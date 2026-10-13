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Anthony and Jim Show

Anthony and Jim Show
ComedyComedy Interviews
Anthony and Jim Show
Latest episode

7 episodes

  • Anthony and Jim Show

    7: Big Jay Oakerson | Anthony and Jim Show | EP 6

    10/12/2026 | 1h 13 mins.
    Get a YouTube Membership for $6.99 or join the Patreon for just $5 a month. You get early access to uncensored versions of the program and you also get exclusive episodes and live streams:
    www.patreon.com/AnthonyandJimShow
    Listen to The Anthony Cumia Show™ Sunday nights from 8-11pm eastern time on 77 WABC Radio NYC and numerous syndicated stations across the country.
    Jim Norton is coming to your city! Get tickets at JimNorton.com/tour
    October 21 & 22 - Comedy Cellar NYC SPECIAL TAPING
    October 23 - York,PA
    October 24 - Annapolis,MD
    November 4- Sacramento,CA - SOLD OUT
    November 4 - Sacramento, CA - LATE SHOW ADDED
    November 5 - San Francisco
    November 6 - Crystal Bay, NV
    November 13-15 - New Orleans
    November 19 - Brea improv
    November 20-21 - La Jolla,CA
    December 4-5 Freehold,NJ
    December 9 Ponte Vedra Beach,FL
    December 10 - West Palm Beach,FL
    December 11-12 - Tampa,FL
    Watch Jim's latest special Unconceivable
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rb05fiUz6cU
    Follow Jim on all Socials
    https://www.instagram.com/jimnorton/?hl=en
    https://x.com/JimNorton?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor
    Follow Anthony
    https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL1tY5x5qyJlAshrXfKBnQUrV0GDanhjBz
    https://x.com/AnthonyCumia?lang=en
    Follow Big Jay  @bigjayoakerson  
    https://bigjaycomedy.com/big-jay-on-tour
    https://www.instagram.com/bigjayoakerson/?hl=en
    https://www.tiktok.com/@bigjayoakerson?lang=en
  • Anthony and Jim Show

    6: Anthony and Jim | Anthony and Jim Show | EP 5

    09/28/2026 | 1h 11 mins.
    Join the Patreon for just $5 a month. You get early access to uncensored versions of the program and you also get Patreon exclusive episodes:
    www.patreon.com/AnthonyandJimShow
    Listen to The Anthony Cumia Show™ Sunday nights from 8-11pm eastern time on 77 WABC Radio NYC and numerous syndicated stations across the country.
    Jim Norton is coming to your city! Get tickets at JimNorton.com/tour
    October 2- Huntington,NY
    October 9 Wilmington,DE
    October 10 Richmond,VA
    October 23 - York,PA
    October 24 - Annapolis,MD
    November 4- Sacramento,CA - SOLD OUT
    November 4 - Sacramento, CA - LATE SHOW ADDED
    November 5 - San Francisco
    November 6 - Crystal Bay, NV
    November 13-15 - New Orleans
    November 19 - Brea improv
    November 20-21 - La Jolla,CA
    December 4-5 Freehold,NJ
    December 9 Ponte Vedra Beach,FL
    December 10 - West Palm Beach,FL
    December 11-12 - Tampa,FL
    Watch Jim's latest special Unconceivable
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rb05fiUz6cU
    Follow Jim on all Socials
    https://www.instagram.com/jimnorton/?hl=en
    https://x.com/JimNorton?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor
    Follow Anthony 
    https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL1tY5x5qyJlAshrXfKBnQUrV0GDanhjBz
    https://x.com/AnthonyCumia?lang=en
  • Anthony and Jim Show

    5: Anthony and Jim | Anthony and Jim Show | EP 4

    09/14/2026 | 1h 13 mins.
    Join the Patreon for just $5 a month. You get early access to uncensored versions of the program and you also get Patreon exclusive episodes:
    www.patreon.com/AnthonyandJimShow
    Listen to The Anthony Cumia Show™ Sunday nights from 8-11pm eastern time on 77 WABC Radio NYC and numerous syndicated stations across the country.
    Jim Norton is coming to your city! Get tickets at JimNorton.com/tour
    September 25-26 Fort Collins,CO
    October 2- Huntington,NY
    October 9 Wilmington,DE
    October 10 Richmond,VA
    October 23 - York,PA
    October 24 - Annapolis,MD
    November 4- Sacramento,CA
    November 5 - San Francisco
    November 6 - Crystal Bay, NV
    November 13-15 - New Orleans
    November 19 - Brea improv
    November 20-21 - La Jolla,CA
    December 4-5 Freehold,NJ
    December 9 Ponte Vedra Beach,FL
    December 10 - West Palm Beach,FL
    December 11-12 - Tampa,FL
    Watch Jim's latest special Unconceivable
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rb05fiUz6cU
    Follow Jim on all Socials
    https://www.instagram.com/jimnorton/?hl=en
    https://x.com/JimNorton?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor
    Follow Anthony 
    https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL1tY5x5qyJlAshrXfKBnQUrV0GDanhjBz
    https://x.com/AnthonyCumia?lang=en
  • Anthony and Jim Show

