Best NFL Bets For The Divisional Round | Top Picks and Predictions (Ep. 653)

Join Joe Pisapia, Andrew Erickson, and Terrell Furman Jr. as they dive into their best bets for the divisional round of the NFL playoffs! Is 8.5 too big of a number for the Chiefs to be favored by? Will the Lions walk their way into the Conference Championship? Does the under look like a smart play in the Eagles/Rams matchup? And what should we expect as the two MVP favorites go head-to-head in Buffalo? Tune in to hear what the pros have to say! Timestamps: Intro - 0:00:00 Chiefs -8.5/Texans TTU 16.5 - 0:05:10 Texans +8.5 - 0:07:56 Lions TTO 32.5 - 0:11:45 Lions -9.5 - 0:14:25 BettingPros Discord - 0:15:23 Rams/Eagles Under 43.5 - 0:16:30 Rams/Eagles Under 44.5 - 0:18:35 Ravens -1.5 - 0:21:29 Ravens/Bills Over 51.5 - 0:23:34 Joe's Upset Special - 0:24:53 Joe's Parlay of the Week - 0:25:51 Outro - 0:26:15