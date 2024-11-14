Powered by RND
American Bar Association Section of Taxation
The People in Tax Podcast features interviews exploring the stories and careers of ABA Tax Section members, government officials, and others who influence, work...
  • S06E02: Jorge Obén
    In S06E02, Bela Unell and Loretta Collins Argrett Fellow Jorge Obén discuss the uniqueness of tax practice in the US, the pitfalls of international tax, and his experience working with the Ways and Means Committee.
    --------  
    21:17
  • S06E01: Jessica Harris
    In S06E01, Bela Unell and Professor and Loretta Collins Argrett Fellow Jessica Harris discuss her road to tax practice, working in Low-Income Tax Clinics, and improving inclusivity in the tax sphere.
    --------  
    14:30
  • S05E15: Shailana Dunn-Wall Part 2
    In S05E15, William Schmidt and former Christine Brunswick Fellow Shailana Dunn-Wall discuss community education regarding tax, the specifics of LITC works, and the benefits of Tax Section meetings.
    --------  
    18:42
  • S05E14: Shailana Dunn-Wall
    In S05E14, William Schmidt and former Christine Brunswick Fellow Shailana Dunn-Wall discuss non-profit tax practice, the challenges facing low-income taxpayers, and the benefits of the Christine Brunswick Fellowship. Part 1 of 2.
    --------  
    9:13
  • S05E13: Chardea Murray - Part 2
    In S05E13, Bela Unell and Loretta Collins Argrett Fellow Chardea Murray discuss her mentors, her goals for the Fellowship, and the importance of DEI and outreach. Part 2 of 2.
    --------  
    22:30

About People in Tax Podcast

The People in Tax Podcast features interviews exploring the stories and careers of ABA Tax Section members, government officials, and others who influence, work in, or study tax law and policy. Our goal is to build community and encourage the participation of individuals from diverse backgrounds and perspectives in the tax law profession.
