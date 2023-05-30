Tony Thaxton explores the weirder side of music, celebrating and telling the story behind those strange albums that make you wonder how and why they exist. Doin...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 219
Snoopy and His Friends The Royal Guardsmen
A song written about Manfred von Richthofen, aka, The Red Baron from World War I…but it sits on the shelf for 3 years. Then Charles Schulz’s Peanuts comic strip presents a new life for the song. This is the story of Snoopy and His Friends The Royal Guardsmen, from 1967.
Support the show: patreon.com/bizarrealbums
Follow the show on Twitter & Instagram: @bizarrealbums
Follow Tony on Twitter & Instagram: @tonythaxton
6/27/2023
18:34
The One and Only More or Less Official Cubs Party Album and Rally Starter
A few years after a heartbreaking season, WGN in Chicago releases a mail order Chicago Cubs rally album. This is the story of The One and Only More or Less Official Cubs Party Album and Rally Starter, from 1987.
6/20/2023
18:15
Village People - Renaissance
When the 1980’s rolled around and the disco backlash had begun, the Village People tried to pivot their look and sound. This is the story of Village People’s Renaissance, from 1981.
Support the show: patreon.com/bizarrealbums
Follow the show on Twitter & Instagram: @bizarrealbums
Follow Tony on Twitter & Instagram: @tonythaxton
6/13/2023
20:51
Barry Williams - The Return of Johnny Bravo
26 years after the "Adios, Johnny Bravo" episode of the Brady Bunch, Barry Williams records his first solo album. This is the story of Barry Williams' The Return of Johnny Bravo, from 1999.
Support the show: patreon.com/bizarrealbums
Follow the show on Twitter & Instagram: @bizarrealbums
Follow Tony on Twitter & Instagram: @tonythaxton
6/6/2023
16:07
SINGLES: Pee Wee Herman - Surfin' Bird
This is an episode of Bizarre Singles, originally posted on Patreon.com/bizarrealbums
Support the show: patreon.com/bizarrealbums
Follow the show on Twitter & Instagram: @bizarrealbums
Follow Tony on Twitter & Instagram: @tonythaxton
Tony Thaxton explores the weirder side of music, celebrating and telling the story behind those strange albums that make you wonder how and why they exist. Doing deep dives on albums released by pro athletes, actors, fictional characters, and more. Support this podcast: https://anchor.fm/bizarrealbums/support