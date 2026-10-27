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17 episodes
- From financial independence to following your dreams, Chrissy and Steph share the best advice they've ever ignored, the lessons they've learned along the way, and the wisdom they're passing on to their kids.
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- What happens when your kids grow up and your role as a parent starts to change? Chrissy and Steph get honest about empty nests, the never-ending mental load, parenting regrets and the challenge of letting adult children make their own mistakes. Plus, why it's time to stop judging yourself for the parent you were and give yourself a little grace.
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- Ever looked at your partner and wondered how you've managed not to kill each other? 😂 Chrissy and Steph spill on the little things that drive them mad, why menopause changes the rules and what happens to your marriage when the kids finally leave home. Is it time to fall in love all over again or just learn to tolerate each other?
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- Chrissy and Steph get fired up about the decline of customer service, disappointing restaurant experiences and the growing pressure to tip in Australia. Plus, why Chrissy thinks her husband needs to rein in his generous tipping habits!
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About Best Life Pending with Steph De Sousa & Chrissy Hearn
Best Life Pending is a podcast for women over 40 who are done pretending they have it all figured out. We're here for the career pivots, the messy divorces, the friendships that end without warning, and the hot flushes nobody prepared us for. No filters, no fake positivity, no pretending aging is a graceful glide into irrelevance. Every week, we take the conversations women usually only have after two glasses of wine and put them on the record: funny, honest, occasionally uncomfortable, always real. We're not here to fix you. You're not broken. We're here to remind you that reinvention doesn't have an age limit, and neither does laughing at yourself.Podcast website
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Best Life Pending with Steph De Sousa & Chrissy Hearn
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