I'm breaking down one of the most asked-about milestones in modern dating: exclusivity. I'm covering the difference between being exclusive and defining the relationship, the signs you're actually ready to have this conversation, and how to bring it up without coming off too eager or waiting too long. I also get into how so many situationships are born in this exact moment and what to do if their answer is vague or non-committal. At the end, I tackle a dating dilemma from a woman whose boyfriend's best friend is using manipulation and self-harm threats to interfere with their relationship, and what she needs to hear.



The line: "Hey, I'm enjoying this connection so much that I just want to focus on getting to know you more, and I'm not seeing anyone else."



MENTIONED IN THIS EPISODE

Here's my original episode on defining the relationship (DTR)



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