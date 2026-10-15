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Devil Town

Free Range Productions
DocumentaryHistory
Devil Town
Latest episode

20 episodes

  • Devil Town

    Silence | Chapter 16

    10/15/2026 | 22 mins.
    Convinced he knows who killed Kelly Wilson, a retired state trooper gets her case in front of the Texas Rangers.

    Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/devil-town--7265249/support.
  • Devil Town

    The Trooper | Chapter 15

    10/08/2026 | 35 mins.
    After years of silence from law enforcement, someone finally reaches out.

    Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/devil-town--7265249/support.
  • Devil Town

    NEW SERIES: BABY: The Melissa Highsmith Story

    09/30/2026 | 39 mins.
    How do you know you're lost if you don’t even know you're missing?

    The remarkable story of Melissa Highsmith being found 51 years after being kidnapped as a baby made global headlines, but the shocking details of what actually happened to her and the family that never stopped looking for her have never been fully told – until now.

    Listen to the first episode now and don't forget to subscribe to the full series now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Amazon.

    Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/devil-town--7265249/support.
  • Devil Town

    Introducing ... The Unforgotten: Who Killed Missy Bevers?

    09/10/2026 | 33 mins.
    A killer wearing police tactical gear murders a fitness instructor just before her early morning class … and security cameras catch the whole thing. Listen to more episodes over at The Unforgotten.

    Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/devil-town--7265249/support.
  • Devil Town

    Slashed Tires | Chapter 14

    09/03/2026 | 15 mins.
    A piece of Kelly's life before Gilmer, Texas, might shed some light on the night she disappeared. 

    Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/devil-town--7265249/support.
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About Devil Town
Fear and hysteria grip the small town of Gilmer, Texas, when the search for missing teenager Kelly Wilson takes a series of bizarre and shocking turns. Thirty years later, journalist Wes Ferguson returns home to uncover what really happened to Kelly, who has never been found, in this wild, 11-episode true crime podcast."A thorough examination of the circumstances surrounding Wilson's disappearance and the ensuing hysteria that engulfed Gilmer" - Longview News-JournalDevil Town is a production of Imperative Entertainment. It was written and created by Wes Ferguson. Executive Producer is Jason Hoch. Audio Engineering and editing by Shaine Freeman and Jason Hoch. Original score is by Robert Ellis.  Recorded by Austin Sisler at Eastside Studios.Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/devil-town--7265249/support.
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