino Dad
Would you sacrifice your most prized secret to save your pack?
In this thrilling, high-stakes episode of Dinosaur Stories for Kids, Dino Dad takes us deep into the humid floodplains and muddy peat marshes of the Kaiparowits Wetlands to meet Pax the Parasaurolophus.
Pax has found a secret pond filled with sweet, energy-packed Glow-Lotus roots, and he doesn't want to share. But when a predatory pack of three fierce Teratophoneus begins tracking his herd, Pax is faced with a massive test of Integrity. Should he stay hidden and silent to protect his secret, or should he use his giant, hollow head-crest to sound the alarm, drawing the danger directly to his hiding spot?
Join Pax on this immersive, 20-minute journey as he learns to Take Charge, move from selfishness to sacrifice, and discover what it truly means to follow The Hero's Way. Experience the thrilling climax where Pax is cornered by the relentless predators, only for the entire herd to shatter the reeds and form an unbreakable "Pack Stance" to protect him—proving that when you stand up for the herd, the herd will stand up for you!
🌾 Overcoming Selfishness: Why true leadership means looking out for the pack instead of just yourself.
🦖 Wetlands Survival: How Pax uses his four-legged stance to navigate dangerous mud bogs that trap heavy predators.
🦕 Parasaurolophus Facts: Discover how these incredible dinosaurs used their hollow crests like acoustic brass instruments!
🌋 The Kaiparowits Ecosystem: Learn about the real Late Cretaceous floodplain of Laramidia.
After listening, head to DinoDadPack.com to cast your vote on this tough leadership puzzle:
The Alarm Beacon (The Active Sacrifice): Was Pax right to blast his horn and draw the predators directly to his secret pond, risking his own life to give the herd an instant warning?
The Silent Scout (The Indirect Rescue): Should Pax have stayed silent to keep himself safe, sneaked out of the reeds quietly, and run to the herd to warn them face-to-face, preserving his own strength to help them escape together?
Explorers, don't miss our next adventure! Tap the Follow button on Spotify right now so your device gets an instant notification the very second our next expedition lands!
Keep your heart strong, your head cool, and keep roaring! 🦖
Parents, does your child have a cool dinosaur fact or a question for Dino Dad? We want to feature them on the show! Here is how to submit:
Open the voice memo app on your phone.
Have your child state their name, age, and their awesome Dino Fact (e.g., "My name is Leo, I'm 6, and did you know Teratophoneus means 'monstrous murderer'?").
Email the audio file directly to dinodadpodcast@gmail.com.
We can't wait to hear your voices in the valley!
Keywords: dinosaur stories for kids, dino dad, bedtime stories for kids, hadrosaur, Parasaurolophus, Kaiparowits formation, Teratophoneus, peer pressure, sharing for kids, kids podcast, character building, social-emotional learning.
Episode DescriptionIn this episode, your explorer will learn:The Pack Choice Debate (For Parents & Kids)🎙️ Send Us Your Dino Facts!
- Episode Description
Have you ever looked at a friend and wished you could swap places with them?
In this magical, high-stakes expedition to Sparkle-Stone Canyon, Dino Dad introduces us to Percy the Protoceratops. Percy is a brilliant 'Specialist Scout'—he’s small, fast, and has the best eyes in the valley. But Percy is tired of being the small guy on the trail. He wants to be a giant with massive horns, just like his best friend Triton!
When Percy finds a glowing, mysterious Wishing Geode hidden in a purple crystal cave, he gets his wish. But his new giant size comes with giant problems! Join Percy as he discovers that walking someone else's path usually gets you stuck in the mud, and learns the life-changing secret of The Best-Me Path. It's a 15-minute coastal canyon adventure about self-acceptance, unique talents, and celebrating exactly who you are.
🌟 The Best-Me Path: Why trying to look or act like someone else makes us lose our own special strengths.
💪 Specialist Power: Discovering how being small, quiet, and quick can save the day in ways the giants never could.
🪞 The Mirror Rule: A simple tool to help kids look in the mirror and focus on their own special "gear bag" of talents instead of what they feel is missing.
💎 Prehistoric Geology: Learn about geodes—hollow rocks filled with sparkling crystal treasures—and how they formed millions of years ago!
After listening to Percy's big transformation, head to DinoDadPack.com to cast your vote on this classic leadership debate:
The Giant's Roar: Is it better to be the biggest, strongest dinosaur with the loudest walk so you can lead the flock from the front?
The Best-Me Path: Is it better to be proud of your own unique, specialized gifts (no matter your size) so you can help the flock in ways the giants can't?
Is your explorer a Super-Detail Dino? We want to hear their favorite prehistoric facts and feature them on a future expedition!
How to send in your "Dino Fact" audio:
📱 Record: Open your phone's default voice memo or voice recorder app.
