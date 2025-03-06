Matt made an app and brings a very, very unbiased take on it, Chris has solved some of his tech paper cuts, and Niléane probably won yet another challenge by bringing a really rad Apple TV remote. Weekly Topics Quick Reviews on the App Store Announcing Quick Reviews AirPods Max charging dock Other Things Discussed Cheerwine Chris’s new USB-C cable Old Salt Apple TV remote New Salt Apple TV remote Matt’s TV GameTrack Linear Follow the Hosts Chris on YouTube Matt on Birchtree Niléane on Mastodon Comfort Zone on Mastodon Comfort Zone on Bluesky

Niléane is developing an obsession with remotes, but she swears she’s finally got The One, Chris has found a box that lets him store anything, and another color-based challenge leads to controversy (who saw that coming???). Weekly Topics Deutsche Telekom’s Apple TV Remote Anybox Other Things Discussed “Democracy” The terrible remote Matt & Chris ordered Castro’s blue icon Copilot Discord’s “blue” icon “Files” icon Weathergraph FediFetcher Chris’s Defer Reminders shortcut Follow the Hosts Chris on YouTube Matt on Birchtree Niléane on Mastodon Comfort Zone on Mastodon Comfort Zone on Bluesky

Matt has a lot of feelings about podcast players, Niléane has gone on an adventure where the sounds are just warmer and somehow better but she can’t quite explain why, and Chris tries to make an all-out war break out Weekly Topics Castro, Overcast, and Apple Podcasts Niléan’s MacStories article about vinyl Other Things Discussed Using Tot as sticky notes ChatWise Podcasts app not working well with chapter markers AirFoil Quanta KBD8X MKIII keyboard BCKeys×HMX Gulf Linear Switches Dybox Stablizers PBTfans Pastel Grey Mode Envoy keyboard Apple Magic Keyboard BetterTouchTool Follow the Hosts Chris on YouTube Matt on Birchtree Niléane on Mastodon Comfort Zone on Mastodon Comfort Zone on Bluesky

Chris has a first look at a new iPad stand, Matt is ready to drop out and have some fun, and a our Coldplay challenges pushes some of the gang to their limits. Weekly Topics MagFlött Pro Dropout Other Things Discussed Paul F. Tompkins on Make Some Noise Christmas Lights by Coldplay (YouTube) The Scientist by Coldplay (on YouTube) Follow the Hosts Chris on YouTube Matt on Birchtree Niléane on Mastodon Comfort Zone on Mastodon Comfort Zone on Bluesky

Niléane has entered her keyboard era, Chris has a consumer warning as well as a really good macropad, and then we find the best games on the Mac. Weekly Topics Logitech MX Keys Mini Volt Plus+ numberpad (but probably don’t buy it) BNK8 macropad Stream Deck Other Things Discussed Ladies and gentlemen, we got him! Adobe Enhance Speech Crazy weather in France Neva OpenEmu How to emulate on the Mac Civilization VII Follow the Hosts Chris on YouTube Matt on Birchtree Niléane on Mastodon Comfort Zone on Mastodon Comfort Zone on Bluesky

About Comfort Zone

Comfort Zone is a podcast that pushes its hosts outside of their, well, comfort zone. Every week, each host will bring new technology they've tried to the show to discuss whether it worked and how it pushed them out of their comfort zone. Then, at the conclusion of each episode, one of the hosts will issue the dreaded challenge to the others to try something new, and perhaps even something they might not like. It's a fun, fresh way to learn something new, along with the hosts every week.