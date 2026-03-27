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Dating Intentionally

Talia Koren
EducationRelationships
Dating Intentionally
Latest episode

421 episodes

  • Dating Intentionally

    249. What Your Dating App Profile Is Really Saying (And How to Fix It) w/ Eric Resnick

    03/27/2026 | 1h 8 mins.
    I'm chatting with Eric Resnick, a dating profile expert with over 20 years of experience and 40,000+ profiles reviewed. We're discussing everything from why Bumble and Tinder are emotionally unhealthy by design, to what your photos are actually saying about you, to how to fix a profile that's getting zero matches, or way too many of the wrong ones. Eric also shares why women need to stop being passive on the apps and what a truly conversation-starting profile actually looks like. At the end, we review two real listener profiles live and break down exactly what to change.

    THANKS TO OUR PARTNERS
    Factor: Get 50 percent off and free breakfast for a year factormeals.com/di50off
    Meundies: Get up to 50% off on underwear with code DATING! meundies.com/dating
    Quince: Get free shipping & 365-day returns on luxe basics, bedding, and more. quince.com/talia
    Pique Life: Unlock 20% off your first order! piquelife.com/dating
    Wayfair: Get organized, refreshed, and back on track this new year for WAY less. wayfair.com

    CONNECT WITH ME:
    ⁠Ask a question for me to answer on the pod⁠
    ⁠Slide into my DMs on IG @dating.intentionally
    MORE FREE ADVICE & CONTENT
    ⁠Free texting templates & dating FAQ guide⁠
    ⁠Get more dating advice from me on YouTube⁠
    SUPPORT THE POD
    ⁠Rate on Apple

    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Dating Intentionally

    248. Why Early Dating Is So Confusing Right Now (Dating Dilemmas)

    03/24/2026 | 28 mins.
    I'm answering five dating dilemmas that all circle the same messy truth: early dating is confusing, and you're not alone if you feel like you and your date are on completely different planets. Dating dilemmas:
    She's 5 dates in with a guy who's sweet in person, but is still active on the apps.
    She's keeps leaving great first dates only to wait in silence, wondering if she should just text first or hold out.
    He says he's "open-minded" and she's trying to figure out if that's a green light or a waste of her time.
    She met a guy at a party, he kissed her and begged her to text him... then gave her the wrong number.
    Men on the apps keep asking her out in their very first message, then disappearing when she asks to chat first.

    ⁠Ask a question for me to answer on the pod⁠!

    THANKS TO OUR PARTNERS
    Factor: Get 50 percent off and free breakfast for a year factormeals.com/di50off
    Meundies: Get up to 50% off on underwear with code DATING! meundies.com/dating
    Quince: Get free shipping & 365-day returns on luxe basics, bedding, and more. quince.com/talia
    Pique Life: Unlock 20% off your first order! piquelife.com/dating
    Wayfair: Get organized, refreshed, and back on track this new year for WAY less. wayfair.com

    CONNECT WITH ME:
    ⁠Slide into my DMs on IG @dating.intentionally
    MORE FREE ADVICE & CONTENT
    ⁠Free texting templates & dating FAQ guide⁠
    ⁠Get more dating advice from me on YouTube⁠
    SUPPORT THE POD
    ⁠Rate on Apple
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Dating Intentionally

    247. The Truth About Low Libido In Relationships (And How to Get It Back) w/ Hannah Johnson

    03/20/2026 | 55 mins.
    I'm chatting with Hannah Johnson, aka The Libido Fairy, a sex educator with over half a million followers who helps women reclaim their desire and actually enjoy sex. We're discussing everything from why women lose their sex drive in long-term relationships to the difference between spontaneous and responsive desire to why sex needs to feel rewarding to work. Hannah also shares her brilliant "King and Queen Day" concept (a structured, communication-forward way to feel deeply taken care of by your partner) and her take on transition activities that help your nervous system shift into intimacy mode. At the end, we tackle a dating dilemma about someone who ignored major red flags and got emotionally attached anyway.

