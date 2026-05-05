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334 episodes
- As of yesterday, July 30, 2025, Yellow Corporation has filed comaints against all creditors that helped Yellow Corporation operations, including repairs and fuel. in this episode, i state the companies Yellow Still owes, and the complaints Yellow has filed
- In this episode I talk about what the Prime Minister of Poland had set and the fact that 7 million Jews have 2 billion muslims asking the world to protect. Them from the 7 million Jews. This is a Battle that has been going on for thousands a years. Then I asked a question why are the 2 billion muscles afraid of 7 million Jews?
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About Corruption Of Child Protective Services
Child Protection Services they're supposed to be there to protect children many times they are there to take your children and put them in a more abusive setting people like Nancy Schaefer and Bill bowen one who lost their lives to expose this showed that the ones that were supposed to rely on to protect our children CPS the ones that we should fear. The information will make you think, and even may get you upset.Podcast website
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Corruption Of Child Protective Services
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