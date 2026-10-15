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20 episodes
- How do you know you're lost if you don’t even know you're missing?
The remarkable story of Melissa Highsmith being found 51 years after being kidnapped as a baby made global headlines, but the shocking details of what actually happened to her and the family that never stopped looking for her have never been fully told – until now.
Listen to the first episode now and don't forget to subscribe to the full series now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Amazon.
Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/devil-town--7265249/support.
- A killer wearing police tactical gear murders a fitness instructor just before her early morning class … and security cameras catch the whole thing. Listen to more episodes over at The Unforgotten.
Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/devil-town--7265249/support.
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About Devil Town
Fear and hysteria grip the small town of Gilmer, Texas, when the search for missing teenager Kelly Wilson takes a series of bizarre and shocking turns. Thirty years later, journalist Wes Ferguson returns home to uncover what really happened to Kelly, who has never been found, in this wild, 11-episode true crime podcast."A thorough examination of the circumstances surrounding Wilson's disappearance and the ensuing hysteria that engulfed Gilmer" - Longview News-JournalDevil Town is a production of Imperative Entertainment. It was written and created by Wes Ferguson. Executive Producer is Jason Hoch. Audio Engineering and editing by Shaine Freeman and Jason Hoch. Original score is by Robert Ellis. Recorded by Austin Sisler at Eastside Studios.Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/devil-town--7265249/support.Podcast website
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