    THANKS TO OUR PARTNERS
    Factor: Get 50 percent off and free breakfast for a year factormeals.com/di50off
    Meundies: Get up to 50% off on underwear with code DATING! meundies.com/dating
    Quince: Get free shipping & 365-day returns on luxe basics, bedding, and more. quince.com/talia
    Pique Life: Unlock 20% off your first order! piquelife.com/dating
    Wayfair: Get organized, refreshed, and back on track this new year for WAY less. wayfair.com

    CONNECT WITH ME:
    ⁠Ask a question for me to answer on the pod⁠
    ⁠Slide into my DMs on IG @dating.intentionally
    MORE FREE ADVICE & CONTENT
    ⁠Free texting templates & dating FAQ guide⁠
    ⁠Get more dating advice from me on YouTube⁠
    SUPPORT THE POD
    ⁠Rate on Apple
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Dating Intentionally

    246. Is Exclusivity a Thing and When Do You Bring It Up?

    03/17/2026 | 34 mins.
    I'm breaking down one of the most asked-about milestones in modern dating: exclusivity. I'm covering the difference between being exclusive and defining the relationship, the signs you're actually ready to have this conversation, and how to bring it up without coming off too eager or waiting too long. I also get into how so many situationships are born in this exact moment and what to do if their answer is vague or non-committal. At the end, I tackle a dating dilemma from a woman whose boyfriend's best friend is using manipulation and self-harm threats to interfere with their relationship, and what she needs to hear.

    The line: "Hey, I'm enjoying this connection so much that I just want to focus on getting to know you more, and I'm not seeing anyone else."

    MENTIONED IN THIS EPISODE
    Here's my original episode on defining the relationship (DTR)

    THANKS TO OUR PARTNERS
    Factor: Get 50 percent off and free breakfast for a year factormeals.com/di50off
    Meundies: Get up to 50% off on underwear with code DATING! meundies.com/dating
    Quince: Get free shipping & 365-day returns on luxe basics, bedding, and more. quince.com/talia
    Pique Life: Unlock 20% off your first order! piquelife.com/dating
    Wayfair: Get organized, refreshed, and back on track this new year for WAY less. wayfair.com

    CONNECT WITH ME:
    ⁠Ask a question for me to answer on the pod⁠
    ⁠Slide into my DMs on IG @dating.intentionally
    MORE FREE ADVICE & CONTENT
    ⁠Free texting templates & dating FAQ guide⁠
    ⁠Get more dating advice from me on YouTube⁠
    SUPPORT THE POD
    ⁠Rate on Apple
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Dating Intentionally

    245. You're Not Behind: Dating Timelines & Letting Go of the Script w/ Emma Wilson

    03/13/2026 | 55 mins.
    I'm chatting with Emma Wilson, dating coach and creator of the Turning 30 community for single women, who went through a major breakup at 33, built her business from the ground up, moved to Costa Rica for five months, and eventually found her partner in the most unexpected place. We're discussing everything from how societal pressure tricks us into thinking we're ready for a relationship when we're not, to what it actually looks like to trust your timeline without it feeling like an empty cliché. Emma also shares her concept of "expanders"—real people who show you that your path is possible, plus her honest take on slow burn attraction and why butterflies don't have to be instant. At the end, we tackle a dating dilemma from a listener who keeps hearing she's great but that the "butterflies just weren't there"—and what that feedback actually means.
    Check out Emma's podcast, Turning 30!

    THANKS TO OUR PARTNERS
    Factor: Get 50 percent off and free breakfast for a year factormeals.com/di50off
    Meundies: Get up to 50% off on underwear with code DATING! meundies.com/dating
    Quince: Get free shipping & 365-day returns on luxe basics, bedding, and more. quince.com/talia
    Pique Life: Unlock 20% off your first order! piquelife.com/dating
    Wayfair: Get organized, refreshed, and back on track this new year for WAY less. wayfair.com

    CONNECT WITH ME:
    ⁠Ask a question for me to answer on the pod⁠
    ⁠Slide into my DMs on IG @dating.intentionally
    MORE FREE ADVICE & CONTENT
    ⁠Free texting templates & dating FAQ guide⁠
    ⁠Get more dating advice from me on YouTube⁠
    SUPPORT THE POD
    ⁠Rate on Apple
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

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About Dating Intentionally

No outdated rules. Just honest, thoughtful advice to help you get what you're after in your dating life, and have fun along the way.Dating Intentionally will help you navigate modern dating with clarity, confidence, and purpose. Whether you're dating after a big break up, trying to avoid past mistakes, or just tired of swiping aimlessly, this show will guide you to make decisions that align with your values while actually enjoying the dating process.Hosted by Talia Koren, this show dives into real, practical strategies to help you attract the right matches, build connection, and move toward your dream relationship. Talia shares advice based on her real-life experience of going on 150ish dates with over 60 people in under a year until she met her husband (on Hinge)! You'll hear no-nonsense advice from her and guest experts, therapists, and authors to implement into your dating life today.
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