I'm chatting with Emma Wilson, dating coach and creator of the Turning 30 community for single women, who went through a major breakup at 33, built her business from the ground up, moved to Costa Rica for five months, and eventually found her partner in the most unexpected place. We're discussing everything from how societal pressure tricks us into thinking we're ready for a relationship when we're not, to what it actually looks like to trust your timeline without it feeling like an empty cliché. Emma also shares her concept of "expanders"—real people who show you that your path is possible, plus her honest take on slow burn attraction and why butterflies don't have to be instant. At the end, we tackle a dating dilemma from a listener who keeps hearing she's great but that the "butterflies just weren't there"—and what that feedback actually means.
Check out Emma's podcast, Turning 30!
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