Ep. 7 – Lieutenant General Laura Potter

In the seventh episode of Ctrl Alt Army: Stories from Cyberspace, Dr. Michael Sulmeyer is joined by Lieutenant General Laura Potter. Currently serving as the director of the Army staff, she was formerly the Army's deputy chief of staff for intelligence. She began her Army career by commissioning as a military intelligence officer, and in this episode, she lends the experience she has gained in a number of intelligence positions across the Army and the unique perspective she has in her current role to a rich discussion about cyber issues and how the Army has evolved to contend with them. Be sure to subscribe to Ctrl Alt Army so you don't miss the final episodes in this series of insightful conversations about cyber topics with senior Army leaders!