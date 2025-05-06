3 Bad Brothers A Beastie Boys Breakdown- Licensed To Ill with guest Dante Ross
Welcome to 3 Bad Brothers, A Beastie Boys Breakdown. For the next 8 weeks, the Dad Bod Rap Pod crew and some special guests will be going album by album through the Beastie Boys' career.
This week we are focused on Ad Rock, MCA and Mike D's first album, the wildly successful Licensed To Ill with insight from Dante Ross, who ran in the same circles as the Boys at this formative time in their lives. We will track the band from punk shows to NYC nightclubs, to arena tours, examining their rhymes, beats, cultural impact and more through discussion, interviews, and then score each album on a system we affectionately call the Rick Rubric.
Licensed to Ill is thought of as one of rap music's early masterpieces, so we re-listen to the seminal album to see how it holds up nearly 40 years later as rap music, as the beginning of a vast and exploratory career, and as a product of early Def Jam Records, the so-called nerve center of the nascent hip-hop industry at the time.
Huge thanks to Dante Ross for joining us to provide cultural context and crack jokes. Please tune in next week when we step through the doors of the cult classic Paul's Boutique.
Episode 323- Dungeness Family with guest billy woods
We are so back. After a longer than expected hiatus to write, record, and produce our Beastie Boys miniseries (more on that in a moment) we are returning to the world of weekly indie rap podcasting with a special guest. We sometimes joke that DBRP started as a way for three old friends to share their love of classic rap music but at some point morphed into a show about how billy woods is really good at rapping. This week we are examining Golliwog, woods' latest album, including a long conversation with the Backwoodz label head himself. Topics include checking in on Vordul, the album's guest rappers especially Bruiser Wolf and Despot, how woods is dealing with his increasing notoriety, and some Bay Area restaurant recommendations not just for traveling hip-hop artists. woods also asks us to name our top 3 albums of his, after refusing to talk about his own catalog that way, but he does engage with us on some Backwoodz releases. Golliwog is a serious contender for Album of the Year, and it was a pleasure to break it down with one of our favorite MCs.
Toward the end of the show we explain a bit about what we have been doing on hiatus. Starting next week we will be dropping an 8-part miniseries examining the Beastie Boys' storied career, breaking down each of their albums in our own discursive, punny way. We hope you'll join us on the ride as we High Plains Drift through their extensive catalog and try to figure out of they are good rappers or not. It's a more complicated question than it might seem so we invited friends of the show Date Ross, Cutso, Sean Kantrowitz, and Open Mike Eagle to get into it with us.
Quibble Jam 2024 Pt.2
Another rap year is in the books!
In part 2 of Quibble Jam 2024, the three bad brothers you know so well hand out more fictional awards and share big, sincere laughs. This is the last Dad Bod Rap Episode of 2024. On behalf of the squad, I would like to thank everyone for their time, attention, and support this year. We will return in early 2025 with new episodes and a new format!
Quibble Jam 2024 Pt.1
2024 was an amazing year for this podcast and rap as an art form. After a brief hiatus, the best fake awards show in Hip Hop is back. It's Quibble Jam 2024, and the bros have created a gang of hilarious categories and figurative trophies to hand out. Did your favorite albums from this year get mentioned? Tune in and find out. It's the first episode of a two-parter!
Episode 320- Book Talk with guest Jaap van der Doelen
We begin this week's episode paying tribute to the recently passed Saafir. The Saucee Nomad is a Bay Area legend, an actor, and an MC with a unique sense of rhythm. DBRP hosts Demone Carter, David Ma and Nate LeBlanc share memories from Saafir's career, a few personal run-ins, and discuss his legacy as an undeniably interesting rhymer.
Our interview is a one-on-one conversation between Nate and Dutch journalist and author Jaap Van Der Doelen about the soon-to-be-released book Kill Your Masters: Run The Jewels and the World That Made Them from University of Georgia Press. We delve into El-P and Killer Mike as MCs, musicians and cultural figures. The book is dropping December 1st, make sure to grab a copy.
