Bharatt Chowrira, CEO & Eric Elenko, CoFounder & President of PureTech on Biotech Growth

Synopsis: In this insightful conversation on Biotech2050, host Rahul Chaturvedi sits down with Bharatt Chowrira, CEO, and Eric Elenko, Co-Founder and President of PureTech Health. They explore the company’s pioneering R&D model and how it reshapes drug development by focusing on solving specific problems rather than pushing predefined solutions. Bharatt and Eric share their professional journeys and key insights, emphasizing the importance of simplicity and unwavering commitment to impactful ideas. The episode delves into the story behind Karuna Therapeutics, highlighting the challenges of obtaining funding and skepticism from the industry before its success with a groundbreaking schizophrenia drug. Bharatt and Eric underline the importance of patient-centered innovation and reflect on the lessons learned, including overcoming obstacles with persistence. They also discuss the need for more efficient pathways in drug development and share a glimpse into PureTech’s upcoming projects. Biography: Bharatt Chowrira, PhD, JD, is the chief executive officer and a member of the board of directors at PureTech. Dr. Chowrira has been a member of the PureTech management team since March 2017, leading various departments including Operations, Finance and Business Development. Dr. Chowrira plays a key role in the Founded Entity fundraisings and provide strategic guidance as a Board member to many Founded Entities, including co-founding Seaport Therapeutics. Prior to joining PureTech, he held various leadership roles including Chief Executive Officer, President, Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel in multiple biotech companies over the past 30+ years, including Auspex Pharmaceuticals Inc., which was acquired by Teva Pharmaceuticals for $3.5 billion and Sirna Therapeutics that was acquired by Merck for $1.1 billion and as a Vice President at Merck & Co. Dr. Chowrira received a JD from the University of Denver’s Sturm College of Law, a PhD in molecular biology from the University of Vermont College of Medicine, an MS in molecular biology from Illinois State University and a BS in microbiology from the UAS, Bangalore, India. Eric Elenko, PhD, is the president at PureTech where he has led the development of a number of programs, including three that have received US FDA approvals (EndeavorRx, Plenity and Cobenfy). Dr. Elenko plays a key role in the Founded Entity drug discovery and fundraisings, including co-founding Seaport Therapeutics. Prior to joining PureTech, Dr. Elenko was a consultant with McKinsey and Company where he advised senior executives of both Fortune 500 and specialty pharmaceutical companies on a range of issues such as product licensing, mergers and acquisitions, research and development strategy and marketing. Dr. Elenko received his BA in biology from Swarthmore College and his PhD in biomedical sciences from the University of California, San Diego.