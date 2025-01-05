An Amuse Bouche

You asked for more Cult Flav? Well, you got it (and if not... keep it to yourself.) We're starting a weekly podcast to go deeper on home cooking — whether that's exploring more of the research behind our videos, answering your questions, or even interviewing other food creators and folks who make products for home cooks.If this is the first time you're hearing about us, hello — we've been expecting you!We're Bryn and Sarah, and we make content and build community around cooking at home over at cultflav.com. We started all of this in 2018 and eventually found an audience through cookbook and cookware reviews because we have strong opinions, but the main one is just that home cooks deserve better than what the industry's been giving us.See you on Sundays! p.s. If you want to get eyes on these sweet mugs, we'll also be posting video versions of each episode over on YouTube.