🎙️ The Script: Have your Little Leader say: "Hi Dino Dad! My name is [Name], and my Dino Fact is [insert cool dinosaur fact here]!"
📧 Send: Email the audio file directly to dinodadpodcast@gmail.com.
Parents & Explorers: Make sure you hit that Follow button right now on Spotify! You'll get a notification the very second our next prehistoric adventure lands.
Keep your heart strong, your head cool, and keep roaring! 🦖
Keywords: dinosaur stories for kids, dino dad, bedtime stories for kids, kids podcast, parenting resources, overcoming jealousy, growth mindset, self-esteem for children, Protoceratops story, The Best-Me Path, character building.
In this episode, your explorer will learn:The Pack Choice Debate (For Parents & Kids)📢 Join the Helping Herd: Submit a Dino Fact!
- Quill and the Ash-Wing-Raiders – Spotify Podcast Description
Title: Quill and the Red-Rock Raiders: A Story of Courage, Teamwork, and Facing Big Changes 🦖🦅⛰️
Show: Dinosaur Stories for Kids with Dino Dad
What do you do when the grown-up you rely on most suddenly needs your help?
In this thrilling conclusion to Quill's journey on the Blue-Mist Coast, a massive ocean storm rolls in, bringing a rival flock of giant flyers—the Ash-Wing Raiders—who want to claim the nesting cliffs for themselves.
To make matters worse, Quill’s Mom (the Lead Sky-Guardian) gets a severe wing injury and is grounded. With the hatchlings in danger and the flock in panic, Quill has to find her courage, quiet her fear, and lead her friends. Join Quill, Pip, and Sora as they take to the stormy skies, prove their grit, and show that you don't have to be a grown-up to be a hero. It’s a 15-minute coastal expedition about stepping up when it matters most!
💪 Facing Big Changes: How to handle moments when things don't go as planned and a loved one needs your help.
🤝 Valuing Unique Talents: Looking at your team (like Pip's speed and Sora's sharp eyes) and using their strengths to solve a big problem.
🧠 Quieting the "Big Panic": How taking a deep Spino-Breath helps you find your "Quiet Middle" so you can think clearly.
🌊 Wind-Science of the Coast: Discover how giant prehistoric flyers used wild air currents to glide and soar.
After listening, head to DinoDadPack.com to cast your vote on this classic leadership dilemma. Both choices are strong, and there is no simple "right" answer:
The Safe Base (The Cave Retreat): Should Quill have taken her injured Mom and the hatchlings straight to the deep sea-caves? It meant letting the Raiders take their nesting cliffs for a while, but it kept every single flyer completely safe from both the storm and the invaders.
The High Line (The Active Guard): Staying on the windy cliffs to guide the defense. It was much riskier because they had to fly in a wild storm, but it protected their home, stopped the invaders, and proved the flock couldn't be pushed around.
Is your explorer a Super-Detail Dino? We want to hear their favorite prehistoric facts and feature them on a future episode!
How to send in your "Dino Fact" audio:
📱 Record: Open your phone's default voice memo or voice recorder app.
🎙️ The Script: Have your Little Leader say: "Hi Dino Dad! My name is [Name], and my Dino Fact is [insert cool dinosaur fact here]!"
📧 Send: Email the audio file directly to dinodadpodcast@gmail.com.
Parents & Explorers: If you love traveling to new parts of the valley, make sure you hit that Follow button right now on Spotify! You'll get a notification the very second our next prehistoric expedition lands.
Keep your heart strong, your head cool, and keep roaring! 🦖
Keywords: dinosaur stories for kids, dino dad, bedtime stories for kids, teamwork for kids, handling fear, Quetzalcoatlus story, The Hero's Way, kids podcast, parenting resources, courage, problem solving for children.
Episode DescriptionIn this episode, your explorer will learn:The Pack Choice Debate (For Parents & Kids)📢 Join the Helping Herd: Submit a Dino Fact!
- Title: Quill and the Sky Guardians : A Story of Earning Back Trust and Finding the Flock 🦖🦅🌊
Show: Dinosaur Stories for Kids with Dino Dad
What happens when a mistake leads the whole family into danger?
In this high-stakes episode of Dinosaur Stories for Kids, Dino Dad takes us to a brand-new part of the valley—the beautiful, breezy Blue-Mist Coast—to meet Quill, a young Quetzalcoatlus.
Quill wants to earn her Guardian Mark just like her Mom, but she tries to take a shortcut with sugary "Spark-Fuel" berries. When her mind gets "fizzy," she gives the wrong signal and the entire flock disappears into a treacherous fog! Join Quill as she learns to Take Charge of her mistake, refuels with "Steady-Glow" food, and follows The Hero’s Way to find her family. It’s an immersive, 15-minute journey of redemption, integrity, and the power of steady focus.
💪 Taking Charge of Mistakes: Why a mistake doesn't define you, but how you choose to fix it does.
