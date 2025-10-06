Powered by RND
  • Shooting - West Hempfield Township - Multiple victims
    Sun, Oct 5 8:51 PM → 11:57 PM Multiple victim shooting response - West Hempfield Township - Oswego Drive. Police incident approximately 1650 start time. Radio Systems: - Lancaster County-Wide Communications
    --------  
    12:48
  • Lock and Key shooting 27th and J 2025-10-05
    Sun, Oct 5 7:41 AM → 8:03 AM Shooting at the Lock Key in midtown 3 wounded Radio Systems: - Sacramento Regional Radio Communications System
    --------  
    7:04
  • dfsdfsdf
    Sun, Oct 5 6:34 AM → 6:35 AM sdfsdfsf Radio Systems: - Central New York Interoperable Communications Consortium CNYICC
    --------  
    0:26
  • Shooting at Romare Bearden Park Charlotte NC 1030 10425 Pt 2
    Sun, Oct 5 2:32 AM → 2:38 AM Shooting at Romare Bearden Park Charlotte NC 1030 10425 - Suspect description finding shell casings car crash request for role call of officers Radio Systems: - Charlotte UASI Region
    --------  
    1:34
  • Shooting at Romare Bearden Park Charlotte NC 1030 10425
    Sun, Oct 5 2:27 AM → 2:30 AM Shooting at Romare Bearden Park Charlotte NC 1030 10425 Radio Systems: - Charlotte UASI Region
    --------  
    1:18

Real public safety radio recordings, from across the country. OpenMHz is a website that makes it easy to share recordings of public safety radio system. This podcast is a collection of interesting events that has been curated by the OpenMHz community.
