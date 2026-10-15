Fear and hysteria grip the small town of Gilmer, Texas, when the search for missing teenager Kelly Wilson takes a series of bizarre and shocking turns. Thirty years later, journalist Wes Ferguson returns home to uncover what really happened to Kelly, who has never been found, in this wild, 11-episode true crime podcast."

A thorough examination of the circumstances surrounding Wilson's disappearance and the ensuing hysteria that engulfed Gilmer" - Longview News-JournalDevil Town is a production of Imperative Entertainment. It was written and created by Wes Ferguson. Executive Producer is Jason Hoch. Audio Engineering and editing by Shaine Freeman and Jason Hoch. Original score is by Robert Ellis. Recorded by Austin Sisler at Eastside Studios.Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/devil-town--7265249/support.