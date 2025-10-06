Shooting - West Hempfield Township - Multiple victims
Sun, Oct 5 8:51 PM → 11:57 PM
Multiple victim shooting response - West Hempfield Township - Oswego Drive. Police incident approximately 1650 start time.
Radio Systems:
- Lancaster County-Wide Communications
Lock and Key shooting 27th and J 2025-10-05
Sun, Oct 5 7:41 AM → 8:03 AM
Shooting at the Lock Key in midtown 3 wounded
Radio Systems:
- Sacramento Regional Radio Communications System
Radio Systems:
- Central New York Interoperable Communications Consortium CNYICC
Shooting at Romare Bearden Park Charlotte NC 1030 10425 Pt 2
Sun, Oct 5 2:32 AM → 2:38 AM
Shooting at Romare Bearden Park Charlotte NC 1030 10425 - Suspect description finding shell casings car crash request for role call of officers
Radio Systems:
- Charlotte UASI Region
Shooting at Romare Bearden Park Charlotte NC 1030 10425
Sun, Oct 5 2:27 AM → 2:30 AM
Shooting at Romare Bearden Park Charlotte NC 1030 10425
Radio Systems:
- Charlotte UASI Region
