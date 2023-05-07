Corruption Of Child Protective Services

Is perception truth or what others present to us

Our perception of the world and more specifically of our community and our country is based on what is presented to us and what we perceive a person or a group many times our perception could be wrong if we present a certain appearance people believe that we are that way even though we could be something completely different in this episode I talk about perception I talk about how what we perceive is based off of what we are presented and our beliefs or perception of what someone like a Joe Biden or a Donald Trump sometimes we just have to ask the right questions