Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Bob Dylan: Album By Album in the App
Listen to Bob Dylan: Album By Album in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsMusic
Bob Dylan: Album By Album

Bob Dylan: Album By Album

Podcast Bob Dylan: Album By Album
Podcast Bob Dylan: Album By Album

Bob Dylan: Album By Album

Ben Burrell
add
An audio essay on Bob Dylan's albums, one at a time. By Ben Burrell. Follow us: IG & TW: @bobdylanpodcast More
Music
An audio essay on Bob Dylan's albums, one at a time. By Ben Burrell. Follow us: IG & TW: @bobdylanpodcast More

Available Episodes

5 of 86
  • S8 Ep8: Bringing It All Back Home (Pt. 4)
    Here we take a look at It’s Alright, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding) line by line.  Don't forget to leave a review, it helps. You can buy me a coffee! https://www.buymeacoffee.com/benburrell Or Paypal me: https://paypal.me/benburrellpodcasts Something else to listen to? I wrote an audio drama a while back called From An Island: https://podfollow.com/from-an-island Disclaimer: I do not own any music used in this podcast. It is used for education and discussion purposes under fair use law.
    5/16/2023
    47:00
  • S8 Ep7: Bringing It All Back Home (Pt. 3)
    We're into the middle section of this album, which glimmers rather than dazzles. We also take a look at the recording process.  Don't forget to leave a review, it helps. You can buy me a coffee! https://www.buymeacoffee.com/benburrell Something else to listen to? I wrote an audio drama a while back called From An Island: https://podfollow.com/from-an-island Disclaimer: I do not own any music used in this podcast. It is used for education and discussion purposes under fair use law.
    5/9/2023
    18:28
  • S8 Ep6: Bringing It All Back Home (Pt. 2)
    Let's take a look at this albums origins and a couple of its best love ballads.  Don't forget to leave a review, it helps. You can buy me a coffee! https://www.buymeacoffee.com/benburrell Something else to listen to? I wrote an audio drama a while back called From An Island: https://podfollow.com/from-an-island Disclaimer: I do not own any music used in this podcast. It is used for education and discussion purposes under fair use law.
    4/25/2023
    26:51
  • S8 Ep5: Bringing It All Back Home (Pt. 1)
    Time to look at a classic. Here we dive into its first song and another that shares some of its DNA. Don't forget to leave a review, it helps. You can buy me a coffee! https://www.buymeacoffee.com/benburrell Something else to listen to? I wrote an audio drama a while back called From An Island: https://podfollow.com/from-an-island Disclaimer: I do not own any music used in this podcast. It is used for education and discussion purposes under fair use law.
    4/18/2023
    21:51
  • S8 Ep4: The Basement Tapes
    Somehow a collection of demos impacts music like no other.... Don't forget to leave a review, it helps. You can buy me a coffee! https://www.buymeacoffee.com/benburrell Something else to listen to? I wrote an audio drama a while back called From An Island: https://podfollow.com/from-an-island Disclaimer: I do not own any music used in this podcast. It is used for education and discussion purposes under fair use law. Update Description
    4/11/2023
    26:00

More Music podcasts

About Bob Dylan: Album By Album

An audio essay on Bob Dylan's albums, one at a time. By Ben Burrell. Follow us: IG & TW: @bobdylanpodcast
Podcast website

Listen to Bob Dylan: Album By Album, The Vital Check and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Bob Dylan: Album By Album

Bob Dylan: Album By Album

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Bob Dylan: Album By Album: Podcasts in Family