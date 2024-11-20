Powered by RND
Biotech 2050
Biotech2050 Podcast is a think tank chronicling the disruptions changing the biotech industry over the next 50 years.
  • Pioneering Advances in Cell Therapy: Kristin Yarema, President & CEO of Poseida Therapeutics
    Synopsis: Host Rahul Chaturvedi leads an insightful conversation with Dr. Kristin Yarema, President and CEO of Poseida Therapeutics. Kristin shares the inspiring journey of her career, from her roots in science to leadership roles in big pharma, culminating in her move to biotech entrepreneurship. She reflects on pivotal experiences at Novartis and Amgen, her deep-seated passion for oncology and autoimmune diseases, and the exciting leap into the field of cell therapy. Kristin unveils Poseida’s innovative genetic engineering toolkit and the company’s advancements in allogeneic cell therapies, spotlighting their potential to revolutionize treatment for conditions like multiple myeloma. She delves into the challenges and opportunities within the cell therapy space, underscoring Poseida's strategic partnerships and commitment to transformative solutions. With candid reflections on the lessons learned as a first-time CEO, Kristin offers valuable insights on fostering cohesive company culture and shares career advice for aspiring biotech professionals. An essential listen for anyone drawn to biotech innovation, the future of cell therapy, and leadership strategies at the intersection of cutting-edge technology and patient care. Biography: Dr. Yarema was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of Poseida and named to the Board of Directors in January 2024. She joined Poseida as President, Cell Therapy in April 2023, bringing extensive biopharmaceutical experience in oncology and allogeneic T cell immunotherapy. Prior to Poseida she served as Chief Commercial Officer at Atara Biotherapeutics, where she led the commercialization of EBVALLO™️, which became the world’s first marketed allogeneic T cell therapy after receiving regulatory approval in Europe for the treatment of a rare lymphoma. Previously Dr. Yarema held a series of U.S. and global commercial leadership roles at Amgen, including most recently Vice President & Therapeutic Area Head for Global Product Strategy & Commercial Innovation in Hematology-Oncology. Earlier in her career, Dr. Yarema worked at Novartis and McKinsey & Company. Dr. Yarema holds a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering from University of California, Berkeley and is a graduate of Stanford University, where she earned a B.S. in Chemical Engineering and a B.A. in English. She is an officer and member of the board of directors of the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine and serves on the board of directors of the Celiac Disease Foundation.
    --------  
    38:57
  • Bharatt Chowrira, CEO & Eric Elenko, CoFounder & President of PureTech on Biotech Growth
    Synopsis: In this insightful conversation on Biotech2050, host Rahul Chaturvedi sits down with Bharatt Chowrira, CEO, and Eric Elenko, Co-Founder and President of PureTech Health. They explore the company’s pioneering R&D model and how it reshapes drug development by focusing on solving specific problems rather than pushing predefined solutions. Bharatt and Eric share their professional journeys and key insights, emphasizing the importance of simplicity and unwavering commitment to impactful ideas. The episode delves into the story behind Karuna Therapeutics, highlighting the challenges of obtaining funding and skepticism from the industry before its success with a groundbreaking schizophrenia drug. Bharatt and Eric underline the importance of patient-centered innovation and reflect on the lessons learned, including overcoming obstacles with persistence. They also discuss the need for more efficient pathways in drug development and share a glimpse into PureTech’s upcoming projects. Biography: Bharatt Chowrira, PhD, JD, is the chief executive officer and a member of the board of directors at PureTech. Dr. Chowrira has been a member of the PureTech management team since March 2017, leading various departments including Operations, Finance and Business Development. Dr. Chowrira plays a key role in the Founded Entity fundraisings and provide strategic guidance as a Board member to many Founded Entities, including co-founding Seaport Therapeutics. Prior to joining PureTech, he held various leadership roles including Chief Executive Officer, President, Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel in multiple biotech companies over the past 30+ years, including Auspex Pharmaceuticals Inc., which was acquired by Teva Pharmaceuticals for $3.5 billion and Sirna Therapeutics that was acquired by Merck for $1.1 billion and as a Vice President at Merck & Co. Dr. Chowrira received a JD from the University of Denver’s Sturm College of Law, a PhD in molecular biology from the University of Vermont College of Medicine, an MS in molecular biology from Illinois State University and a BS in microbiology from the UAS, Bangalore, India. Eric Elenko, PhD, is the president at PureTech where he has led the development of a number of programs, including three that have received US FDA approvals (EndeavorRx, Plenity and Cobenfy). Dr. Elenko plays a key role in the Founded Entity drug discovery and fundraisings, including co-founding Seaport Therapeutics. Prior to joining PureTech, Dr. Elenko was a consultant with McKinsey and Company where he advised senior executives of both Fortune 500 and specialty pharmaceutical companies on a range of issues such as product licensing, mergers and acquisitions, research and development strategy and marketing. Dr. Elenko received his BA in biology from Swarthmore College and his PhD in biomedical sciences from the University of California, San Diego.
