The APsolute Recap: Biology Edition - Listener’s Choice III

Episode 81 will recap multiple topics - it' our third Listener's Choice Episode. Cladograms are branching diagrams that show common ancestry among groups of organisms. (0:46) Cellular respiration and photosynthesis are energy conversion processes - focus on what goes in, what comes out, where, and why. (2:07) Cell signaling involves reception, transduction and response. (3:22) DNA replication is semiconservative and involves several enzymes. (5:38) And the central dogma has information flow from DNA to RNA to protein. (7:05)The Question of the Day asks (9:13) Which DNA strand is synthesized faster - leading or lagging?