Bloodstained Podcast| Episode 8| "George Washington Had Slave Teeth"

Follow me here: https://linktr.ee/madiswan09In this podcast episode, I'm diving deep into the truth about Neo Slavery and how the purposeful censorship of history allows systemic oppression to repeat itself. I'll be exploring how the 13th Amendment, while abolishing slavery "except as punishment for a crime," laid the foundation for the mass incarceration crisis we see today. The lack of education around Neo Slavery has allowed modern systems of control to thrive, especially within the prison industrial complex.I'm breaking down how slavery never truly ended in America but transformed into a system that profits from Black bodies through forced prison labor, disenfranchisement, and economic exploitation. The failure to teach the full history of slavery in America leaves generations vulnerable to repeating patterns of racial injustice, economic oppression, and systemic racism.We'll explore how prison labor, disproportionately targeting Black and Brown communities, mirrors the same exploitation seen during chattel slavery. From the convict leasing system after the Civil War to modern for-profit prisons, the parallels are undeniable. This episode unpacks how structural racism was baked into the legal system and how policies like the Black Codes and Jim Crow laws ensured that Black people remained oppressed even after formal emancipation.Key points I'll cover:The historical roots of Neo Slavery in the U.S.How the 13th Amendment loophole perpetuates modern-day slaveryThe connection between mass incarceration and economic exploitationHow for-profit prisons and prison labor benefit corporationsThe lack of education about these truths in schoolsThis conversation matters because erasing history keeps people blind to ongoing oppression. When we don't learn about Neo Slavery, we risk ignoring the structural injustices still impacting Black communities today. It's essential to confront these uncomfortable truths, demand better education, and advocate for justice system reform.Join me as I break down how the purposeful censorship of history continues to shape modern racial inequality and how understanding the full scope of slavery's legacy can empower us to dismantle oppressive systems.If you're passionate about Black liberation, racial justice, and ending modern slavery, please follow this podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, rate, review, and share this episode. Let's get this message out there and spark meaningful conversations about truth, justice, and equity.