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Black Men Can't Jump [In Hollywood]

Black Men Can't Jump [In Hollywood]
ComedySociety & Culture
Black Men Can't Jump [In Hollywood]
Latest episode

521 episodes

  • Black Men Can't Jump [In Hollywood]

    Mortal Kombat II

    08/06/2026 | 1h 14 mins.
    This week, James, Jerah, and Jon are covering Mortal Kombat II, directed by Simon McQuoid, screenplay by Jeremy Slater, starring Karl Urban, Adeline Rudolph, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Ludi Lin, Mehcad Brooks, Tati Gabrielle, Lewis Tan, Damon Herriman, Chin Han, Tadanobu Asano, Joe Taslim, and Hiroyuki Sanada. Together, they discuss the characters they all preferred to play the game as, whether or not they had covered the first film, the latest Spider-man’s wild box office performance, the phrases Jerah is and isn’t familiar with, whether or not dragons ever existed, and much, much more! 

    SUBSCRIBE FOR EXCLUSIVE CONTENT AND OUR FULL BACK CATALOG OF 400+ EPISODES: 
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    JOIN OUR PATREON:
    https://www.patreon.com/BMCJ

    FOLLOW BLACK MEN CAN'T JUMP [IN HOLLYWOOD]:
    https://www.threads.com/@blackmenpodcast
    https://www.instagram.com/blackmenpodcast 

    BUY BLACK MEN CAN'T JUMP [IN HOLLYWOOD] MERCH:
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    Produced by Skyler Hanrath

    Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/black-men-cant-jump-in-hollywood/exclusive-content

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  • Black Men Can't Jump [In Hollywood]

    72 Hours (Teaser)

    07/30/2026 | 7 mins.
    This week, James, Jerah, and Jon are covering 72 Hours, directed by Tim Story, screenplay by Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, Kevin Burrows, and Matt Mider, starring Kevin Hart, Marcello Hernández, Mason Gooding, Sam Patterson, Ben Marshall, and Teyana Taylor. Together, they discuss what you’ll be getting listening to the paywalled version of the show, Kevin Hart raiding the SNL cast, what, exactly, the film’s about, Kevin Hart’s actual age, and much, much more! Listen to the full episode on Patreon or Red Circle's Exclusive Feed!

    SUBSCRIBE FOR EXCLUSIVE CONTENT AND OUR FULL BACK CATALOG OF 400+ EPISODES: 
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    JOIN OUR PATREON:
    https://www.patreon.com/BMCJ

    FOLLOW BLACK MEN CAN'T JUMP [IN HOLLYWOOD]:
    https://www.threads.com/@blackmenpodcast
    https://www.instagram.com/blackmenpodcast 

    BUY BLACK MEN CAN'T JUMP [IN HOLLYWOOD] MERCH:
    https://www.teepublic.com/stores/black-men-can-t-jump-in-hollywood

    Produced by Skyler Hanrath

    Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/black-men-cant-jump-in-hollywood/exclusive-content

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

    Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
  • Black Men Can't Jump [In Hollywood]

    Obsession w/ Rebecca Bulnes

    07/23/2026 | 1h 49 mins.
    This week, James and Jon are joined by podcaster and writer Rebecca Bulnes (Classroom Crush) to cover Obsession, written and directed by Curry Barker, starring Michael Johnston, Inde Navarrette, Cooper Tomlinson, Megan Lawless, and Andy Richter. Together, they discuss their own romantic obsessions, whether or not the film is commenting on sexism or enacting it, the level of discourse around the film happening on Threads.com, what a serious take on the film's subject matter might actually look like, Inde Navarrette clearly being a breakout star, and much, much more! 

