College Football Playoff National Championship Betting Guide (Ep. 655)
Roll out of campus with cash in hand by joining Seth Woolcock, Scott Bogman and Terell Furman Jr. as they preview the College Football Playoff National Championship and make their official picks for Ohio State vs. Notre Dame.
Will the Buckeyes improbable run end by covering the 8-point spread against the Fighting Irish? Can Ohio State EDGE Jack Sawyer and company keep the total below 45.5-points or will history of high-scoring title games win out? Plus, will Ohio State RB Quinshon Judkins or Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard find pay dirt for the anytime TD?
The Pros take a bow with their final wagers of the season!
Timestamps:
Intro - 0:00:00BettingPros Discord - 0:03:46CFP Semifinals Reaction - 0:4:20BettingPros College Football Podcast Group Ad Read - 0:11:55National Championship Game ATS + Total Picks - 0:12:17National Championship Game Final Score Predictions - 0:21:55Fast Break Bets Podcast Ad Read- 0:22:31Bog’s Best Player Props - 0:23:00Quinshon Judkins Anytime TD - 0:23:57Riley Leonard Anytime TD - 0:24:11TreVeyon Henderson Over 18.5 Receiving Yards - 0:24:27Carnell Tate Over 38.5 Receiving Yards - 0:25:13Gee Scott Over 1.5 Receptions - 0:25:50Jaden Greenhouse over 21.5 Receiving Yards & Over 12.5 Yards Longest Reception - 0:26:10Mitch Jeter Over 1.5 Field Goals - 0:27:05Player Props Recap + Terrell’s Favorite Play - 0:27:31Ohio State Longest Play - 0:28:25Outro - 0:29:52
Helpful Links:
BettingPros App - Make winning bets with advice and picks from top sports betting experts. The BettingPros app puts consensus and expert-driven sports betting advice at your fingertips to help you pinpoint the best odds and make winning bets. Download it today on the App Store or Google Play.
BettingPros Discord - Looking to up your game in sports betting? Join our exclusive sports betting Discord community at bettingpros.com/chat! Not only can you connect with expert handicappers who provide free picks for NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL, player props, live betting, and more, but now you can also participate in our weekly community picks. Cast your vote, see how your picks stack up against the experts, and track your success!
Get a FREE Trial of BettingPros Premium - Want to get a free trial of BettingPros Premium? If you've never had BettingPros Premium, download the BettingPros app and activate your FREE trial of BettingPros Premium on the upgrade screen. Expert picks, projections, our prop bet analyzer, custom line alerts, and much more for the NFL, MLB, and NBA await! Go and get your FREE trial of BettingPros Premium today.
BettingPros Pick Tracker – Want to track all of your wagers in one place? Check out the BettingPros Pick Tracker. It syncs up with your sportsbooks to tally which picks hit, and which miss AND gives you a live look at what the public is doing so you can use real-time tracking to determine which plays to make, and which to fade: bettingpros.com/pick-tracking
31:00
Top 10 NFL Divisional Round Player Prop Picks and Predictions (Ep. 654)
Join Joe Pisapia, Chris Welsh and Andrew Erickson, as they reveal their top 10 Divisional Round player prop picks and predictions!
Will DeAndre Hopkins be able to burn his old squad? Can Dyami Brown build off of his success from Wild Card Weekend? What will the game script mean for Jayden Daniels against the Lions? Are Cooper Kupp under-bets basically a lock at this point?
Tune in as the pros break it all down!
Timestamps:
Intro - 0:00:00
DeAndre Hopkins Over 28.5 Receiving Yards - 0:03:22
Kareem Hunt Under 34.5 Rushing Yards - 0:04:30
Dyami Brown Over 28.5 Receiving Yards - 0:06:03
Jameson Williams Over 3.5 Receptions - 0:08:01
Jayden Daniels Over 22.5 Completions - 0:09:30
Jayden Daniels Over 53.5 Rushing Yards - 0:11:43
Prop Bet Cheat Sheet - 0:13:17
Derrick Henry Over 19.5 Rushing Attempts - 0:13:50
Cooper Kupp Under 4.5 Receptions - 0:15:35
Xavier Worthy Over 4.5 Receptions + Justice Hill Over 2.5 Receptions - 0:17:19
James Cook Under 55.5 Rushing Yards - 0:18:50
Touchdown Scorer Report - 0:19:50
TD Calls - 0:20:12
Outro - 0:23:13
Helpful Links:
24:35
Best NFL Bets For The Divisional Round | Top Picks and Predictions (Ep. 653)
Join Joe Pisapia, Andrew Erickson, and Terrell Furman Jr. as they dive into their best bets for the divisional round of the NFL playoffs!
