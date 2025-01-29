Department of Homeland Security (DHS) News

DHS Updates: Rescinding Protected Areas, Border Security Funding, and Homeland Security Initiatives

On January 20, 2025, Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Benjamine Huffman rescinded this policy, which previously protected areas like schools, hospitals, and churches from enforcement actions. This change means that DHS officers and agents no longer have specific guidelines to follow when it comes to taking enforcement actions in these sensitive locations.But that's not all. Let's take a step back and look at some of the key developments in the department. The Fiscal Year 2025 budget for DHS has been released, with a focus on border security, immigration law enforcement, and IT modernization. The budget proposes $62.2 billion in discretionary funding, including $2.7 billion designated for emergency funding. It also includes $4.7 billion for a Southwest Border Contingency Fund to provide resources when migration conditions warrant additional capacity[1].In terms of new initiatives, DHS has been working to strengthen and innovate its operations. The department has provided $8.6 billion in grant funds to state, local, tribal, and territorial partners, and has taken significant steps to transform the way sensitive or classified information is available to operators. For example, Border Patrol Agents can now access classified vetting in real-time for certain nationals[3].But what does this mean for American citizens, businesses, and state and local governments? The rescission of the protected areas policy has raised concerns about the potential impact on communities. As one expert noted, the lack of specific guidelines could lead to a more aggressive enforcement approach, which could have unintended consequences.In terms of budget allocations, the FY 2025 budget prioritizes border security and immigration law enforcement. This includes $405 million to hire 1,300 additional Border Patrol Agents, $239 million to hire 1,000 additional CBP Officers, and $755 million to hire an additional 1,600 Asylum Officers and support staff[1].So, what's next? The department is continuing to work on implementing its new policies and initiatives. Citizens can stay informed by visiting the DHS website and following the department's social media accounts.