The APsolute RecAP: Biology Edition
The APsolute RecAP: Biology Edition
The APsolute RecAP: Biology Edition

Melanie Kingett, Brad Kingett, Zach Caruso
ScienceLife SciencesEducationCourses
The APsolute RecAP: Biology Edition
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 86
  • The APsolute Recap: Biology Edition - Ultimate Review Packet
    The AP Biology Ultimate Review Packet is available now! Find out how you can get a free preview and discount code to access exclusive videos, study guides, practice sheets, practice multiple choice and a full length practice exam. The URP has everything you need to get an A in your biology class and a 5 on the exam.
    --------  
    4:05
  • The APsolute Recap: Biology Edition - Speed Review Sample
    This episode is a teaser for our YouTube Channel where we recap the entire AP Bio curriculum. That's right - all 8 units from start to finish with the top terms, concepts, and equations you need to remember for the exam in May.
    --------  
    6:22
  • The APsolute Recap: Biology Edition - Practice Exam
    Melanie Kingett from the APsolute RecAP has joined the Ultimate Review Packet for AP Biology!
    --------  
    4:14
  • The APsolute Recap: Biology Edition - Testing Strategies
    The exam is almost here! Deep breath! It's one test, on one day. 90 minutes for 60 multiple choice and 90 minutes for 6 FRQs testing all 8 Units of Biology. Pace yourself and trust your gut. A few strategies to help you: Read and rank the FRQs (2:30). Answer the prompt (4:11). Read past unfamiliar terms (4:35). And don’t leave anything blank! (5:19)The Question of the Day asks (6:29) True or False. Error bars are 2 times SEM above the average.Thank you for listening to The APsolute RecAP: Biology Edition!(AP is a registered trademark of the College Board and is not affiliated with The APsolute RecAP. Copyright 2021 - The APsolute RecAP, LLC. All rights reserved.)Website:www.theapsoluterecap.comEMAIL:[email protected] Us:INSTAGRAMTWITTERFACEBOOKYOUTUBE
    --------  
    7:17
  • The APsolute Recap: Biology Edition - Listener’s Choice III
    Episode 81 will recap multiple topics - it’ our third Listener’s Choice Episode. Cladograms are branching diagrams that show common ancestry among groups of organisms. (0:46) Cellular respiration and photosynthesis are energy conversion processes - focus on what goes in, what comes out, where, and why. (2:07) Cell signaling involves reception, transduction and response. (3:22) DNA replication is semiconservative and involves several enzymes. (5:38) And the central dogma has information flow from DNA to RNA to protein. (7:05)The Question of the Day asks (9:13) Which DNA strand is synthesized faster - leading or lagging?Thank you for listening to The APsolute RecAP: Biology Edition!(AP is a registered trademark of the College Board and is not affiliated with The APsolute RecAP. Copyright 2021 - The APsolute RecAP, LLC. All rights reserved.)Website:www.theapsoluterecap.comEMAIL:[email protected] Us:INSTAGRAMTWITTERFACEBOOKYOUTUBE
    --------  
    10:01

About The APsolute RecAP: Biology Edition

The APsolute RecAP: Biology Edition, written and hosted by Melanie Kingett, will be your guide to scoring the five! The APsolute RecAP is designed to maximize your understanding and minimize your need for memorization. Each episode will review content, skills and test taking tips to help you succeed in May. (AP is a registered trademark of the College Board and is not affiliated with The APsolute RecAP. Copyright 2020 - The APsolute RecAP, LLC. All rights reserved.)
ScienceLife SciencesEducationCoursesTutorials

