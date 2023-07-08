The open source licensing war is over, Tailwind components for your AI app, Mac mini modded to use PoE, Apple joins OpenUSD alliance & picking the worst tool for the job

Matt Asay thinks the open source licensing war is over, LangUI is an open source Tailwind component library for your AI chat app, Ivan Kuleshov modded a Mac mini to run via PoE, Apple joins Pixar and others in the Alliance for OpenUSD & John D. Cook says sometimes you shouldn’t pick the best tool for the job.