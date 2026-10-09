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2 episodes
- California cities are facing their deepest budget gaps since the Great Recession. City News goes inside how cities pay for what they do: where the money comes from, how zoning and tax increment districts turn development into revenue, how grants fund what budgets cannot, and what it means for the communities that depend on it.
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About California City News Podcast
The California City News Podcast covers California local governments and the people who run them: the money, the housing, the infrastructure, and the decisions that shape daily life in the state's more than 500 cities and counties.Podcast website
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California City News Podcast
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