Performance Neurology with Josh Turknett, MD

In this Genius Arc breakdown, Dr. Josh Turknett takes the story of Nelson Dellis — 6× USA Memory Champion and author of Everyday Genius — and runs it through the Genius and Impostor framework from his forthcoming book. You'll see how a man who says he "truly would have said my memory is average" built a championship-level skill from scratch, why five titles still couldn't stop his body from going into revolt before the sixth, and the reset that let him step on stage as "the most chill version of myself I've ever been." It's a clear, worked example of how capability is built, how pressure hijacks it, and how you get it back.

Take the free Pressure Profile assessment (3 min): https://performanceneurology.institute/pressure-profile

Pre-order The Genius and the Impostor: https://GeniusAndImpostor.com

Read Brains, Banjos and Beyond: https://joshturknett.substack.com

Nelson Dellis's book Everyday Genius: nelsondellis.com/everyday-genius

Follow on Instagram: @brainjojosh

Links:

Pre-order The Genius and the Impostor: GeniusAndImpostor.com

Nelson's Instagram: @nelzor

Josh's Instagram: @brainjojosh

Music by Jullienne Ellen (@julienneellencomposes)