Joining the helm as cohost, Bates Professor Carrie Diaz Eaton leads this week's exploration of how to build a data science tool, not just for local activists, but with them. We begin with how the partnership between the environmental justice leadership program Nuevas Voces and Carrie's team of interdisciplinary math researchers first met. Then, we hear from the members of Carrie's Research Collaboration Workshop team as they worked at a breakneck pace here at IMSI to have a completed prototype by the end of a month. Curious to learn more? Check out these additional links: Listen to Carrie's first feature on Carry the Two: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/carrie-diaz-eaton-on-equity-in-policy-documents/id1629115184?i=1000567232994 Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council: https://wrwc.org/wp/ Nuevas Voces: https://wrwc.org/wp/nuevas-voces-graduation/ Submit a Research Collaboration Workshop proposal to IMSI: https://www.imsi.institute/proposals/collaboration/ Providence VECINA: https://math-data-justice-collaborative.github.io/fuertes-pvd/#1 Example similar to VECINA: https://chichives.com/

We have another guest host this episode, with Jude Higdon. Jude is the Chief Information Officer at Bennington College and co-founder of the QSIDE Institute. Jude led the charge during IMSI's Research Collaboration Workshop that was aimed at addressing small town policing. Using the road map laid out by the Small Town Policing Accountability (SToPA) Lab, Jude's team developed a toolkit for procuring, structuring, and analyzing policing data in small towns that lack the resources and systems to make their own data public. By the end of a month at IMSI, Jude's team had a prototype that can empower small community-based participatory action research. Curious to learn more? Check out these additional links: QSIDE Institute: https://qsideinstitute.org/ Small Town Policing Accountability previous research: https://bigdata.duke.edu/projects/small-town-policing-accountability/ Submit a Research Collaboration Workshop proposal to IMSI: https://www.imsi.institute/proposals/collaboration/

We're taking a short break to prepare for the rest of Season 2 and our collaboration with AGU's Third Pod from the Sun. So stay tuned!

Happy Mathematical and Statistical Awareness Month! To celebrate, hosts Sadie and Ian decided to take a peek behind the curtain and see what it is that pure mathematicians do all day. This episode follows a conversation with University of Chicago Math Professor Benson Farb as he explains how he approaches mentoring future mathematicians and what got him into his field in the first place. Spoiler alert: it's a lot more about luck and timing than you'd expect! Curious to learn more? Check out these additional links: UChicago Math Pizza Seminar: https://math.uchicago.edu/~pizzaseminar/ Math Genealogy Tree: https://www.mathgenealogy.org/index.php Stereotype Threat Research: https://www.annualreviews.org/doi/10.1146/annurev-psych-073115-103235 More on Benson: https://news.uchicago.edu/profile/benson-farb

We're still celebrating Mathematical and Statistical Awareness Month here at Carry the Two. This time, we're taking a look at how anyone can get involved with research and help move mathematics (or statistics) forward. We explore the differences between citizen science, community science, and crowd sourcing and how one group of researchers used an international scavenger hunt to collect data. Curious to learn more? Check out these additional links: Peer-reviewed article of today's paper: The 2D shape structure dataset: A user annotated open access database - https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0097849316300528 Follow-up research: T. Blanc-Beyne, G. Morin, K. Leonard, A. Carlier, S. Hahmann, A Salience Measure for 3D Shape Decomposition and Sub-parts Classification, Graphical Models 99:22-30, September 2018. K. Leonard, G. Morin, S. Hahmann, A. Carlier, A 2D shape structure for decomposition and part similarity, International Conference on Pattern Recognition, p. 3216-3221, Dec 2016. Other examples of community/citizen science/crowdsourcing: https://esajournals.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/ecs2.4300 NASA's Harp Project: https://listen.spacescience.org/ National Geographic's collection of community science projects: https://education.nationalgeographic.org/resource/citizen-science-projects/ Collection of Community Science Projects in a searchable database: https://scistarter.org/finder?active=true Peer-reviewed article on crowdsourcing in science: https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11846-022-00602-z Peer-reviewed article on community science:https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1462901119300942 History of GISH items: https://gishwheshistorian.tumblr.com/2022items

About Carry the Two

Carry the Two pulls back the curtain to reveal the mathematical and statistical gears that turn the world. We’re the show for people who enjoy discovering hidden elements that impact our lives in the most unexpected ways, and math is certainly one of those! We are a curiosity-driven podcast that looks to find unique perspectives from the fields of mathematics and statistics. We use stories to convey how mathematical research drives the world around us, with each episode tackling a different topic. This can be anything from modeling how bees in a swarm make group decisions to how we can use textual analysis to reveal surprising changes in policy documents. You can also find Carry the Two on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Google Play, and Spotify. Carry the Two is a podcast by the Institute for Mathematical and Statistical Innovation (IMSI). We are hosted by Sadie Witkowski and Ian Martin. Audio production by Tyler Damme. Music is from Blue Dot Sessions.