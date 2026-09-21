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305 episodes
- In 2014, 911 dispatchers in Pickens County,SC were called to the scene of a murder which looked to be the work of an intruder. Indeed it was an intruder, but a phone fauxpas revealed something much more sinister was at play.
- In 1980, a service station in North Charleston,SC was found unmanned. No sign of struggle was found, the two employees were gone and so was the cash. Little did police know that the same scenario was playing out just 17 miles North as well at the same time.
- After returning home from the Civil War, and Anderson County man was met with tragic news. That coupled with the state of his community riled his anger and the results were deadly. Folklore, legends and truth surrounds this story and we examine the tales and questions that still exist to this day.
- In 2001, an Easley,SC gold and silver trader began contacting his friends about a safe investment opprotunity. After a decade, his true plan began to unravel and the only beneficiary of his his investments was himself!
- In 1996, a young lady in North Myrtle Beach,SC was trying to get her life together. She was finally found a loving fiance and was contemplating a move away from risky work. Just as everything seemed to be turning around, the worst happened. It took decades for authorities to get the break they needed and they finally got it in an unlikely place.
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About Carolina Crimes
The only podcast dedicated solely to crimes committed in South Carolina!lTwo South Carolina natives and true crime enthusiasts have teamed up to examine some of the most heinous and shocking crimes ever committed in the Palmetto State.Podcast website
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