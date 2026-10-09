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California City News Podcast
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California City News Podcast

CityNews
Government
California City News Podcast
Latest episode

2 episodes

  • California City News Podcast

    Rooftops, Retail, and the New Math of City Money with Larry Kosmont

    10/08/2026 | 27 mins.
    California cities are facing their deepest budget gaps since the Great Recession. City News goes inside how cities pay for what they do: where the money comes from, how zoning and tax increment districts turn development into revenue, how grants fund what budgets cannot, and what it means for the communities that depend on it.
  • California City News Podcast

    California City News Podcast with John Russo

    09/13/2020 | 1h 6 mins.
    Retiring City Manager John Russo talks local government, local politics and how -- or if -- California can solve its big chellenges.
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About California City News Podcast
The California City News Podcast covers California local governments and the people who run them: the money, the housing, the infrastructure, and the decisions that shape daily life in the state's more than 500 cities and counties.
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