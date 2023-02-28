Kathryn Leonard and Axel Carlier on Crowdsourcing for Math Research
We’re still celebrating Mathematical and Statistical Awareness Month here at Carry the Two. This time, we’re taking a look at how anyone can get involved with research and help move mathematics (or statistics) forward. We explore the differences between citizen science, community science, and crowd sourcing and how one group of researchers used an international scavenger hunt to collect data.
Curious to learn more? Check out these additional links:
Peer-reviewed article of today’s paper: The 2D shape structure dataset: A user annotated open access database - https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0097849316300528
Follow-up research:
T. Blanc-Beyne, G. Morin, K. Leonard, A. Carlier, S. Hahmann, A Salience Measure for 3D Shape Decomposition and Sub-parts Classification, Graphical Models 99:22-30, September 2018.
K. Leonard, G. Morin, S. Hahmann, A. Carlier, A 2D shape structure for decomposition and part similarity, International Conference on Pattern Recognition, p. 3216-3221, Dec 2016.
Other examples of community/citizen science/crowdsourcing: https://esajournals.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/ecs2.4300
NASA's Harp Project: https://listen.spacescience.org/
National Geographic’s collection of community science projects: https://education.nationalgeographic.org/resource/citizen-science-projects/
Collection of Community Science Projects in a searchable database: https://scistarter.org/finder?active=true
Peer-reviewed article on crowdsourcing in science: https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11846-022-00602-z
Peer-reviewed article on community science:https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1462901119300942
History of GISH items: https://gishwheshistorian.tumblr.com/2022items
Follow more of IMSI’s work: www.IMSI.institute, (twitter) @IMSI_institute, (mastodon) https://sciencemastodon.com/@IMSI, (instagram) IMSI.institute
Follow Kathryn Leonard: https://www.oxy.edu/academics/faculty/kathryn-leonard
Follow Axel Carlier: https://ipal.cnrs.fr/axel-carlier-personal-page/
