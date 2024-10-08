Powered by RND
Democracy! The Podcast
Democracy! The Podcast

Podcast Democracy! The Podcast
CEPPS Advisor Adrienne Ross, Fmr Deputy Asst Secretary Strategic Communications, US Dept of State, Journalist
GovernmentNewsPoliticsEducation

Available Episodes

5 of 16
  • Defending Democracy: The Future of Ukraine
    One year into Russia’s war on Ukraine, we take a look at how Ukrainians are preparing for life after war, their relentless optimism and their deep dedication to keeping the wheels of justice rolling, in this fourth and final episode of the limited series, “Defending Democracy: Ukraine”.Last February, the International Foundation for Electoral Systems Head of Political and Legal Affairs Alisa Shushkovska fled Kyiv with her child, when rockets flew past their apartment window. But even as she navigated life as a refugee abroad, she never stopped working towards the future of Ukraine. Alisa is the fiber on which Ukraine will prevail amid this war. She takes time from her work to discuss with Adrienne what free and fair elections look like in post-war Ukraine. Then, the powerhouse director of Ukraine’s first organization to win the Nobel Peace Prize for documenting more than 28,000 alleged Russian war crimes since 2014, Oleksandra Matviichuk, calls for a new international tribunal to hold Russian President Putin accountable. The 2022 Nobel Laureate gives Adrienne a haunting account of what she has seen and explains how she believes the international community can restore justice for the victims of this deadly aggression.Plus, it’s often said that Ukraine is fighting two wars. Hear from President Zelenskyy’s pick to run the cabinet-level National Agency on Corruption Prevention, Oleksandr Novikov. He is a man on a mission who will stop at nothing to combat corruption, defend democracy, and protect the future of Ukraine. Key LinksWill a special Ukraine tribunal really happen? Yahoo NewsUkraine Recovery and Reconstruction Needs Estimated $349 BillionUkraine adopts new and improved referendum lawIRI Public Opinion Survey of Residents of Ukraine | June 2022IRI Public Opinion Survey of Residents of UkraineFollow CEPPS on Twitter and Instagram.Democracy! The Podcast is hosted by CEPPS and Adrienne Ross, with production assistance from Amy Radlinski and voiceover from Alix Lawson. Featured guests in this episode: Oleksandra Matviichuk, Director, Center for Civil Liberties (Ukraine), 2022 Nobel Laureate.
    --------  
    46:18
  • Defending Democracy: The Battle for Kyiv
    On the morning of February 24, 2022, Russian troops blasted Kyiv with heavy artillery and missile strikes focusing their assault on several main targets including Boryspil International Airport. While apparently intending to overtake the capital city quickly, Russian troops, instead, retreated after weeks of difficult fighting. Today, home to 3.6 million people, Kyiv remains a hotly unwon part of Russia’s wide-scale military campaign. In “Defending Democracy: The Battle for Kyiv '', we take a closer look at all that lies there, the damage that has been done, and the danger that still exists. Plus, the country’s most famous mayor, the former world heavyweight boxing champ, Vitali Klitschko returns to the podcast with a candid account of what it takes to lead his hometown in war. The son of a Soviet Air Force Officer and survivor of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, Klitschko is a true defender of democracy who knows first-hand what’s in jeopardy. Plus, the war has turned more than 9 million Ukrainians into refugees. One proud Kyvian who made her way to the United States sits down with Adrienne at the Florida International University's Washington, DC studio to tell her story and share just what it means to leave your family, flee your homeland, and all that you know in the midst of war. Key LinksThe Women’s Democracy Network of UkraineReuters: Ukrainian village leader and family found buried in shallow grave Florida International University’s Ukraine Resource GuideFIU and USAID sign historic agreement to increase jobs, internships and research opportunities for studentsFollow CEPPS on Twitter and Instagram.Democracy! The Podcast is hosted by CEPPS and Adrienne Ross, with production assistance from Amy Radlinski and voiceover from Alix Lawson. Special thanks to Florida International University in Washington, DC for the generous access to their recording studio.Featured guests in this episode: The Honorable Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko Natalia Yakymchuk, Program and Evaluation Officer, The International Republican Institute This podcast has been produced by the Consortium for Elections, and Political Process Strengthening through the Democratic Elections and Political Processes Cooperative Agreement and is made possible by the generous...
