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Be a Happier Parent

Alex Trippier
Kids & FamilyParenting
Be a Happier Parent
Latest episode

35 episodes

  • Be a Happier Parent

    Ep 35: Understanding Maternal Rage with Dr Caroline Boyd

    07/02/2026 | 54 mins.
    Check out my coaching community! I'm answering questions every day so come and say hi!

    https://www.skool.com/be-a-happier-parent/about

    Here's Caroline's amazing course: The coupon for £100 discount is SUMMERSUPPORT 

    https://dr-caroline-boyd.mykajabi.com/mr-signup-autumn-2025

    You can find more about Caroline at https://drcarolineboyd.com/

     

    content  type

    Interview

     primary  goal

    Educational

     summary

    In this episode, Caroline Boyd and Alex explore the complex emotions of maternal rage, societal expectations, and how understanding these can lead to healthier parenting and relationships. They discuss the cultural myths of the supermum, the impact of patriarchy, and practical ways to navigate anger and self-regulation.

     keywords

    maternal rage, motherhood, anger, patriarchy, self-regulation, parenting, emotional health, gender roles, mental load, compassion-focused therapy

     key  topics

    The cultural myth of the supermum and its impact
    The specific context of maternal rage and societal expectations
    The three circles of emotion model from compassion-focused therapy
    The influence of patriarchy on motherhood and gender roles
    The importance of self-regulation and repair in parenting
    The impact of social media on maternal guilt and shame
    The connection between anger, grief, and anxiety
    Strategies for managing anger and setting boundaries in parenting

     guest  name

    Caroline Boyd

    Titles

    Unmasking Maternal Rage: Breaking the Supermum Myth
    The Hidden Power of Anger in Motherhood

     sound bites

    "I'm only ever interested in making you look wonderful and clever."
    "Anger is often protesting something or protecting vulnerability."
    "Repair teaches children that it's okay to mess up and make amends."

    Chapters

    00:00 Introduction to Maternal Rage
    02:03 Understanding Maternal Rage
    05:54 The Myth of the Supermum
    10:05 The Impact of Patriarchy on Motherhood
    13:58 Sources of Maternal Anger
    22:07 The Three Circles of Emotion
    28:05 Navigating Parenting Dynamics
    33:24 Understanding Maternal Anger and Its Roots
    36:04 The Complexity of Emotions in Motherhood
    38:58 The Interplay of Anger, Grief, and Anxiety
    41:50 Cultural Norms and Emotional Expression
    49:04 Navigating Conflict in Relationships
    52:51 Gentle Parenting: Balancing Emotions and Boundaries
  • Be a Happier Parent

    Ep 34: Finding a Role for Fathers with Darby Saxbe

    05/29/2026 | 46 mins.
    Please follow me on Instagram and TikTok @beahappierparent

    Full videos of episodes available on YouTube @alexindadland

    Couples coaching, contact me: beahappierparent@gmail.com

    Darby Saxbe is on Instagram @darbysaxbephd

    summary

    This conversation explores the evolving roles of fathers and mothers, the impact of societal and cultural shifts on parenting, and how to foster healthier family dynamics. It highlights the importance of communication, understanding gender roles, and supporting men in caregiving.

     keywords

    fatherhood, gender roles, parenting, mental load, maternal gatekeeping, relationship dynamics, cultural shifts, caregiving, masculinity, family health

     key  topics

    Changing roles of fathers and mothers
    Impact of societal and cultural shifts on parenting
    Maternal gatekeeping and paternal involvement
    The emotional and physical transformation of new dads
    The importance of communication in parenting partnerships

     guest  name

    Darby Saxbe

    Titles

    The Future of Fatherhood: Embracing Care and Connection
    How Cultural Shifts Are Redefining Parenting Roles

     sound bites

    "Men are left out of the conversation."
    "Fatherhood is transformative for men."
    "We need to value care as a society."

    Chapters

    00:00 The Importance of Dads in Parenting Dynamics
    05:15 Transformative Experiences of Fatherhood
    07:54 Understanding the Impact of Birth on Fathers
    11:12 The Role of Meaning-Making in Parenting
    11:41 The Crisis of Transitioning to Parenthood
    13:59 Communication as a Key to Relationship Success
    17:04 The Unique Role of Fathers in Child Development
    19:50 The Evolution of Fatherhood Roles
    22:45 The Future of Parenting Dynamics
    26:58 The Role of Oxytocin in Parenting
    27:52 Cultural Influences on Parenting Styles
    30:30 Navigating Parental Expectations and Child Development
    31:56 Changing Representations of Fathers in Media
    35:52 Evolving Masculinity and Parenting Roles
    40:04 The Importance of Male Role Models in Caregiving
    43:31 Valuing Care in Society
    46:45 Understanding Modern Parenting Challenges

     resources

    Darby Saxbe's Book on Parenthood and Gender Roles - https://www.amazon.com/Parenthood-Gender-Roles-Darby-Saxbe/dp/XXXXXX
    Richard Reeves' Work on Fatherhood and Masculinity - https://www.thelondonreview.com/richard-reeves-fatherhood
    Star Wars and Cultural Depictions of Fathers - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XXXXXX
    The Mandalorian Series - https://www.disneyplus.com/series/the-mandalorian/XXXXXX
    Studies on Oxytocin and Parenting - https://www.researchgate.net/publication/XXXXXX
  • Be a Happier Parent