    SUBSCRIBE FOR EXCLUSIVE CONTENT AND OUR FULL BACK CATALOG OF 400+ EPISODES: 
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    JOIN OUR PATREON:
    https://www.patreon.com/BMCJ

    FOLLOW BLACK MEN CAN'T JUMP [IN HOLLYWOOD]:
    https://www.threads.com/@blackmenpodcast
    https://www.instagram.com/blackmenpodcast 

    BUY BLACK MEN CAN'T JUMP [IN HOLLYWOOD] MERCH:
    https://www.teepublic.com/stores/black-men-can-t-jump-in-hollywood

    Produced by Skyler Hanrath

    Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/black-men-cant-jump-in-hollywood/exclusive-content

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

    Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
  • Black Men Can't Jump [In Hollywood]

    Strung (Teaser)

    07/16/2026 | 15 mins.
    This week, James, Jerah, and Jon are covering Strung, directed by Malcolm D. Lee, screenplay by Alan B. McElroy, starring Chloe Bailey, Lynn Whitfield, Lucien Laviscount, Anna Diop, Doc Jones, and Romy Woods. Together, they discuss what to call a "trumpet" in this day and age, the power of CBD gummies, what to say to a snake, and much, much more! Listen to the full episode on Patreon or Red Circle's Exclusive Feed!

    SUBSCRIBE FOR EXCLUSIVE CONTENT AND OUR FULL BACK CATALOG OF 400+ EPISODES: 
    https://app.redcircle.com/shows/7655b7ec-dc57-47c9-ab96-1a8fa02f6573/exclusive-content 

    JOIN OUR PATREON:
    https://www.patreon.com/BMCJ

    FOLLOW BLACK MEN CAN'T JUMP [IN HOLLYWOOD]:
    https://www.threads.com/@blackmenpodcast
    https://www.instagram.com/blackmenpodcast 

    BUY BLACK MEN CAN'T JUMP [IN HOLLYWOOD] MERCH:
    https://www.teepublic.com/stores/black-men-can-t-jump-in-hollywood

    Produced by Skyler Hanrath

    Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/black-men-cant-jump-in-hollywood/exclusive-content

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

    Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
  • Black Men Can't Jump [In Hollywood]

    Cop Out

    07/09/2026 | 1h 7 mins.
    This week, James and Jon are covering Cop Out (2010), directed by Kevin Smith, written by Robb Cullen and Mark Cullen, starring Bruce Willis, Tracy Morgan, Adam Brody, Kevin Pollak, Guillermo Diaz, and Seann William Scott. Together, they discuss where Jerah is, how much money the film, in fact, made, agreeing with the critical and audience consensus on the film, not particularly enjoying the film, when in the 2010s women were allowed to be funny, and much, much more! 

    SUBSCRIBE FOR EXCLUSIVE CONTENT AND OUR FULL BACK CATALOG OF 400+ EPISODES: 
    https://app.redcircle.com/shows/7655b7ec-dc57-47c9-ab96-1a8fa02f6573/exclusive-content 

    JOIN OUR PATREON:
    https://www.patreon.com/BMCJ

    FOLLOW BLACK MEN CAN'T JUMP [IN HOLLYWOOD]:
    https://www.threads.com/@blackmenpodcast
    https://www.instagram.com/blackmenpodcast 

    BUY BLACK MEN CAN'T JUMP [IN HOLLYWOOD] MERCH:
    https://www.teepublic.com/stores/black-men-can-t-jump-in-hollywood

    Produced by Skyler Hanrath

    Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/black-men-cant-jump-in-hollywood/exclusive-content

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

    Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
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About Black Men Can't Jump [In Hollywood]
Black Men Can't Jump [In Hollywood] is a comedic podcast that reviews films with leading actors of color and analyzes them in the context of race and Hollywood's diversity issues. Hosted by Jonathan Braylock, Jerah Milligan, and James III. BMCJ is an iTunes Editor's Choice podcast and has reached #2 on the iTunes Film/TV charts. BMCJ has also been covered by multiple websites including Huffington Post, Splitsider, Salon, The Daily Dot, and more.
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