    --------  
    34:31
  • Defending Democracy: The People of Ukraine
    By definition, “democracy” thrives or dies according to the will of the people, and in Ukraine, it’s the people who have made all the difference. In the second episode of this four-part miniseries, “Defending Democracy: The People of Ukraine,” we look at what Ukrainians have endured to maintain a modern, democratic society in the midst of Russia’s attacks. First, Adrienne talks to three co-chairs of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine’s Equal Opportunity Caucus who share their memories from the first days of Russia’s full-scale invasion, to the fight they've had keeping the lights on in parliament no matter what. These thoughtful “People’s Deputies” also detail the massive paradigm shift their country is experiencing as more than 50,000 women report for duty on Ukraine’s frontlines.Plus, Oleksandr Syenkevych’s story sounds like the plot of a Hollywood action movie, but he is, in fact, the real-life, democratically elected mayor of the town nicknamed, “City of Heroes.” Together he and the citizens of Mykolaiv have survived some of the worst bombings of the war while stopping Russian Armed Forces from advancing along the Black Sea. Meantime, across the country, Ukraine’s mayors are being hunted, targeted, disappeared, and murdered by Russian troops. In fact, the invaders have destroyed nearly everything in Mykolaiv except the people’s dedication to democracy and their will to prevail. Key LinksEqual Opportunity Caucus: Gender equality in Ukraine. What has changed in 30 years?Harder than ever: How power outages affect people with disabilities in UkraineUN High Commissioner for Refugees Data Portal for Ukraine Refugee Situation UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Civilian Casualties USAID Humanitarian Assistance Ukraine Follow CEPPS on Twitter and Instagram.Democracy! The Podcast is hosted by CEPPS and Adrienne Ross with production assistance from Amy Radlinski. Featured guests in this episode: People’s Deputy of Ukraine Maryna Bardina, Servant of the People Party, Equal Opportunity Caucus co-chair; Chair of the parliamentary subcommittee on Ukraine’s compliance with international commitments on human rights and gender equality. People’s Deputy of Ukraine Mariia Ionova, European Solidarity Party, Equal Opportunities Caucus co-chair.
    --------  
    34:40
  • Defending Democracy: Ukraine Under Fire
    In February 2022, Russian military forces launched a full-scale attack on Ukraine, escalating the conflict in the Eastern part of the country which began in 2014, and sparking the largest refugee crisis on the European continent since the end of World War II. In the first episode of this in-depth capsule series, “Defending Democracy: Ukraine Under Fire,” Dr. Hanna Hopko, head of the National Interest Advocacy Network and former member of the Verkhovna Rada, walks you through the war’s broad impact on Ukraine and the world. Then CEPPS International Republican Institute Political Parties Program Officer Vyacheslav “Slava” Lipetskiy shares a crucial decision he made in the first moments of the war that would change his life and the way he thinks about democracy forever. His powerful story is not to be missed. Finally, as the ground war kicked into high gear, Russia’s assault in cyberspace also created havoc for Ukraine’s critical infrastructure. The International Foundation for Electoral Systems’ Senior Global Advisor for Cyber and Information Integrity, Matt Bailey, explains the critical role cyber warfare plays in Russia’s war on Ukraine.Key LinksUSAID Humanitarian Assistance in UkraineUSG Response to the Complex Emergency in UkraineIFES in UkraineIRI in UkraineNDI in UkraineANTS – National Interests Advocacy NetworkShe helped fight for Ukraine's democracy. She hopes it survivesFormer Ukrainian Parliament member tells Insider the US and allied countries must do more: 'Does morality end at the NATO border?'Former Ukrainian MP releases 2015 Biden letter, pleads for no-fly zone, fighter jets, air defense systemsPress Conference: International Center for Ukrainian Victory established in WarsawInternational Center for Ukraine VictoryFollow CEPPS on Twitter and Instagram.Democracy! The Podcast is hosted by CEPPS and Adrienne Ross with production assistance from Amy Radlinski. Featured guests in this episode: Dr. Hanna Hopko, PhD; ...
    --------  
