An audio essay on Bob Dylan's albums, one at a time.
By Ben Burrell.
S8 Ep8: Bringing It All Back Home (Pt. 4)
Here we take a look at It’s Alright, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding) line by line.
Disclaimer: I do not own any music used in this podcast. It is used for education and discussion purposes under fair use law.
5/16/2023
47:00
S8 Ep7: Bringing It All Back Home (Pt. 3)
We're into the middle section of this album, which glimmers rather than dazzles. We also take a look at the recording process.
5/9/2023
18:28
S8 Ep6: Bringing It All Back Home (Pt. 2)
Let's take a look at this albums origins and a couple of its best love ballads.
4/25/2023
26:51
S8 Ep5: Bringing It All Back Home (Pt. 1)
Time to look at a classic. Here we dive into its first song and another that shares some of its DNA.
4/18/2023
21:51
S8 Ep4: The Basement Tapes
Somehow a collection of demos impacts music like no other....
