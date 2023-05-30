Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Bizarre Albums in the App
Listen to Bizarre Albums in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsMusic
Bizarre Albums

Bizarre Albums

Podcast Bizarre Albums
Podcast Bizarre Albums

Bizarre Albums

Tony Thaxton
add
Tony Thaxton explores the weirder side of music, celebrating and telling the story behind those strange albums that make you wonder how and why they exist. Doin...
More
MusicMusic History
Tony Thaxton explores the weirder side of music, celebrating and telling the story behind those strange albums that make you wonder how and why they exist. Doin...
More

Available Episodes

5 of 219
  • Snoopy and His Friends The Royal Guardsmen
    A song written about Manfred von Richthofen, aka, The Red Baron from World War I…but it sits on the shelf for 3 years. Then Charles Schulz’s Peanuts comic strip presents a new life for the song. This is the story of Snoopy and His Friends The Royal Guardsmen, from 1967.  Support the show: patreon.com/bizarrealbums Follow the show on Twitter & Instagram: @bizarrealbums Follow Tony on Twitter & Instagram: @tonythaxton
    6/27/2023
    18:34
  • The One and Only More or Less Official Cubs Party Album and Rally Starter
    A few years after a heartbreaking season, WGN in Chicago releases a mail order Chicago Cubs rally album. This is the story of The One and Only More or Less Official Cubs Party Album and Rally Starter, from 1987.
    6/20/2023
    18:15
  • Village People - Renaissance
    When the 1980’s rolled around and the disco backlash had begun, the Village People tried to pivot their look and sound. This is the story of Village People’s Renaissance, from 1981. Support the show: patreon.com/bizarrealbums Follow the show on Twitter & Instagram: @bizarrealbums Follow Tony on Twitter & Instagram: @tonythaxton
    6/13/2023
    20:51
  • Barry Williams - The Return of Johnny Bravo
    26 years after the "Adios, Johnny Bravo" episode of the Brady Bunch, Barry Williams records his first solo album. This is the story of Barry Williams' The Return of Johnny Bravo, from 1999. Support the show: patreon.com/bizarrealbums Follow the show on Twitter & Instagram: @bizarrealbums Follow Tony on Twitter & Instagram: @tonythaxton
    6/6/2023
    16:07
  • SINGLES: Pee Wee Herman - Surfin' Bird
    This is an episode of Bizarre Singles, originally posted on Patreon.com/bizarrealbums Support the show: patreon.com/bizarrealbums Follow the show on Twitter & Instagram: @bizarrealbums Follow Tony on Twitter & Instagram: @tonythaxton
    5/30/2023
    9:15

More Music podcasts

About Bizarre Albums

Tony Thaxton explores the weirder side of music, celebrating and telling the story behind those strange albums that make you wonder how and why they exist. Doing deep dives on albums released by pro athletes, actors, fictional characters, and more. Support this podcast: https://anchor.fm/bizarrealbums/support
Podcast website

Listen to Bizarre Albums, Song Exploder and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Bizarre Albums

Bizarre Albums

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Bizarre Albums: Podcasts in Family