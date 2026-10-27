Chrissy and Steph get fired up about the decline of customer service, disappointing restaurant experiences and the growing pressure to tip in Australia. Plus, why Chrissy thinks her husband needs to rein in his generous tipping habits! See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Ever looked at your partner and wondered how you've managed not to kill each other? 😂 Chrissy and Steph spill on the little things that drive them mad, why menopause changes the rules and what happens to your marriage when the kids finally leave home. Is it time to fall in love all over again or just learn to tolerate each other? See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Marriage: For Better, For Worse and For F**k’s Sake!

Chrissy and Steph reveal their love affair with AI, from saving hours of admin to cracking the Instagram algorithm. Plus, why they're always extra polite to ChatGPT, just in case the robots take over. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

What happens when your kids grow up and your role as a parent starts to change? Chrissy and Steph get honest about empty nests, the never-ending mental load, parenting regrets and the challenge of letting adult children make their own mistakes. Plus, why it's time to stop judging yourself for the parent you were and give yourself a little grace. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

From financial independence to following your dreams, Chrissy and Steph share the best advice they've ever ignored, the lessons they've learned along the way, and the wisdom they're passing on to their kids. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

The Best Advice We Wish We'd Taken

About Best Life Pending with Steph De Sousa & Chrissy Hearn

About Best Life Pending with Steph De Sousa & Chrissy Hearn

About Best Life Pending with Steph De Sousa & Chrissy Hearn