    43:24
  • Democracy! The Podcast is Back for Season 2
    Welcome back to Democracy! The Podcast, brought to you by the Consortium for Elections and Political Process Strengthening, direct from Washington, D.C., with funding and support from the United States Agency for International Development.Very soon, season two of Democracy! The Podcast will launch. It’s been almost a whole year since the end of season one, and in that time, democracy has taken a tumultuous turn in many nations. While we learned in season one that democracy is always a work in progress, some, like President Biden, warn that the threat to democracy has never before been so grave. “Over the last 30 years, the forces of autocracy have revived all across the globe. Its hallmarks are familiar ones: contempt for the rule of law, contempt for democratic freedom, contempt for the truth itself.” In our time, we’ve witnessed rising autocracies and repressive governments cracking down in new, sophisticated, and, frankly, dangerous ways. They’ve been busy muzzling journalists, blasting disinformation, and of course, the world witnessed, in real-time, as war was waged on a sovereign nation in eastern Europe.“Today, Russia has strangled democracy; has sought to do so elsewhere, not only in its homeland.”But despite all of this, at the United States Agency for International Development, Administrator Samantha Power says there are places where democracy is gaining a fragile foothold:“We must cement progress in democratic bright spots that are out there right now, right now.”So, where are these so-called bright spots, and what can we learn from their triumphs over tyranny? Join me, Adrienne Ross, for Democracy! The Podcast, as we head back out on the road for a front seat to history. Gain a stronger understanding of how a consortium, made up of the three leading US development organizations, the International Foundation for Electoral Systems, the International Republican Institute, and the National Democratic Institute, comes together to support citizens of emerging democracies all over the world. “Help people fight digital authoritarianism and shine a light on the oligarchs and autocrats who hide their ill-gotten gains in dark corners.”Get the unfiltered story from the most skilled democracy experts in the field and find out how side by side with citizens, they tackle the world’s most egregious threats to peace and prosperity. “Every day, we see courageous people, many of them living in the most oppressive regimes on earth, taking unbelievable risks to protest for their freedom. Citizens from nations like Malawi, Moldova, and the Maldives will awe you with their courage. Democracy experts will explain why it’s crucial we lend a hand to those who rise against tyranny. We’ll also go in-depth on the war in Ukraine and hear from leaders like President Zelenskyy:“Strong doesn't mean weak. strong is brave and ready to fight for the rights of its citizens and citizens of the world.” From Armenia to Zambia, we’ll examine how some countries have transformed from darkness to “bright spots”. And ask how a nation like Honduras broke through the confines of Covid-19 to deliver successful elections. We will chase inspirational stories from the Pacific Islands to the Dominican Republic, to Nepal, and Tanzania. And hear from world leaders
    --------  
    5:36

About Democracy! The Podcast

Democracy! The Podcast offers listeners a close-up look at some of the most perplexing challenges facing the vitality of democracy around the world. Move beyond armchair activist, or news junkie, and gain a real understanding for the fight to defend democracy around the world. Hear how teams, from the International Foundation for Electoral Systems, International Republican Institute, and the National Democratic Institute, that make up the consortium called "CEPPS," tackle debilitating threats like corruption, disinformation, rising authoritarianism, dictatorships, economic disasters, and failed governments, and learn how you, too, can join the fight for democracy. This work is conducted through the Global Elections and Political Transitions award, in partnership and funding from USAID. Join the most experienced experts in the field as they explain how they help citizens tackle real-life problems and move their countries toward a more democratic process for all, while standing up for those who suffer discrimination, punishment, persecution, or are simply excluded from their own nation's political processes. These are their first-hand stories from the front lines. This podcast uses the following third-party services for analysis: OP3 - https://op3.dev/privacy
