The open source licensing war is over, Tailwind components for your AI app, Mac mini modded to use PoE, Apple joins OpenUSD alliance & picking the worst tool for the job
Matt Asay thinks the open source licensing war is over, LangUI is an open source Tailwind component library for your AI chat app, Ivan Kuleshov modded a Mac mini to run via PoE, Apple joins Pixar and others in the Alliance for OpenUSD & John D. Cook says sometimes you shouldn’t pick the best tool for the job.
8/7/2023
7:41
Stack Underflow, LLM Attacks, web DRM by Google, unlocking Python & no one wants to talk to your chatbot
Something interesting is going on at Stack Overflow, researches dig up some new (and potentially unavoidable) LLM attacks, Google proposes a new API that Ron Amadeo calls a DRM gatekeeper for the web, the Python Steering Council affirms PEP 703 & Lucas McGregor writes why no one wants to talk to your chatbot.
7/31/2023
9:12
Supabase quietly went public, Twitter is now X, GitHub's Copilot Chat now in public preview & Oxide has homelab plans (in 2050)
Our friends at Supabase quietly went public today, Redpoint’s InfraRed 100 report is out, Twitter is now X, GitHub’s Copilot Chat now in public preview (for businesses) & Oxide has homelab plans (in 2050).
7/24/2023
9:33
Magical shell history, engineers should focus on writing, LazyVim, CSS in 2023 & bad issue tracker behaviors
Ellie Huxtable’s Atuin makes your shell history magical, Dmitry Kudryavtsev writes why he thinks engineers should focus on writing, LazyVim promises to transform your Neovim setup into a full-fleged IDE, Geoff Graham shares with Smashing Magazine how he writes CSS in 2023 & Brad Fitzpatrick collects a public list of bad issue track behaviors.
7/17/2023
7:00
Oracle smacks IBM over RHEL, a Slack clone in 5 lines of Bash, 13 ways to think about joins, llama.cpp learns web chat & Meta will pay to remove Python's GIL
Oracle smacks IBM for their handling of RHEL, the folks at The Dam share a Slack clone in 5 lines of Bash, Justin Jaffray writes up 13 ways to think about joins, llama.cpp learns web chat thanks to a contribution by Tobi Lütke & Meta is willing to pay 3 engineers to remove Python’s GIL.