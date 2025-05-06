Episode 323- Dungeness Family with guest billy woods

We are so back. After a longer than expected hiatus to write, record, and produce our Beastie Boys miniseries (more on that in a moment) we are returning to the world of weekly indie rap podcasting with a special guest. We sometimes joke that DBRP started as a way for three old friends to share their love of classic rap music but at some point morphed into a show about how billy woods is really good at rapping. This week we are examining Golliwog, woods' latest album, including a long conversation with the Backwoodz label head himself. Topics include checking in on Vordul, the album's guest rappers especially Bruiser Wolf and Despot, how woods is dealing with his increasing notoriety, and some Bay Area restaurant recommendations not just for traveling hip-hop artists. woods also asks us to name our top 3 albums of his, after refusing to talk about his own catalog that way, but he does engage with us on some Backwoodz releases. Golliwog is a serious contender for Album of the Year, and it was a pleasure to break it down with one of our favorite MCs. Toward the end of the show we explain a bit about what we have been doing on hiatus. Starting next week we will be dropping an 8-part miniseries examining the Beastie Boys' storied career, breaking down each of their albums in our own discursive, punny way. We hope you'll join us on the ride as we High Plains Drift through their extensive catalog and try to figure out of they are good rappers or not. It's a more complicated question than it might seem so we invited friends of the show Date Ross, Cutso, Sean Kantrowitz, and Open Mike Eagle to get into it with us. Dad Bod Rap Pod is produced by Nate LeBlanc. Theme song by DEM ONE and Cutso. Guest booking by David Ma. Available on the internet by the good graces of Stony Island Audio.