Rob Williamson, CEO of Triumvira, on Biotech’s High-Stakes Path and Cell Therapy Innovations
Synopsis:
Rob Williamson, CEO of Triumvira, joins Biotech 2050 host, Rahul Chaturvedi, to discuss his dynamic career from economics to biotech, tackling the volatile capital markets, and navigating high-stakes decisions in cell therapy. He shares insights on therapeutic developments in cell therapy, the pressures of solid tumor research, and the evolving biotech ecosystem. A deep dive into biotech board dynamics, funding strategies, and the potential of AI in healthcare, Rob offers invaluable lessons and forward-thinking perspectives on life sciences and patient care innovation.
Biography:
Robert F. Williamson, III has been active in building biotechnology companies and shareholder value for over two decades. He currently is the President and COO of Triumvira Immunologics. Previously, he was the CBO of OncoMyx, an oncolytic virus company, and CEO of BioTheryX, a protein degradation therapeutics company, raising a $100M crossover round and preparing the company for an IPO. Prior to BioTheryX, Mr. Williamson served as CEO of both PharmAkea and ATXCo, oncology and fibrosis companies financed through a partnership with Celgene, until PharmAkea’s acquisition by Galecto and ATXCo’s acquisition by Blade Therapeutics. Prior, Mr. Williamson was CEO of Arriva Pharmaceuticals, President and COO of Eos Biotechnology, which he sold to Protein Design Labs, and COO of DoubleTwist, Inc. through its acquisition by Merck and Hitachi.
Mr. Williamson also serves as a director and adviser for foundations, private, and public companies. Notably, Mr. Williamson served as an early Director of Pharmasset, Inc., where he helped finance, grow, and advance the company into the public markets and through its acquisition by Gilead in 2011 for $11 billion. Earlier, Mr. Williamson was a Partner with The Boston Consulting Group and a Research Assistant for the Federal Reserve Board. He received a BA in economics from Pomona College and an MBA from Stanford.