    Ep 33: Do Less to Be More with Leah Ruppanner

    05/01/2026 | 1h 10 mins.
    Follow me on Instagram @beahappierparent 

    Full videos of Eps on YouTube @alexindadland 

    content  type

    Interview

     primary  goal

    Educational

     summary

    This conversation explores social norms, gender roles, mental load, and how they impact women and men in modern life. Leah and Alex discuss empirical research, societal expectations, and practical strategies for creating more balanced and fulfilling lives.

     keywords

    social norms, gender roles, mental load, household chores, parenting, work-life balance, social expectations, gender equality, emotional labor, societal change

     key  topics

    Empirical evidence on gender differences in perceiving mess
    Social penalties for women based on household standards
    The role of social norms in shaping behavior and expectations
    Strategies for reducing mental load and re-aligning with personal values
    The impact of societal expectations on parenting and career choices

     guest  name

    Leah

    Titles

    Revealing the Hidden Mental Load: How Norms Shape Our Lives
    The Messy Truth: Gender, Judgment, and Social Norms

     sound bites

    "You can't be everything to everyone."
    "Resting without guilt is critical for well-being."
    "A mother's love is not the only love that matters."

    Chapters

    00:00 Introduction to the Messy Room Study
    04:49 Understanding Gender Norms and Housework
    07:34 The Impact of Social Norms on Women
    10:42 Challenging Traditional Expectations
    13:36 The Burden of Mental Load
    16:32 Finding Value Beyond Social Norms
    19:27 The Role of Caregiving in Men's Lives
    22:17 Redefining Success and Self-Worth
    25:26 The Importance of Rest and Self-Care
    28:24 Navigating Personal Expectations and Social Pressures
    29:54 Understanding Magic Making and Mental Load
    32:37 The Emotional Weight of Mental Load
    34:15 Navigating Mental Load in Work and Family Life
    35:48 The Impact of Gender Norms on Parenting
    42:15 The Isolation of Motherhood and Societal Expectations
    47:03 Redefining Success in Parenting
    51:19 Understanding Mental Load and Its Impact
    54:02 Conducting a Mental Load Audit
    56:33 Aligning Mental Load with Personal Values
    01:00:28 The Spillover Effect of Mental Load
    01:05:20 Negotiating Mental Load in Relationships
    01:08:28 Overcoming Barriers to Self-Care

     resources

    Leah's Book: Drained - Reduce Your Mental Load to Do Less and Be More - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CGLV7X7V
    Better Life Lab - Articulating the Cost of Tasks - https://www.betterlifelab.org/
    Louis Theroux's Manosphere - Netflix Documentary - https://www.netflix.com/title/81254224
  • Be a Happier Parent

    Ep 32: Emotional Masculinity with Matt Salis

    03/27/2026 | 1h 2 mins.
    Find out more about Matt's work at https://un-toxicated.com/

    Please follow me on Instagram and TikTok @beahappierparent 

    Full videos of the show available on YouTube @alexindadland

     content  type

    Interview

     primary  goal

    Educational

     summary

    In this insightful interview, Matt Salis explores the evolving concept of emotional masculinity, emphasizing the importance of emotional safety, vulnerability, and resilience in modern relationships and parenting. Discover practical strategies for men to lead with emotional intimacy, create safe environments, and foster stronger family bonds.

     keywords

    emotional masculinity, emotional safety, vulnerability, parenting, relationships, resilience, emotional intimacy, modern masculinity, family dynamics, mental health

     key  topics

    Redefinition of masculinity in modern society
    The importance of emotional safety and vulnerability
    Strategies for men to lead with emotional intimacy
    Impact of social media and societal changes on family dynamics
    Practical steps for creating emotionally safe environments

     guest  name

    Matt Salis

    Titles

    The New Face of Masculinity: Lead, Provide, Protect with Emotional Safety
    How Emotional Safety Transforms Modern Relationships

     sound bites

    "Lead with emotional intimacy."
    "We need good men to make the world safe."
    "Women don’t need us for money anymore."