    --------  
    44:44
  • Rob Williamson, CEO of Triumvira, on Biotech’s High-Stakes Path and Cell Therapy Innovations
    Synopsis: Rob Williamson, CEO of Triumvira, joins Biotech 2050 host, Rahul Chaturvedi, to discuss his dynamic career from economics to biotech, tackling the volatile capital markets, and navigating high-stakes decisions in cell therapy. He shares insights on therapeutic developments in cell therapy, the pressures of solid tumor research, and the evolving biotech ecosystem. A deep dive into biotech board dynamics, funding strategies, and the potential of AI in healthcare, Rob offers invaluable lessons and forward-thinking perspectives on life sciences and patient care innovation. Biography: Robert F. Williamson, III has been active in building biotechnology companies and shareholder value for over two decades. He currently is the President and COO of Triumvira Immunologics. Previously, he was the CBO of OncoMyx, an oncolytic virus company, and CEO of BioTheryX, a protein degradation therapeutics company, raising a $100M crossover round and preparing the company for an IPO. Prior to BioTheryX, Mr. Williamson served as CEO of both PharmAkea and ATXCo, oncology and fibrosis companies financed through a partnership with Celgene, until PharmAkea’s acquisition by Galecto and ATXCo’s acquisition by Blade Therapeutics. Prior, Mr. Williamson was CEO of Arriva Pharmaceuticals, President and COO of Eos Biotechnology, which he sold to Protein Design Labs, and COO of DoubleTwist, Inc. through its acquisition by Merck and Hitachi. Mr. Williamson also serves as a director and adviser for foundations, private, and public companies. Notably, Mr. Williamson served as an early Director of Pharmasset, Inc., where he helped finance, grow, and advance the company into the public markets and through its acquisition by Gilead in 2011 for $11 billion. Earlier, Mr. Williamson was a Partner with The Boston Consulting Group and a Research Assistant for the Federal Reserve Board. He received a BA in economics from Pomona College and an MBA from Stanford.
    --------  
    23:45
  • Gene Mack, Interim CEO & CFO of Gain Therapeutics: Leading the Charge in Parkinson's Breakthroughs
    Biotech2050 Host, Rahul Chaturvedi, engages with Gene Mack, Interim CEO and CFO of Gain Therapeutics, as he shares his journey from aspiring neurosurgeon to biotech leader. Gene reflects on his career shift from clinical research to Wall Street and eventually operational roles in biotech. He details the development of Gain's lead asset, GT02287, which targets Parkinson's disease by aiming for disease modification rather than symptom management. Gene also discusses the challenges of biotech leadership, running clinical trials, and navigating the financial landscape, highlighting the dynamic intersection of science, business, and innovation in neurodegenerative diseases.
    --------  
    32:01
  • Revolutionizing Heart Health: Bitterroot Bio’s Bold Vision with CEO Pavan Cheruvu
    Synopsis: Discover how Bitterroot Bio is poised to revolutionize cardiovascular health in this captivating conversation between host Rahul Chaturvedi and CEO Pavan Cheruvu. Pavan opens up about his inspiring journey from engineering to leading a biotech company at the forefront of cardio-immunology. Learn how his visionary leadership is driving innovative solutions to combat atherosclerosis—one of the world’s deadliest diseases. Delve into Bitterroot Bio's cutting-edge approach, blending scientific breakthroughs with bold strategies to create life-saving treatments while overcoming the hurdles of drug development in an ever-changing biotech landscape. Biography: Dr. Pavan K. Cheruvu is the President and Chief Executive Officer at Bitterroot Bio. Prior to joining Bitterroot, Dr. Cheruvu was an early member of the executive team at Roivant Sciences and served as President and CEO of Sio Gene Therapies. Over the course of his career, he has worked with multiple biotechnology and medical device companies, as well as in the public sector, with focus areas spanning neurology, oncology, women’s health, and cardiology. Dr. Cheruvu previously worked as a management consultant at McKinsey & Company, where he focused on R&D strategy and transformation for biopharmaceutical firms across North America, Asia, and Europe. Dr. Cheruvu holds a BS in biomedical engineering, electrical engineering, and chemistry from Duke University and an MSc in computer science from the University of Oxford, where he was a Rhodes Scholar. He went on to earn an MD from Harvard Medical School and MIT. Dr. Cheruvu completed his residency in internal medicine at Johns Hopkins Hospital and continued his training as a clinical fellow in cardiovascular medicine at the University of California, San Francisco. He currently resides in the San Francisco Bay Area with his wife and daughter. He serves on the Executive Leadership Team of the American Heart Association’s Research Roundtable, and the Board of Advisors of Life Sciences Cares Bay Area.
    --------  
    43:07

About Biotech 2050 Podcast

