(36,319)(250,152)
Bloodstained Podcast

Podcast Bloodstained Podcast
Madison Williams
Welcome to Bloodstained, a captivating podcast that invites you to explore the intriguing intersection of history and true crime. Our show takes a thematic appr...
True CrimeHistorySociety & Culture

Available Episodes

5 of 9
  • Bloodstained Podcast| Episode 8| "George Washington Had Slave Teeth"
    Follow me here: https://linktr.ee/madiswan09In this podcast episode, I'm diving deep into the truth about Neo Slavery and how the purposeful censorship of history allows systemic oppression to repeat itself. I'll be exploring how the 13th Amendment, while abolishing slavery "except as punishment for a crime," laid the foundation for the mass incarceration crisis we see today. The lack of education around Neo Slavery has allowed modern systems of control to thrive, especially within the prison industrial complex.I'm breaking down how slavery never truly ended in America but transformed into a system that profits from Black bodies through forced prison labor, disenfranchisement, and economic exploitation. The failure to teach the full history of slavery in America leaves generations vulnerable to repeating patterns of racial injustice, economic oppression, and systemic racism.We'll explore how prison labor, disproportionately targeting Black and Brown communities, mirrors the same exploitation seen during chattel slavery. From the convict leasing system after the Civil War to modern for-profit prisons, the parallels are undeniable. This episode unpacks how structural racism was baked into the legal system and how policies like the Black Codes and Jim Crow laws ensured that Black people remained oppressed even after formal emancipation.Key points I'll cover:The historical roots of Neo Slavery in the U.S.How the 13th Amendment loophole perpetuates modern-day slaveryThe connection between mass incarceration and economic exploitationHow for-profit prisons and prison labor benefit corporationsThe lack of education about these truths in schoolsThis conversation matters because erasing history keeps people blind to ongoing oppression. When we don't learn about Neo Slavery, we risk ignoring the structural injustices still impacting Black communities today. It's essential to confront these uncomfortable truths, demand better education, and advocate for justice system reform.Join me as I break down how the purposeful censorship of history continues to shape modern racial inequality and how understanding the full scope of slavery's legacy can empower us to dismantle oppressive systems.If you're passionate about Black liberation, racial justice, and ending modern slavery, please follow this podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, rate, review, and share this episode. Let's get this message out there and spark meaningful conversations about truth, justice, and equity.#NeoSlavery #ModernDaySlavery #13thAmendment #PrisonIndustrialComplex #MassIncarceration #BlackHistoryMatters #SlaveryInAmerica #RacialJustice #AbolishPrisons #SystemicRacism #EconomicOppression #ForProfitPrisons #CensorshipOfHistory #BlackLiberation #PrisonReform #TruthInEducation #BlackVoicesMatter #EndSlavery #PrisonAbolition #StructuralRacism #SocialJustice #HistoryMatters #EducateYourself #StopSystemicRacism #JusticeForAll #CivilRights #EndMassIncarceration #ConsciousContent #CriticalRaceTheory #BlackStruggles #ErasureOfHistory #FreedomFighters #JusticeMovement #CriminalJusticeReform #AbolitionNow #EqualityMatters #AntiRacism #UncoverTheTruth #LearnBlackHistory #IntersectionalJustice #EducateToLiberate #HumanRights #OppressionAwareness #RacialHealing #TruthTellers #FightTheSystem #HistoryReclaimed #RacismAwareness #JusticeForBlackLives Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    1:28:19
  • Bloodstained Podcast| Episode 7| "Black People Should Not Be Capitalists"
    Link to my socials: https://linktr.ee/madiswan09In this episode of Bloodstained, I dive into the complex and often uncomfortable truth about the deep ties between slavery and the economy of the Western world. As I unravel the intricate connections, I explore how the institution of slavery shaped capitalism and fueled economic growth in the United States and beyond. From the exploitation of enslaved labor on plantations to the global trade networks it created, slavery wasn’t just a moral failure—it was a fundamental driver of wealth accumulation that continues to shape our modern economic systems.I discuss how industries like cotton, sugar, and tobacco became the backbone of Western economies, generating immense wealth for European powers and American elites, all at the expense of millions of enslaved Africans. But the story doesn't stop at plantations. This episode examines the role of banks, insurance companies, and investors who profited from slavery, illustrating how the institution was embedded in the very fabric of Western financial systems.How did slavery fuel the Industrial Revolution? What role did colonial powers play in creating global markets rooted in exploitation? And how do the economic consequences of slavery still linger today in the form of systemic inequality, generational wealth gaps, and racial disparities? I tackle these pressing questions, weaving historical facts with modern implications.By connecting the past to the present, I hope this episode provides a deeper understanding of how the economy of the Western world is stained by the blood and suffering of enslaved people. Join me as I uncover the truths often buried in history and reflect on what we can learn from this painful yet crucial chapter.If you’ve ever wondered about the real cost of Western wealth, this episode is for you. Listen, share, and join the conversation as we continue to peel back the layers of history to confront its truths. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    41:43
  • Bloodstained Podcast| Episode 6| "Black People Shouldn't Be Christian"
    Explore the profound and complex intersections between slavery and Christianity in our new podcast series. We dive deep into how Christianity was used both as a tool for oppression and as a source of resilience during slavery. From analyzing historical documents and sermons to examining personal narratives of enslaved individuals, we uncover the ways religious teachings shaped the experiences and identities of those enslaved. Join us as we discuss the legacy of slavery in modern Christianity, the role of faith in resistance and survival, and how these historical truths continue to influence our lives today. Whether you’re a history enthusiast, a student of theology, or someone seeking a deeper understanding of racial and religious dynamics, this podcast offers enlightening conversations on one of history’s most impactful relationships.PLEASE RATE THE PODCAST AND LEAVE A REVIEW!Follow my Socials --> https://linktr.ee/madiswan09 Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    45:18
  • Bloodstained Podcast | Episode 5 | "Colorism is Real"
    In this episode, I’m diving into colorism and its impact around the world, especially on the African diaspora. We’ll chat about how slavery shaped attitudes toward skin color and how that affects identity and community today. I’ll share some personal stories and insights that highlight these ongoing issues. Anyone who argues about Colorism being real is an idiot. Check out all my socials: https://linktr.ee/madiswan09 Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    47:01
  • Bloodstained Podcast| Episode 4| "Kanye Was Right, Slavery Was A Choice"
    Bloodstained Podcast Episode 4| "Kanye Was Right, Slavery Was a Choice"In the 4th installment of the Bloodstained podcast, I discuss Kanye West's statement that "400 Years of Slavery Was a Choice". I address these comments by changing the framework of the conversation to center the long history of Slave resistance from Africa to the Americas. By centering slave rebellions and slave resistance I ask the question, "Why do we not know this history?", these conversations and more in this short but sweet episode of the Bloodstained Podcast. All of my Socials and Relevant Links Here --- https://linktr.ee/madiswan09 Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    49:00

About Bloodstained Podcast

Welcome to Bloodstained, a captivating podcast that invites you to explore the intriguing intersection of history and true crime. Our show takes a thematic approach to unraveling historical events, offering a fresh perspective that goes beyond the linear narrative.What sets Bloodstained apart is the commitment to decontextualizing world history. By examining it through the lens of true crime, we seek to find new meanings and understandings, challenging established narratives and presenting history in a way that resonates with contemporary minds.Join me for a thought-provoking journey where each episode peels back layers of history, exposing the intricacies of the past. Bloodstained is more than a podcast; it's an immersive experience that connects you with the human side of historical events. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
