Corruption Of Child Protective Services

Is there a Pedophile Network and if so, do they have a doctrine, like CPS DOES?
This is just a quick report on Tim Ballard and what he calls the pedophile Network doctrines. In this episode he speaks of things that sounds very familiar. If you listen closely you would say that child protection services runs this pedophile Network
7/11/2023
5:41
I WILL BE SEEING THE SOUND OF FREEDOM
Tomorrow, I will see the movie, The Sound of Freedom. In this episode, i go over my reasons for seeing the movie, and show some peoples response of Disneys re3fusal to release tbis movie in 2018.
7/11/2023
40:23
I reveal the candidate I want for president
In this episode I talk about who I will endorse for president of the United States
7/8/2023
17:11
Is perception truth or what others present to us
Our perception of the world and more specifically of our community and our country is based on what is presented to us and what we perceive a person or a group many times our perception could be wrong if we present a certain appearance people believe that we are that way even though we could be something completely different in this episode I talk about perception I talk about how what we perceive is based off of what we are presented and our beliefs or perception of what someone like a Joe Biden or a Donald Trump sometimes we just have to ask the right questions
7/7/2023
20:34
CPS quiet on children being taught sexuality in grades k-3. WHY?
In this episode I talk about how Child Protection Services is quiet when it comes to Children kindergarten through third grade being taught about sexuality about books that talk about same sex how to men or two women have sex how it appears that the books are grooming children and yet Child Protection Services says that they protect children from predators. How come then that when they say they're supposed to do child welfare reform, how come Child Protection Services isn't on the side of not hurting children but helping them? Things such as if the state says that if you do these things or don't do these things as in the gender affirming care that they're going to take their your children how come they don't try to keep the family together? Because this is another way for Child Protection Services to take your children and get their bonuses
Child Protection Services they're supposed to be there to protect children many times they are there to take your children and put them in a more abusive setting people like Nancy Schaefer and Bill bowen one who lost their lives to expose this showed that the ones that were supposed to rely on to protect our children CPS the ones that we should fear.
The information will make you think, and even may get you upset.