    4: Jim Florentine | Anthony and Jim Show | EP 3

    09/01/2026 | 1h 29 mins.
    Join the Patreon for just $5 a month. You get early access to uncensored versions of the program and you also get Patreon exclusive episodes:
    www.patreon.com/AnthonyandJimShow
    Listen to The Anthony Cumia Show™ Sunday nights from 8-11pm eastern time on 77 WABC Radio NYC and numerous syndicated stations across the country.
    Jim Norton is coming to your city! Get tickets at JimNorton.com/tour
    KNOXVILLE, TN - August 21 
    DAYON, OH - August 22 
    PROVIDENCE, RI - September 11-12 
    SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT - September 13 
    FORT COLLINS, CO - September 25-26 
    HUNTINGTON, NY - October 2 
    YORK, PA - October 23 
    ANNAPOLIS, MD - October 24 
    SACRAMENTO, CA - November 4 
    SAN FRANCISCO, CA - November 5 
    CRYSTAL BAY, NV - November 6 
    NEW ORLEANS, SKANKFEST - November 13-15 
    BREA, CA - November 19 
    LA JOLLA, CA - November 20-21 
    FREEHOLD, NJ - Dec 4-5
    WEST PALM BEACH, FL - Dec 10 
    TAMPA, FL - Dec 11-12 
    Watch Jim's latest special Unconceivable
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rb05fiUz6cU
    Follow Jim on all Socials
    https://www.instagram.com/jimnorton/?hl=en
    https://x.com/JimNorton?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor
    Follow Anthony 
    https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL1tY5x5qyJlAshrXfKBnQUrV0GDanhjBz
    https://x.com/AnthonyCumia?lang=en
    Follow our guest Jim Florentine
    https://www.instagram.com/jimflorentine/?hl=en
    https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCymIVy0JLL1qoVaQ3wbsGoA
  • Anthony and Jim Show

    3: Zac Amico | Anthony and Jim Show | EP 2

    08/18/2026 | 1h 2 mins.
    Join the Patreon for just $5 a month. You get early access to uncensored versions of the program and you also get Patreon exclusive episodes:
    www.patreon.com/AnthonyandJimShow
    Listen to The Anthony Cumia Show™ Sunday nights from 8-11pm eastern time on 77 WABC Radio NYC and numerous syndicated stations across the country.
    Jim Norton is coming to your city! Get tickets at JimNorton.com/tour
    KNOXVILLE, TN - August 21 
    DAYON, OH - August 22 
    PROVIDENCE, RI - September 11-12 
    SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT - September 13 
    FORT COLLINS, CO - September 25-26 
    HUNTINGTON, NY - October 2 
    YORK, PA - October 23 
    ANNAPOLIS, MD - October 24 
    SACRAMENTO, CA - November 4 
    SAN FRANCISCO, CA - November 5 
    CRYSTAL BAY, NV - November 6 
    NEW ORLEANS, SKANKFEST - November 13-15 
    BREA, CA - November 19 
    LA JOLLA, CA - November 20-21 
    FREEHOLD, NJ - Dec 4-5
    WEST PALM BEACH, FL - Dec 10 
    TAMPA, FL - Dec 11-12 
    Watch Jim's latest special Unconceivable
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rb05fiUz6cU
    Follow Jim on all Socials
    https://www.instagram.com/jimnorton/?hl=en
    https://x.com/JimNorton?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor
    Follow Anthony 
    https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL1tY5x5qyJlAshrXfKBnQUrV0GDanhjBz
    https://x.com/AnthonyCumia?lang=en
    Follow our guest Zac Amico
    https://www.instagram.com/zacisnotfunny/?hl=en
    https://x.com/ZacIsNotFunny?lang=en
    https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/zac-amicos-morning-zoo/id900208604
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About Anthony and Jim Show
A helpful, healing podcast which embraces mirth.
Podcast website
ComedyComedy InterviewsStand-Up Comedy

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