This week, we've got strong opinions about algae oil, and tangentially seed oils. We answer some listener questions about olive oil, ghee, PAM, and preventing oil splatter while cooking. Then we round it all off with an introduction to our personal ingredient tastes in the form of a "must-have ingredients" draft.SourcesRichard Harder and Hans von WitschGlobal Algae Oil MarketAlgae Cooking Club InvestorsOther ReferencesGood take from Internet Shaquille: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EIKFuUnfeW4Good take from Dr. Jessica Knurick: https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZTYpYrkNj/Harold McGee on Olive Oil: https://www.nytimes.com/2010/11/17/dining/17curious.htmlIf you'd like us to answer a question on the show just give us a call at 424-419-FLAV OR post at cultflav.com/community/GOING-OFFThanks for listening!
38:09
An Amuse Bouche
You asked for more Cult Flav? Well, you got it (and if not... keep it to yourself.) We're starting a weekly podcast to go deeper on home cooking — whether that's exploring more of the research behind our videos, answering your questions, or even interviewing other food creators and folks who make products for home cooks.If this is the first time you're hearing about us, hello — we've been expecting you!We're Bryn and Sarah, and we make content and build community around cooking at home over at cultflav.com. We started all of this in 2018 and eventually found an audience through cookbook and cookware reviews because we have strong opinions, but the main one is just that home cooks deserve better than what the industry's been giving us.See you on Sundays! p.s. If you want to get eyes on these sweet mugs, we'll also be posting video versions of each episode over on YouTube.
Each week, Cult Flav – aka Sarah and Bryn – goof, rant and hyperfixate our way through news, product reviews, questions from you(s?), and occasionally guest interviews...from around the world of home cooking.