    Chapters

    00:00 Exploring Emotional Masculinity
    06:20 Creating Emotional Safety in Families
    10:37 The Impact of Emotional Temperature
    17:15 The Need for Emotional Connection
    24:04 Research Insights on Emotional Safety
    32:02 Evolution of Coaching and Parenting
    37:07 Navigating Emotional Masculinity
    42:19 The Importance of Vulnerability
    48:16 Creating Safe Spaces for Conversations
    54:41 Learning from Our Children

     resources

    Galloway's views on masculinity - https://example.com/galloway-masculinity
    Richard Reeves' work on masculinity and society - https://example.com/richard-reeves
    Laura McCown on addiction recovery - https://example.com/laura-mccown
    The Gottmans on relationship dynamics - https://example.com/gottmans
    Alan Sheldon and the Daddying Movement - https://example.com/daddying-movement
  • Be a Happier Parent

    Ep 31: Hidden Forces Behind Mothers' Choices with Corinne Low

    02/27/2026 | 1h 4 mins.
    Check out https://www.corinnelow.com/ 

    Please find me on Instagram and TikTok @beahappierparent

    Redefining Gender Roles, Parenthood, and Work-Life Balance: Insights from Corinne Low and Alex Trippier
    In this episode, we explore the evolving roles of men and women in relationships, workplaces, and parenting. Corinne Low shares her research and perspectives on how societal norms, biological factors, and economic forces shape our expectations and realities, offering actionable ideas for creating more equitable and fulfilling lives.

    Key Topics:

    How biological and societal pressures influence women's career choices and perceived fairness

    The impact of structural barriers on women's earnings and career progression, even when individual effort is high

    The changing landscape of fatherhood and how increased involvement is transforming family dynamics

    The importance of early conversations and proactive planning to prevent resentment and strengthen relationships

    Rethinking success, gender norms, and the language around provider and protector roles

    The role of policy, workplace culture, and social norms in supporting gender equality

    Evidence from research on negotiation, gender traits, and workplace diversity

    How to foster environments where vulnerability, conversation, and shared responsibilities flourish

    Timestamps:
    00:00 - Introduction: Breaking down societal and biological influences on gender roles
    02:15 - The gender wage gap: structural barriers beyond individual choices
    04:50 - Evolutionary biology and short-term decision-making in motherhood
    07:20 - Impact of corporate policies and cultural norms on women's careers
    09:40 - The structural constraints faced by top earners and working mothers
    12:00 - The emotional labor and societal expectations placed on women at home
    13:30 - The persistence of gender defaults and the importance of shared responsibilities
    16:00 - How divorce laws and social reforms have shifted gender roles and labor distribution
    18:10 - Rethinking workplace culture: boundaries, flexibility, and talent retention
    20:30 - The importance of diverse traits and negotiation styles in the workplace
    23:15 - Strategies for men to participate more fully in domestic life and caregiving
    26:45 - The power of conversations early in relationships to foster partnership
    29:10 - The transformation of fatherhood in recent decades
    32:40 - The social and economic forces shaping parenting and education investments
    36:00 - Challenging societal anxiety about outdoor play and safety
    39:00 - The necessity of self-care and mental health for effective parenting
    43:00 - Redefining masculinity: protection and provider roles as supportive, not obligatory
    45:20 - How shared lived experiences and friendships indicate relationship strength
    48:05 - Practical steps for supporting partners through life's challenges
    50:10 - The future of gender norms: policy, culture, and individual action
    53:15 - Research on gender traits and negotiation: moving beyond stereotypes
    58:05 - Overcoming economic and social barriers to gender equality in family life
    61:05 - Creating supportive workplace environments for parents
    65:00 - Closing thoughts: Building a world where partnership and shared success thrive

    Resources & Links:

    Corinne Low - LinkedIn

    Corinne Low - Personal Website

    Book recommendations on gender equality and parental roles

    Research on negotiation styles

    Study on gender wage gap and career progression

    Connect with Corinne Low:

    LinkedIn

    Twitter

    Website

    This episode offers valuable insights for parents, policymakers, workplace leaders, and anyone interested in building equitable family and work environments. Don't miss the practical advice on fostering meaningful conversations that can transform relationships and organizational cultures.
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About Be a Happier Parent
Why is there such a huge gap between what we think parenting is going to be like and what it actually is? Why when we have children do we think it’s going to bring us closer together but often it really pushes us apart? What are the jobs of mums and dads now? What’s a dad when we’re no longer just providers? What’s a mum when they often are? What am I supposed to teach or model for my children when I’ve no idea what the world is going to look like in five years time? Why did my parents seem to have loads of conviction about these things and I have absolutely none? In this podcast I interview top authors, therapists, coaches and try and find out how the trials of parenting can help us become better humans.
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