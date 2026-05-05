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Corruption Of Child Protective Services
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Corruption Of Child Protective Services

David Shore
Government
Corruption Of Child Protective Services
Latest episode

334 episodes

  • Corruption Of Child Protective Services

    KNOW YOUR NUMBERS

    05/05/2026 | 31 mins.
    In this episode, i talk about longevity. Knowing your numbers, and how people on their 50s,60s,and 70s are focused on improving their health, and not chasing fads.
    I also talk about a 1921 Act, The Sheppard-Towner Act, which provided Maternity and Childcare.
  • Corruption Of Child Protective Services

    KNOW YOUR NUMBERS

    05/03/2026 | 15 mins.
    In this episode I discuss about knowing your numbers in health and how even professional athletes like Arnold bruce Lee and even Triple H come look healthy on the outside. But have health issues on the inside.
  • Corruption Of Child Protective Services

    Everyone is Charlie Kirk, at least those that like the truth

    09/12/2025 | 30 mins.
    Charlie Kirk was shot down by a person who believed removing him fromnthe earth would stop what he was doing: telling the truth.
  • Corruption Of Child Protective Services

    UPDATE ON THE YELLOW CORPORATION BANKRUPTCY

    07/31/2025 | 16 mins.
    As of yesterday, July 30, 2025, Yellow Corporation has filed comaints against all creditors that helped Yellow Corporation operations, including repairs and fuel. in this episode, i state the companies Yellow Still owes, and the complaints Yellow has filed
  • Corruption Of Child Protective Services

    WHY DO 2 BILLION MUSLIMS FEAR 7 MILLION JEWS?

    07/27/2025 | 26 mins.
    In this episode I talk about what the Prime Minister of Poland had set and the fact that 7 million Jews have 2 billion muslims asking the world to protect. Them from the 7 million Jews. This is a Battle that has been going on for thousands a years. Then I asked a question why are the 2 billion muscles afraid of 7 million Jews?
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About Corruption Of Child Protective Services
Child Protection Services they're supposed to be there to protect children many times they are there to take your children and put them in a more abusive setting people like Nancy Schaefer and Bill bowen one who lost their lives to expose this showed that the ones that were supposed to rely on to protect our children CPS the ones that we should fear. The information will make you think, and even may get you upset.
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