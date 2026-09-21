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Carolina Crimes

Matt Hiers and Danielle Myers
True Crime
Carolina Crimes
Latest episode

305 episodes

  • Carolina Crimes

    EPISODE 292: "Undeleted Texts": The Death of Shane Williams

    09/21/2026 | 42 mins.
    In 2014, 911 dispatchers in Pickens County,SC were called to the scene of a murder which looked to be the work of an intruder. Indeed it was an intruder, but a phone fauxpas revealed something much more sinister was at play.
  • Carolina Crimes

    EPISODE 291: "Closing Early": The Lowcountry Gas Station Murders

    09/14/2026 | 44 mins.
    In 1980, a service station in North Charleston,SC was found unmanned. No sign of struggle was found, the two employees were gone and so was the cash. Little did police know that the same scenario was playing out just 17 miles North as well at the same time.
  • Carolina Crimes

    EPISODE 290: "Killer, Robin Hood, or Both?": The Legend of Manse Jolly

    09/07/2026 | 43 mins.
    After returning home from the Civil War, and Anderson County man was met with tragic news. That coupled with the state of his community riled his anger and the results were deadly. Folklore, legends and truth surrounds this story and we examine the tales and questions that still exist to this day.
  • Carolina Crimes

    EPISODE 289: "All that Glitters is Not Always Gold": The AB&C Ponzi Scheme

    08/31/2026 | 56 mins.
    In 2001, an Easley,SC gold and silver trader began contacting his friends about a safe investment opprotunity. After a decade, his true plan began to unravel and the only beneficiary of his his investments was himself!
  • Carolina Crimes

    EPISODE 288: "The Case Solved in a Jail Cell": The Murder of Shawn Marie Neal

    08/24/2026 | 44 mins.
    In 1996, a young lady in North Myrtle Beach,SC was trying to get her life together. She was finally found a loving fiance and was contemplating a move away from risky work. Just as everything seemed to be turning around, the worst happened. It took decades for authorities to get the break they needed and they finally got it in an unlikely place.
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About Carolina Crimes
The only podcast dedicated solely to crimes committed in South Carolina!lTwo South Carolina natives and true crime enthusiasts have teamed up to examine some of the most heinous and shocking crimes ever committed in the Palmetto State.
Podcast website
True Crime

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