Is 8.5 too big of a number for the Chiefs to be favored by? Will the Lions walk their way into the Conference Championship? Does the under look like a smart play in the Eagles/Rams matchup? And what should we expect as the two MVP favorites go head-to-head in Buffalo?
Tune in to hear what the pros have to say!
Timestamps:
Intro - 0:00:00
Chiefs -8.5/Texans TTU 16.5 - 0:05:10
Texans +8.5 - 0:07:56
Lions TTO 32.5 - 0:11:45
Lions -9.5 - 0:14:25
BettingPros Discord - 0:15:23
Rams/Eagles Under 43.5 - 0:16:30
Rams/Eagles Under 44.5 - 0:18:35
Ravens -1.5 - 0:21:29
Ravens/Bills Over 51.5 - 0:23:34
Joe’s Upset Special - 0:24:53
Joe’s Parlay of the Week - 0:25:51
Outro - 0:26:15
Helpful Links:
27:22
NFL Divisional Round Betting Advice: David Montgomery's Return + Vintage Derrick Henry Game Incoming & More! (Ep. 652)
Joe Pisapia & Andrew Erickson were LIVE on the BettingPros YouTube channel on Wednesday. Join us each week during the NFL Playoffs every Wednesday afternoon at 3:00 PM ET at BettingPros YouTube channel. The guys preview the upcoming week from a betting perspective and tackle YOUR questions LIVE.
Uncover what kind of impact Detroit Lions RB David Montgomery could have in his return in the team's second-round matchup against the Washington Commanders! Plus, could the lack of Zay Flowers lead to another vintage game for Baltimore Ravens RB Derrick Henry against the Buffalo Bills? Stay ahead of the betting curve with insights on the futures market and how the Rams' hot stretch has impacted the Super Bowl odds. Dominate the Divisional Round now by syncing back up with the Pros! 🏈
Timestamps:Introduction - 0:00:00BettingPros Texans-Chiefs In-Game Live Betting Stream - 0:00:32Houston Texans @ Kansas City Chiefs - 0:01:03Washington Commanders @ Detroit Lions - 0:05:45Autographed Jaylen Waddle Jersey Giveaway - 0:10:18Los Angeles Rams @ Philadelphia Eagles - 0:10:53NFL Futures Betting Cards Updates - 0:13:56Los Angeles Rams @ Philadelphia Eagles Continued- 0:15:27Listener Parlay Question - 0:19:48BettingPros Discord - 0:23:19Baltimore Ravens @ Buffalo Bills - 0:23:52Outro - 0:30:43
Helpful Links:
32:42
FREE Divisional Round Early NFL Picks | Line Movement Predictions and Upset Alerts (Ep. 651)
Ready to dominate your Divisional Round NFL bets? Joe Pisapia and Andrew Erickson are here to give you the latest insights!
From the best over/under plays to which spreads have value, we’ve got you covered. Get set to boost your bankroll this week!
Timestamps:
Intro - 0:00:00BettingPros In-Game Livestream - 0:00:13Minnesota Vikings @ Los Angels Rams Reaction - 0:00:46Houston Texans @ Kansas City Chiefs - 0:02:49Washington Commanders @ Detroit Lions - 0:05:46Los Angeles Rams @ Philadelphia Eagles - 0:07 :58Baltimore Ravens @ Buffalo Bills - 0:11:19Diontae Johnson Cut by the Texans - 0:15:03Programming Notes + NFL MVP Odds Shift - 00:15:36Outro - 00:17:17
Helpful Links:
Sports betting simplified. That's the goal of BettingPros as we aim to bring advice from the most accurate sources while setting up a strong foundation for future wagers. Host Joe Pisapia adeptly navigates the nuances of sports betting from individual player analysis, to team form, coaching habits, and more. Filled with strong analysis, humor, and a diverse group of guests, we'll be your guide each and every week.