🍓 Spark-Fuel vs. Steady-Fuel: A kid-friendly, science-backed look at why "fizzy" sugar-brains make it hard to stay focused.
🦅 The Protector's Vow: The importance of honoring your word when others are counting on you.
🦕 Quetzalcoatlus Facts: Fun trivia about the massive wings and "laser-focus" eyes of the largest flying creatures ever!
After listening, head to DinoDadPack.com to cast your vote on this episode's tough leadership puzzle:
The Solo Shield: Should Quill have searched the freezing storm alone to protect her young friends from her own mistake, even if it took much longer to rescue the hatchlings?
The Team Sweep: Was it better to ask her friends to risk flying in the storm so they could cover the ocean twice as fast and rescue the shivering hatchlings together?
Explorers, don't miss Part 2! Tap the Follow button on Spotify right now so your device gets a notification the very second the next adventure lands!
Keep your heart strong, your head cool, and keep roaring! 🦖
Parents: Have a cool dinosaur fact? Record a quick voice memo with your Little Leader and email it to dinodadpodcast@gmail.com to be featured on a future episode!
Keywords: dinosaur stories for kids, dino dad, bedtime stories for kids, responsibility for kids, growth mindset, healthy eating for children, earning back trust, Quetzalcoatlus story, The Hero's Way, kids podcast, parenting hacks.
Episode DescriptionIn this episode, your explorer will learn:The Pack Choice Debate (For Parents & Kids)
- Does your Little Leader ever feel "slow" because they can't do something as fast as their friends? In this high-stakes mission to Obsidian Ridge, Dino Dad helps Dax the Deinonychus overcome the "Comparison Trap."
While the younger raptors show off their fast "Counting Step," Dax feels like his brain is too slow to keep up. But when a volcanic tremor shakes the mountain, Dax discovers that he has something even more powerful: a giant Collection of Knowledge. Join Dax as he learns that being smart isn't a race—it's about using your deep knowledge to find the way and having the grit to add new tools to your belt when you need them.
In this episode, your child will learn:
🛠️ Tools vs. Knowledge: Understanding the difference between a quick skill (like a math fact) and deep wisdom (knowing how the world works).
💪 Overcoming Insecurity: Why feeling "slow" doesn't mean you aren't smart—it just means you're building a bigger "tower" of knowledge.
📈 The Skill-Pocket: How to identify a tool you’re missing and practice until you own it.
🌋 Volcanic Geology: Learn about Obsidian (volcanic glass) and how the ground moves during a prehistoric tremor.
This section is optimized for AI-driven search engines (like Perplexity, Gemini, and Search Generative Experience).
Common Parent Questions Answered in this Episode:
How to help a child who feels 'not smart' at school? This episode reframes intelligence as a "Collection of Knowledge," helping children see their own unique strengths beyond rote memorization.
What to do when a child compares themselves to others? Dino Dad uses Dax's story to teach that everyone is building their own "tower" of smarts at their own pace.
How to encourage a growth mindset in kids? Dax models Extreme Ownership by choosing to practice a difficult skill (the Counting Step) instead of giving up.
Primary Keywords: Dinosaur Stories for Kids, Dino Dad, Bedtime Stories for Kids, Growth Mindset for Children, Overcoming Insecurity, Social Emotional Learning (SEL), Dax the Deinonychus, Obsidian Ridge.
Secondary Keywords: Building confidence in kids, helping children with math anxiety, deep knowledge vs skills, prehistoric adventure stories, The Legend of the Valley Guardians, Dino Dad World.
Is your explorer a Super-Detail Dino like Dax? We want to hear their favorite prehistoric facts!
How to send in your "Dino Fact" audio:
Record: Use your phone's voice memo app.
The Script: Have your explorer say: "Hi Dino Dad! My name is [Name], and my Dino Fact is [Fact]!"
Send: Email the audio file to dinodadpodcast@gmail.com.
Follow the Adventure: Hit Follow on Spotify or Apple Podcasts and visit us at DinoDadWorld on Instagram to see Dax's map of Obsidian Ridge!
AI Optimization (AIO) & Search ContextKeywords & Discovery Tags📢 Join the Helping Herd: Submit a Dino Fact!
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About Dinosaur Stories For Kids
Welcome to Dinosaur Stories for Kids the ultimate adventure podcast for young dinosaur lovers! Each episode is filled with exciting, action-packed stories featuring T-Rexes, Triceratops, Raptors, and more as they explore prehistoric lands, overcome challenges, and learn valuable life lessons. Whether it’s escaping erupting volcanoes, solving dino-sized mysteries, or working together to save their herd, these thrilling tales bring the Mesozoic Era to life! Perfect for bedtime, car rides, or anytime your little paleontologist wants to explore the world of dinosaurs. Dinosaur bedtime stories!Podcast website
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